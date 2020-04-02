openbase logo
thai-baht-text

by Jirachai Chansivanon
1.0.8 (see all)

Readme

Thai Baht Text JS

Build Status NPM Download codecov-svg NPM Version license-svg

Installation | Usage

Convert number to Thai Baht as Text

แปลงเลขให้เป็นหน่วยบาทไทย

Installation

วิธีติดตั้ง

npm install thai-baht-text async --save
or
yarn add thai-baht-text async

Usage

วิธีการใช้งาน

Javascript ES5

const THBText = require('thai-baht-text') // for ES5

let money = 10050
let moneyText = THBText(money)

console.log(moneyText)
// OUTPUT: หนึ่งหมื่นห้าสิบบาทถ้วน

money = 12345678988888.50

console.log(THBText(money))
// OUTPUT: สิบสองล้านล้านสามแสนสี่หมื่นห้าพันหกร้อยเจ็ดสิบแปดล้านเก้าแสนแปดหมื่นแปดพันแปดร้อยแปดสิบแปดบาทห้าสิบสตางค์

More infomation ES5 Example

Javascript ES6

import THBText from 'thai-baht-text' // for ES6

let money = 10050
let moneyText = THBText(money)

console.log(moneyText)
// OUTPUT: หนึ่งหมื่นห้าสิบบาทถ้วน

money = 12345678988888.50

console.log(THBText(money))
// OUTPUT: สิบสองล้านล้านสามแสนสี่หมื่นห้าพันหกร้อยเจ็ดสิบแปดล้านเก้าแสนแปดหมื่นแปดพันแปดร้อยแปดสิบแปดบาทห้าสิบสตางค์

More infomation ES6 Example

More infomation Browser version (UMD)

CAUTION!

You can use number that doesn't over than 9007199254740991 that is MAX_SAFE_INTEGER of javascript.

คุณสามารถใส่เลขได้ไม่เกิน 9007199254740991 ซึ่งเป็น MAX_SAFE_INTEGER ของ javascript

Library & Development Tools

  • Javascript ES6
  • Async
  • Babel

License

The Thai-Baht-Text JS is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

Ending message

If you found bugs or some missing point, please send pull request back or open an issue.

Thank you so much 😃

Regards,

Jirachai Chansivanon




แปลง เลข เป็น บาทไทย,

thai baht text javascript,

thai baht text js

