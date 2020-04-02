Convert number to Thai Baht as Text
แปลงเลขให้เป็นหน่วยบาทไทย
npm install thai-baht-text async --save
yarn add thai-baht-text async
const THBText = require('thai-baht-text') // for ES5
let money = 10050
let moneyText = THBText(money)
console.log(moneyText)
// OUTPUT: หนึ่งหมื่นห้าสิบบาทถ้วน
money = 12345678988888.50
console.log(THBText(money))
// OUTPUT: สิบสองล้านล้านสามแสนสี่หมื่นห้าพันหกร้อยเจ็ดสิบแปดล้านเก้าแสนแปดหมื่นแปดพันแปดร้อยแปดสิบแปดบาทห้าสิบสตางค์
import THBText from 'thai-baht-text' // for ES6
let money = 10050
let moneyText = THBText(money)
console.log(moneyText)
// OUTPUT: หนึ่งหมื่นห้าสิบบาทถ้วน
money = 12345678988888.50
console.log(THBText(money))
// OUTPUT: สิบสองล้านล้านสามแสนสี่หมื่นห้าพันหกร้อยเจ็ดสิบแปดล้านเก้าแสนแปดหมื่นแปดพันแปดร้อยแปดสิบแปดบาทห้าสิบสตางค์
You can use number that doesn't over than
9007199254740991 that is
MAX_SAFE_INTEGER of javascript.
คุณสามารถใส่เลขได้ไม่เกิน
9007199254740991 ซึ่งเป็น
MAX_SAFE_INTEGER ของ javascript
The Thai-Baht-Text JS is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.
If you found bugs or some missing point, please send pull request back or open an issue.
Thank you so much 😃
Regards,
Jirachai Chansivanon
