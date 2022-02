The answer to the question of life, the universe and everything.

Installation

npm install --save the-answer

Usage

const answer = require ( 'the-answer' ); console .log( 'the answer is ' + answer );

Yes — I needed a simple module to demonstrate how to import npm packages into Rollup bundles. In particular, this package exposes both a main (UMD format) and module (ES2015 format) in its package.json.

License

MIT