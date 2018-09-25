openbase logo
tfs-unlock

by Dan BROOKS
0.6.1 (see all)

Windows Team Foundation Server (TFS) checkout files via Node.js

Readme

tfs-unlock

npm install tfs-unlock --save-dev

npm version Dependencies Status DevDependencies Status MIT Licensed

Usage

var tfs = require('tfs-unlock');

tfs.init({
    "visualStudioPath": tfs.vs2013.bit64
});

tfs.checkout(arrayOfPaths);

tfs.undo(arrayOfPaths);

Changelog

  • 0.6.1 2017-May-26
    • Resolve path with symlink support
  • 0.6.0 2017-Mar-16
    • Add path for VS 2017 (v15)
    • Update dev dependencies
  • 0.5.0 2016-Mar-15
    • Update dev dependencies
    • Lint passes
  • 0.4.0 2016-Mar-15
    • Environment variables - Uses the visual studio environment variables, VS140COMNTOOLS, VS120COMNTOOLS,and VS110COMNTOOLS which are added to the system to find tf.exe before rolling back to the hardcoded paths.
  • 0.3.5 2015-Aug-17
    • Restore q (v1) dependency due to missing notify method
  • 0.3.4 2015-Aug-09
    • Add path for VS 2015 (v14)
    • Update q (v2) dependency and other minor bumps
  • 0.3.3 2015-Mar-19
    • Allow white space in file path
  • 0.3.2 2015-Feb-26
    • Update q dependency
  • 0.3.1 2015-Feb-16
    • Unit tests pass
  • 0.3.0 2015-Feb-02
    • Rewrote without sleep dependencies by using promises
  • 0.2.0 2015-Jan-24
    • Add path for VS 2013 (v12)

Roadmap

  • Update unit tests that are currently failing

