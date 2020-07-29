tg-modal is a react component for Modals. It aims to provide a standalone
Modal without the need of adding a big UI library to your dependencies.
npm install tg-modal
import Modal from 'tg-modal';
To get the actual modal working (it might be invisible without styles), one should import default styles to your own assets. The default styles are available as:
CSS:
node_modules/dist/default.cssSCSS:
tg-modal/dist/default.scss
To use your own styles, the current recommendation is importing the default styles, and customizing them.
Assuming you have included the style-sheet, you can render a simple modal like this:
// Import the modal
import Modal from 'tg-modal';
<Modal isOpen={true} title="First modal" isStatic>
Modal body...
</Modal>
This will render a static modal, which cannot be hidden by the user.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|onCancel
|func
|Called when the user cancels the modal (Close button, backdrop click or
ESC pressed).
function (event, keyboard) {}
|onConfirm
|func
|Called after confirming the modal (Currently only by pressing
ENTER)
function () {}
|isOpen
|bool
|Should the modal be visible
|title
|node
|When set,
Modal will render this as child of
Modal.Header element.
|isStatic
|bool
|Is the modal Static (backdrop click won't trigger
onCancel)
|isBasic
|bool
|Is the modal Basic (backdrop only, best for confirms)
|keyboard
|bool?
|Should the modal listen to keyboard events (
ENTER or
ESCAPE press) [default: isOpen]
|autoWrap
|bool
|If true, children will be wrapped inside
Modal.Body [default: false]
|onToggle
|func
|Function called after the modal is toggled.
function (isOpen, props) { }
|transitionName
|string
|Name of animation to use for open/close (to see how to define custom ones, see default styles) [default: tg-modal-fade]
|transitionDuration
|int
|Duration of the transition in milliseconds [default: 300]
|className
|string
|Extra classnames to use for modal [default: ``]
|dialogClassName
|string
|Classname to use for
ModalDialog [default: tg-modal-dialog]
|wrapperClassName
|string
|Extra classnames to use for modal wrapper [default: ``]
Props not specified here are considered internal, and are prone to change.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|children
|node
|Contents
|className
|string
|Class name to add to the wrapper div [default: tg-modal-header]
|isStatic
|bool
|If true, the close button won't trigger
onCancel
|addClose
|bool
|Show the close button [default: true]
|onCancel
|func
|Callback to trigger when the close button is clicked
|Property
|Type
|Description
|children
|node
|Contents
|className
|string
|Class name to add to the wrapper div [default: tg-modal-body]
Examples are available here.
If you encounter a problem, please file an issue.
MIT © Thorgate