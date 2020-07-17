openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tha

thanks

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
2.3.0 (see all)

🙌 Give thanks to the open source maintainers you depend on! ✨

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

89

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Thanks

🙌 Give thanks to the open source maintainers you depend on! ✨

travis npm version npm downloads Standard - JavaScript Style Guide


example gif

"Put your money where your love is." – The Grateful Dead

Open source maintainers do the work that makes our awesome apps, websites, and projects possible! Many authors devote countless hours to open source. Let's help out authors and make the software we rely on healthier at the same time!

Vote for us on Product Hunt ❤️

Usage

It's easy!

  1. Run npx thanks in your project
  2. See which of your dependencies are seeking donations! 💸

Install

Run it instantly (without installing!) using:

npx thanks

Or, install it, then run it:

npm install -g thanks
thanks

🌟 Open source authors, add yourself to the list

If you're an open source author who accepts donations, add yourself to the thanks CLI by modifying this file, and sending a pull request!

We're also considering supporting a new package.json field. Please share your thoughts!

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial