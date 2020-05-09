Team Fortress 2 for Node.js

This module provides a very flexible interface for interacting with the Team Fortress 2 Game Coordinator. It's designed to work with a node-steam-user SteamUser instance.

You will need node-steam-user v4.2.0 or later and Node.js v8 or later to use node-tf2 v3.

Setup

First, install it from npm:

npm install tf2

Require the module and call its constructor with your SteamUser instance:

const SteamUser = require ( 'steam-user' ); const TeamFortress2 = require ( 'tf2' ); let user = new SteamUser(); let tf2 = new TeamFortress2(user);

To initialize your GC connection, just launch TF2 via SteamUser normally:

user.gamesPlayed([ 440 ]);

node-tf2 will emit a connectedToGC event when the game coordinator connection has been successfully established. You shouldn't try to do anything before you receive that event.

Enums

There are some enums that are used by various methods and events. You can find them in enums.js .

Properties

There are a few useful read-only properties available to you.

haveGCSession

true if we're currently connected to the GC, false otherwise. You should only call methods when we have an active GC session.

itemSchema

After itemSchemaLoaded is emitted, this is the object representation of the parsed items_game.txt file. Before that point, this is undefined.

backpack

After backpackLoaded is emitted, this is an array containing the contents of our backpack. Before that point, this is undefined.

premium

true if this account is Premium, false if it's F2P. This value is defined right before accountLoaded is emitted.

backpackSlots

The maximum number of items your backpack can hold. This value is defined right before accountLoaded is emitted.

canSendProfessorSpeks

true if you can call sendProfessorSpeks to send the Professor Speks item to another user. This value is defined right before accountLoaded is emitted.

Methods

When instantiating your node-tf2 instance, you need to pass your active SteamUser instance as the sole parameter, as shown here:

let tf2 = new TeamFortress2(steamUser);

Call this method with the contents of an up-to-date localization file of your chosen language if you want localized events to be emitted. You can find the localization files under tf/resource/tf_[language].txt .

You can call this at any time, even when disconnected. If you get an updated localization file, you can call this again to update the cached version.

Craft items together into a new item, optionally using a specific recipe . The recipe parameter is optional and you don't normally need to specify it. items should be an array of item IDs to craft.

Sends an in-game trade request to steamID . The other player must be playing TF2 currently. Listen for the tradeResponse event for their response. If they accept, node-steam-user will emit tradeRequest and you can start the trade with node-steam-trade.

Cancels your current pending trade request. You can only send one trade request at a time so there is no need to pass any sort of identifier.

Responds to an incoming trade request identified by tradeID . Pass true for accept to accept the trade request, or false to decline it.

Sets the current style of an item . The item parameter should be an item ID, and the style parameter is the index of the desired style.

Sets the position of an item in the backpack. The first slot on page 1 is position 1. item should be an item ID.

Deletes an item . The item parameter should be the ID of the item to delete. This is a destructive operation.

Wraps the item with ID itemID using the gift wrap with ID wrapID .

Sends a gift to a recipient with a steamID . The recipient doesn't need to be playing TF2. gift should be the ID of the wrapped gift item.

Unwraps a gift . The gift parameter should be the ID of a received wrapped gift item.

Generically use an item. The item parameter should be an item ID.

Sorts your backpack. sortType is the ID of the type of sort you want. I don't know which sort type is which code, so you'll have to figure that out for yourself.

If you're premium and you haven't sent them yet, this will thank a "helpful user" and grant them Professor Speks. If they already have Speks, this will increment their "New Users Helped" counter.

The steamID parameter should be the recipient's 64-bit steamID. The recipient does not need to be on your friends list or in-game.

Creates a new GC gameserver identity account ID and token. Equivalent to running cl_gameserver_create_identity in the TF2 console. Listen for the createIdentity event for a response.

Requests a list of your GC gameserver identities. Equivalent to running cl_gameserver_list in the TF2 console. Listen for the registeredServers event for the response.

Resets the token of the server identified by a given id . This will make the GC generate a new token, invaliding the old one. Listen for the resetIdentity event for the response.

Opens a crate with crateID using a key with keyID . If successful, you'll get two itemRemoved events, one for the key and one for the crate, followed by an itemAcquired event for what you received.

warID - A war ID (defaults to HeavyVsPyro)

- A war ID (defaults to HeavyVsPyro) callback - Identical to warStats event

Requests global stats for a particular War.

Events

connectedToGC

version - The current version reported by the GC

Emitted when a GC connection is established. You shouldn't use any methods before you receive this. Note that this may be received (after it's first emitted) without any disconnectedFromGC event being emitted. In this case, the GC simply restarted.

disconnectedFromGC

reason - The reason why we disconnected from the GC. This value is one of the values in the GCGoodbyeReason enum. If the value is unknown, you'll get a string representation instead.

Emitted when we disconnect from the GC. You shouldn't use any methods until connectedToGC is emitted.

itemSchema

version - The current version of the schema as a hexadecimal string

- The current version of the schema as a hexadecimal string itemsGameUrl - The URL to the current items_game.txt

Emitted when we get an updated item schema from the GC. node-tf2 will automatically download and parse the updated items_game.txt and will emit itemSchemaLoaded when complete.

itemSchemaLoaded

Emitted when the up-to-date items_game.txt has been downloaded and parsed. It's available as tf2.itemSchema .

itemSchemaError

err - The error that occurred

Emitted if there was an error when downloading items_game.txt.

systemMessage

message - The message that was broadcast

Emitted when a system message is sent by Valve. In the official client, this is displayed as a regular pop-up notification box and in chat, and is accompanied by a beeping sound.

System messages are broadcast rarely and usually concern item server (GC) downtime.

displayNotification

title - Notification title (currently unused)

- Notification title (currently unused) body - Notification body text

Emitted when a GC-to-client notification is sent. In the official client, this is displayed as a regular pop-up notification box. Currently, this is only used for broadcasting Something Special For Someone Special acceptance messages.

Notifications have a valid and non-empty title , but the official client doesn't display it.

This won't be emitted unless you call setLang with a valid localization file.

itemBroadcast

message - The message text that is rendered by clients. This will be null if you haven't called setLang with a valid localization file or if the schema isn't loaded.

- The message text that is rendered by clients. This will be if you haven't called with a valid localization file or if the schema isn't loaded. username - The name of the user that received/deleted an item

- The name of the user that received/deleted an item wasDestruction - true if the user deleted their item, false if they received it

- if the user deleted their item, if they received it defindex - The definition index of the item that was received/deleted

Emitted when an item broadcast notification is sent. In the official client, the message is displayed as a regular pop-up notification box. Currently, this is only used for broadcasting Golden Frying Pan drops/deletions.

tradeRequest

steamID - A SteamID object of the user who sent a trade request

- A object of the user who sent a trade request tradeID - A unique numeric identifier that's used to respond to the request (via respondToTrade )

Emitted when someone sends us a trade request. Use respondToTrade to accept or decline it.

tradeResponse

response - The response code. This is a value in the TradeResponse enum.

- The response code. This is a value in the enum. tradeID - If response is TradeResponse.Cancel , this is the tradeID of the trade request that was canceled.

Emitted when a response is received to a trade call, or someone cancels an incoming trade request.

backpackLoaded

Emitted when the GC has sent us the contents of our backpack. From this point forward, backpack contents are available as a tf2.backpack property, which is an array of item objects. The array is in no particular order, use the position property of each item to determine its backpack slot.

accountLoaded

Emitted when the GC has sent us metadata about our account. Right before this is emitted, node-tf2 will define the premium , backpackSlots , and canSendProfessorSpeks properties. This event indicates that those properties are now available.

oldData - An object representing the previous value of whatever properties changed

Emitted when the GC notifies us that something about our account has changed. One or more of the premium , backpackSlots , or canSendProfessorSpeks properties will have changed right before this event is emitted. The previous value of whatever properties changed is available via oldData .

For example, if our account has just upgraded to premium, this would be oldData :

{ "premium" : false , "backpackSlots" : 50 }

The premium property of node-tf2 would now be true and the backpackSlots property would now be 300.

itemAcquired

item - The item that was acquired

Emitted when we receive a new item. item is the item that we just received, and tf2.backpack is updated before the event is emitted.

itemChanged

oldItem - The old item data

- The old item data newItem - The new item data

Emitted when an item in our backpack changes (e.g. style update, position changed, etc.).

itemRemoved

item - The item that was removed

Emitted when an item is removed from our backpack. The tf2.backpack property is updated before this is emitted.

craftingComplete

recipe - The ID of the recipe that was used to perform this craft, or -1 on failure

- The ID of the recipe that was used to perform this craft, or -1 on failure itemsGained - An array of IDs of items that were gained as a result of this craft

Emitted when a craft initiated by the craft method finishes.

professorSpeksReceived

steamID - A SteamID object of the user who sent us Professor Speks

Emitted when someone else thanks us and sends us Professor Speks (increments our "New Users Helped" counter if we already have them).

professorSpeksSent

Emitted when we successfully send Professor Speks to someone else.

createIdentity

status - The status of this request, from the values in the enum below.

- The status of this request, from the values in the enum below. created - true if the identity was successfully created

- if the identity was successfully created id - The ID of the newly-created identity

- The ID of the newly-created identity token - The authentication token of the newly-created identity

Emitted when the GC sends us back the response of a createServerIdentity() call. The status value will be from the following enum:

enum EStatus { kStatus_GenericFailure = 0 ; kStatus_TooMany = - 1 ; kStatus_NoPrivs = - 2 ; kStatus_Created = 1 ; }

registeredServers

servers - An array of objects representing our owned server identities

Emitted when the GC sends us back the response of a getRegisteredServers() call. Each item in the servers array will be an object that looks like this:

{ "game_server_account_id" : 291516 , "game_server_identity_token" : "T0aK9zQ6W<)FTzt" , "game_server_standing" : 0 , "game_server_standing_trend" : 2 }

resetIdentity

reset - true if the token was successfully reset

- if the token was successfully reset id - The ID of the identity for which we reset the token

- The ID of the identity for which we reset the token token - The new token associated with the given ID

Emitted when the GC sends us back the response of a resetServerIdentity(id) call.

warStats

scores - An object where the keys are side indexes and values are scores.