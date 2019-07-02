tfs

NodeJS wrapper for Team Foundation Source Control CLI.

Getting Started

If you're a NodeJS developer whishing to use it as a dependency, there is a module exposing all commands and described in the NodeJS API.

Installation

npm install -g tfs

Usage

Usage: tfs < cmd >

Commands

add [itemspec] [ options ] Adds files and folders to version control. checkin [itemspec] [ options ] Commits pending changes in the current workspace. checkout [itemspec] [ options ] Makes the local file writable, and changes its status to "edit". get [itemspec] [ options ] Get the latest version of files and folders. history [itemspec] [ options ] Displays the revision history for one or more files, folders or both . info [itemspec] [ options ] Displays information about items under version control. status [itemspec] [ options ] Displays information about pending changes. undo <itemspec> [ options ] Removes pending changes from a workspace. help [cmd] Displays help for [cmd].

Get more information about each command

Since tfs is a wrapper, it only check and execute commands via TF.exe command line tool. So to know how to use each command, just check the Tf Command-Line Utility Commands official documentation.

Also don't hesitate to use the help command, i.e. :

tfs [cmd] -h, --help

Or :

tfs help [cmd]

-h, -- help output usage information

Good to know

For [itemspec] commands : If you omit [itemspec] , it will apply on the current directory.

, it will apply on the current directory. You can use a relative, an absolute or a TFS path.

You can give multiple files/directories separated by a space.

NodeJS API

You can install tfs as a dependency for your NodeJS projects :

npm install tfs --save

Usage example

Some commands, like status, have extra-properties in their response.

To get real-life examples of common commands, check this Github directory.

To recursively get the status (pending changes) of files within D:\MyBranch\MyProject, admitting that this project is source-versionned via TFS, you could write the following code :

var tfs = require ( 'tfs' ); var callback = function ( responseError, response ) { if (responseError) { console .error(responseError.error); return ; } console .log(response.message); console .log(response.status); } tfs( 'status' , 'D:/MyProject/MyBranch' , { recursive : true }, callback);

tfs description

tfs( command , [items, [options, [callback]]]);

command

{String} TFS command to execute .

items

{ Array } File(s) or changeset number. Can be null /undefined to use the current path .

options

{ Object } TFS command options. Can be null / undefined .

callback

{Function} Function to call back once command executed. Will be called back with 2 arguments: error, response. error: { error: {String}, isError: true } response: { message: {String}, isError: false }

Licenses