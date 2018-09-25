var tfs = require('tfs-unlock');
tfs.init({
"visualStudioPath": tfs.vs2013.bit64
});
tfs.checkout(arrayOfPaths);
tfs.undo(arrayOfPaths);
Changelog
0.6.1 2017-May-26
Resolve path with symlink support
0.6.0 2017-Mar-16
Add path for VS 2017 (v15)
Update dev dependencies
0.5.0 2016-Mar-15
Update dev dependencies
Lint passes
0.4.0 2016-Mar-15
Environment variables - Uses the visual studio environment variables, VS140COMNTOOLS, VS120COMNTOOLS,and VS110COMNTOOLS which are added to the system to find tf.exe before rolling back to the hardcoded paths.
0.3.5 2015-Aug-17
Restore q (v1) dependency due to missing notify method
0.3.4 2015-Aug-09
Add path for VS 2015 (v14)
Update q (v2) dependency and other minor bumps
0.3.3 2015-Mar-19
Allow white space in file path
0.3.2 2015-Feb-26
Update q dependency
0.3.1 2015-Feb-16
Unit tests pass
0.3.0 2015-Feb-02
Rewrote without sleep dependencies by using promises