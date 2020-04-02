Thai Baht Text JS

Convert number to Thai Baht as Text

แปลงเลขให้เป็นหน่วยบาทไทย

Installation

npm install thai-baht-text async --save

or

yarn add thai-baht-text async

Usage

Javascript ES5

const THBText = require ( 'thai-baht-text' ) let money = 10050 let moneyText = THBText(money) console .log(moneyText) money = 12345678988888.50 console .log(THBText(money))

Javascript ES6

import THBText from 'thai-baht-text' let money = 10050 let moneyText = THBText(money) console .log(moneyText) money = 12345678988888.50 console .log(THBText(money))

You can use number that doesn't over than 9007199254740991 that is MAX_SAFE_INTEGER of javascript.

คุณสามารถใส่เลขได้ไม่เกิน 9007199254740991 ซึ่งเป็น MAX_SAFE_INTEGER ของ javascript

Javascript ES6

Async

Babel

License

The Thai-Baht-Text JS is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

Ending message

If you found bugs or some missing point, please send pull request back or open an issue.

Thank you so much 😃





Regards,

Jirachai Chansivanon







