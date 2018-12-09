This library lets you validate usernames against a blacklist. The blacklist data is based on the data from The-Big-Username-Blacklist and contains privilege, programming terms, section names, financial terms and actions.
You can try the blacklist using the tool Username checker.
the-big-username-blacklist exposes a function named
validate, you can use that function to see if a word is occuring in the blacklist.
Validating a username is easy, if the word is in the blacklist, return False (validation failed), otherwise True. Example:
>>>> var blacklist = require("the-big-username-blacklist");
>>>> blacklist.validate("martin");
true
>>>> blacklist.validate("root");
false
The same would be written like this in ES6.
>>>> import blacklist from "the-big-username-blacklist";
>>>> blacklist.validate("martin");
true
>>>> blacklist.validate("root");
false
If you only want to retrive the blacklist data, you can find it in the
list property.
>>>> var blacklist = require("the-big-username-blacklist");
>>>> console.log(blacklist.list);
[ '400',
'401',
'403'...
The same would be written like this in ES6.
>>>> import {list} from "the-big-username-blacklist";
>>>> console.log(list);
[ '400',
'401',
'403'...
This package is available through npm
$ npm install the-big-username-blacklist
We also include a minified version that you can put on your cdn:
It's simple, just run:
npm run test
Want to contribute? Awesome. Just send a pull request.
All code are in es6 format and can be found in the
src directory, to compile back to es5 type:
npm run build
The-Big-Username-Blacklist is released under the MIT License.