openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tg-modal

by thorgate
0.9.1 (see all)

Universal modal component for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

741

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tg-modal

Introduction

tg-modal is a react component for Modals. It aims to provide a standalone Modal without the need of adding a big UI library to your dependencies.

NPM version Build Status Coverage Dependency Status Greenkeeper badge Downloads

Installation

npm install tg-modal

Import

import Modal from 'tg-modal';

Styles

To get the actual modal working (it might be invisible without styles), one should import default styles to your own assets. The default styles are available as:

CSS: node_modules/dist/default.css SCSS: tg-modal/dist/default.scss

Custom styles

To use your own styles, the current recommendation is importing the default styles, and customizing them.

Usage

Assuming you have included the style-sheet, you can render a simple modal like this:

// Import the modal
import Modal from 'tg-modal';

<Modal isOpen={true} title="First modal" isStatic>
    Modal body...
</Modal>

This will render a static modal, which cannot be hidden by the user.

PropTypes

PropertyTypeDescription
onCancelfuncCalled when the user cancels the modal (Close button, backdrop click or ESC pressed). function (event, keyboard) {}
onConfirmfuncCalled after confirming the modal (Currently only by pressing ENTER) function () {}
isOpenboolShould the modal be visible
titlenodeWhen set, Modal will render this as child of Modal.Header element.
isStaticboolIs the modal Static (backdrop click won't trigger onCancel)
isBasicboolIs the modal Basic (backdrop only, best for confirms)
keyboardbool?Should the modal listen to keyboard events (ENTER or ESCAPE press) [default: isOpen]
autoWrapboolIf true, children will be wrapped inside Modal.Body [default: false]
onTogglefuncFunction called after the modal is toggled. function (isOpen, props) { }
transitionNamestringName of animation to use for open/close (to see how to define custom ones, see default styles) [default: tg-modal-fade]
transitionDurationintDuration of the transition in milliseconds [default: 300]
classNamestringExtra classnames to use for modal [default: ``]
dialogClassNamestringClassname to use for ModalDialog [default: tg-modal-dialog]
wrapperClassNamestringExtra classnames to use for modal wrapper [default: ``]

Props not specified here are considered internal, and are prone to change.

Modal.Header

PropertyTypeDescription
childrennodeContents
classNamestringClass name to add to the wrapper div [default: tg-modal-header]
isStaticboolIf true, the close button won't trigger onCancel
addCloseboolShow the close button [default: true]
onCancelfuncCallback to trigger when the close button is clicked

Modal.Body

PropertyTypeDescription
childrennodeContents
classNamestringClass name to add to the wrapper div [default: tg-modal-body]

Examples

Examples are available here.

Troubleshooting

If you encounter a problem, please file an issue.

License

MIT © Thorgate

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial