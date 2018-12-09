This library lets you validate usernames against a blacklist. The blacklist data is based on the data from The-Big-Username-Blacklist and contains privilege, programming terms, section names, financial terms and actions.

You can try the blacklist using the tool Username checker.

How it works

the-big-username-blacklist exposes a function named validate , you can use that function to see if a word is occuring in the blacklist.

Usage

Validating a username is easy, if the word is in the blacklist, return False (validation failed), otherwise True. Example:

>>>> var blacklist = require ( "the-big-username-blacklist" ); >>>> blacklist.validate( "martin" ); true >>>> blacklist.validate( "root" ); false

The same would be written like this in ES6.

>>>> import blacklist from "the-big-username-blacklist" ; >>>> blacklist.validate( "martin" ); true >>>> blacklist.validate( "root" ); false

Access the blacklist

If you only want to retrive the blacklist data, you can find it in the list property.

>>>> var blacklist = require ( "the-big-username-blacklist" ); >>>> console .log(blacklist.list); [ '400' , '401' , '403' ...

The same would be written like this in ES6.

>>>> import {list} from "the-big-username-blacklist" ; >>>> console .log(list); [ '400' , '401' , '403' ...

Installation

This package is available through npm

npm install the-big-username-blacklist

We also include a minified version that you can put on your cdn:

Tests

It's simple, just run:

npm run test

Contributing

Want to contribute? Awesome. Just send a pull request.

All code are in es6 format and can be found in the src directory, to compile back to es5 type: npm run build

License

The-Big-Username-Blacklist is released under the MIT License.