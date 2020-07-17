"Put your money where your love is." – The Grateful Dead
Open source maintainers do the work that makes our awesome apps, websites, and projects possible! Many authors devote countless hours to open source. Let's help out authors and make the software we rely on healthier at the same time!
It's easy!
npx thanks in your project
Run it instantly (without installing!) using:
npx thanks
Or, install it, then run it:
npm install -g thanks
thanks
If you're an open source author who accepts donations, add yourself to the
thanks CLI by modifying this file, and sending a pull request!
We're also considering supporting a new
package.json field. Please share your thoughts!
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.