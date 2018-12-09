openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tbu

the-big-username-blacklist

by Martin Sandström
1.5.2 (see all)

Node package for The-Big-Username-Blacklist (A opinionated username blacklist).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm version

The-Big-Username-Blacklist-JS

This library lets you validate usernames against a blacklist. The blacklist data is based on the data from The-Big-Username-Blacklist and contains privilege, programming terms, section names, financial terms and actions.

You can try the blacklist using the tool Username checker.

How it works

the-big-username-blacklist exposes a function named validate, you can use that function to see if a word is occuring in the blacklist.

Usage

Validating a username is easy, if the word is in the blacklist, return False (validation failed), otherwise True. Example:

>>>> var blacklist = require("the-big-username-blacklist");
>>>> blacklist.validate("martin");
true
>>>> blacklist.validate("root");
false

The same would be written like this in ES6.

>>>> import blacklist from "the-big-username-blacklist";
>>>> blacklist.validate("martin");
true
>>>> blacklist.validate("root");
false

Access the blacklist

If you only want to retrive the blacklist data, you can find it in the list property.

>>>> var blacklist = require("the-big-username-blacklist");
>>>> console.log(blacklist.list);
[ '400',
  '401',
  '403'...

The same would be written like this in ES6.

>>>> import {list} from "the-big-username-blacklist";
>>>> console.log(list);
[ '400',
  '401',
  '403'...

Installation

This package is available through npm

$ npm install the-big-username-blacklist

We also include a minified version that you can put on your cdn:

Tests

It's simple, just run:

npm run test

Contributing

Want to contribute? Awesome. Just send a pull request.

All code are in es6 format and can be found in the src directory, to compile back to es5 type: npm run build

License

The-Big-Username-Blacklist is released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial