the-graph

by flowhub
0.13.1 (see all)

SVG custom elements for FBP graph editing and visualization. Used in noflo/noflo-ui

Documentation
51

GitHub Stars

938

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React Graph

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

The Graph Editor MIT license

This project provides a set React components for viewing and editing node-based graphs. The focus is on graphs used for dataflow and Flow-based programming.

The graph structure is stored by fbp-graph, which supports extendable metadata and undo/redo.

You can optionally use klayjs-noflo for automatic layout of graphs.

the-graph is used as the editor in the Flowhub IDE.

Examples

Using

Install via NPM

npm install the-graph

See the examples for how to include the .js and .css files, and API usage.

License

The MIT License

Support

Please refer to https://noflojs.org/support/.

Developing

Clone the repo

git clone https://github.com/flowhub/the-graph.git # or your own fork on Github
cd the-graph

Install dependencies and build

npm install
npm run build

Run the demo server

npm start

or http://localhost:3000/examples/demo-full.html for interactive demo.

Send pull requests on Github!

100
1 month ago
1 month ago

