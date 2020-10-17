##tfunk

Multi-colour console output from Chalk with added awesome.

by @shakyshane & @AydinHassan

##Install

npm install tfunk

##Usage

Syntax rules:

{ <color> : YOUR STRING }

Example

{blue:This is a blue line}

} is optional

{blue:This is a blue line <- Perfectly valid

##Usage

var tFunk = require ( "tfunk" ); console .log( tfunk( "{cyan:tFunk terminal colours" ) )

Or get a custom compiler with a set prefix:

var compiler = require ( "tfunk" ).Compiler({ prefix : "[{magenta:tFunk}]" }); console .log( compiler.compile( "tFunk is awesome" ) ); console .log( compiler.compile( "don't you think?" ) );

Define your own syntax

You can define your own methods, they receive the string section as the first parameter & have access to the compiler through this.compile() keyword.

var compiler = require ( "tfunk" ).Compiler({ "warn" : function ( string ) { return this .compile( "{red:WARNING:" + string); } });

Now you can use warn anywhere you like.

console .log( compiler.compile( "{warn: Could not file your config file..." ) );

##Examples

Here are some comparisons to chalk, to help you understand how to use tFunk.

###Single Colours

console .log( chalk.red( "This has a single colour" ) ); console .log( tFunk( "{red:This has a single colour" ) );

###Single Colour mid string

console .log( "This has a single colour " + chalk.cyan( "that begins mid-string" ) ); console .log( tFunk( "This has a single colour {cyan:that begins mid-string" ) );

###Single Colour with end point

console .log( chalk.red( "This has a single colour with " ) + "an endpoint" ); console .log( tFunk( "{red:This has a single colour with }an endpoint" ) );

###Two Colours

console .log( chalk.green( "This has " ) + chalk.cyan( "two colours" ) ); console .log( tFunk( "{green:This has {cyan:two colours" ) );

###Nested Colours

console .log( chalk.green( "This has a colour " + chalk.cyan( "nested inside" ) + " another colour" ) ); console .log( tFunk( "{green:This has a colour {cyan:nested inside} another colour" ) );

###Multiple Nested

console .log( chalk.blue( "Multiple " + chalk.cyan( "NESTED" ) + " styles in " + chalk.red( "the same string" ) + " with an ending" ) ); console .log( tFunk( "{blue:Multiple {cyan:NESTED} styles in {red:the same string} with an ending" ) );

###Multi line

var multiline = require ( "multiline" ); var string = multiline( function ( ) { }); console .log( tFunk(string) );

###Escaping when you need curly braces

console .log( tFunk( "This has a \\{\\{mustache\\}\\}" ) );

##TODO