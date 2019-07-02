NodeJS wrapper for Team Foundation Source Control CLI.
If you're a NodeJS developer whishing to use it as a dependency, there is a module exposing all commands and described in the NodeJS API.
npm install -g tfs
Usage: tfs <cmd>
add [itemspec] [options] Adds files and folders to version control.
checkin [itemspec] [options] Commits pending changes in the current workspace.
checkout [itemspec] [options] Makes the local file writable, and changes its status to "edit".
get [itemspec] [options] Get the latest version of files and folders.
history [itemspec] [options] Displays the revision history for one or more files, folders or both.
info [itemspec] [options] Displays information about items under version control.
status [itemspec] [options] Displays information about pending changes.
undo <itemspec> [options] Removes pending changes from a workspace.
help [cmd] Displays help for [cmd].
Since
tfs is a wrapper, it only check and execute commands via
TF.exe command line tool. So to know how to use each command, just check the Tf Command-Line Utility Commands official documentation.
Also don't hesitate to use the
help command, i.e. :
tfs [cmd] -h, --help
Or :
tfs help [cmd]
-h, --help output usage information
For
[itemspec]commands :
- If you omit
[itemspec], it will apply on the current directory.
- You can use a relative, an absolute or a TFS path.
- You can give multiple files/directories separated by a space.
You can install tfs as a dependency for your NodeJS projects :
npm install tfs --save
Some commands, like status, have extra-properties in their response.
To get real-life examples of common commands, check this Github directory.
To recursively get the status (pending changes) of files within D:\MyBranch\MyProject, admitting that this project is source-versionned via TFS, you could write the following code :
var tfs = require('tfs');
var callback = function(responseError, response) {
if (responseError) {
console.error(responseError.error);
return;
}
console.log(response.message);
console.log(response.status);
}
tfs('status', 'D:/MyProject/MyBranch', {
recursive: true
}, callback);
tfs(command, [items, [options, [callback]]]);
{String} TFS command to execute.
{Array} File(s) or changeset number.
Can be null/undefined to use the current path.
{Object} TFS command options. Can be null/undefined.
{Function} Function to call back once command executed.
Will be called back with 2 arguments: error, response.
error: {
error: {String},
isError: true
}
response: {
message: {String},
isError: false
}