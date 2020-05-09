This module provides a very flexible interface for interacting with the Team Fortress 2 Game Coordinator. It's designed to work with a node-steam-user SteamUser instance.
You will need node-steam-user v4.2.0 or later and Node.js v8 or later to use node-tf2 v3.
First, install it from npm:
$ npm install tf2
Require the module and call its constructor with your SteamUser instance:
const SteamUser = require('steam-user');
const TeamFortress2 = require('tf2');
let user = new SteamUser();
let tf2 = new TeamFortress2(user);
To initialize your GC connection, just launch TF2 via SteamUser normally:
user.gamesPlayed([440]);
node-tf2 will emit a
connectedToGC event when the game coordinator connection has been successfully established.
You shouldn't try to do anything before you receive that event.
There are some enums that are used by various methods and events. You can find them in
enums.js.
There are a few useful read-only properties available to you.
true if we're currently connected to the GC,
false otherwise. You should only call methods when we have an active GC session.
After
itemSchemaLoaded is emitted, this is the object representation of the parsed items_game.txt file. Before that point, this is undefined.
After
backpackLoaded is emitted, this is an array containing the contents of our backpack. Before that point, this is undefined.
true if this account is Premium,
false if it's F2P. This value is defined right before
accountLoaded is emitted.
The maximum number of items your backpack can hold. This value is defined right before
accountLoaded is emitted.
true if you can call
sendProfessorSpeks to send the Professor Speks item to another user. This value is defined right before
accountLoaded is emitted.
When instantiating your node-tf2 instance, you need to pass your active SteamUser instance as the sole parameter, as shown here:
let tf2 = new TeamFortress2(steamUser);
Call this method with the contents of an up-to-date localization file of your chosen language if you want localized events to be emitted. You can find the localization files under
tf/resource/tf_[language].txt.
You can call this at any time, even when disconnected. If you get an updated localization file, you can call this again to update the cached version.
Craft
items together into a new item, optionally using a specific
recipe. The
recipe parameter is optional and you don't normally need to specify it.
items should be an array of item IDs to craft.
Sends an in-game trade request to
steamID. The other player must be playing TF2 currently. Listen for the
tradeResponse
event for their response. If they accept, node-steam-user will emit
tradeRequest and you can start the trade with
node-steam-trade.
Cancels your current pending trade request. You can only send one trade request at a time so there is no need to pass any sort of identifier.
Responds to an incoming trade request identified by
tradeID. Pass
true for
accept to accept the trade request, or
false to decline it.
Sets the current
style of an
item. The
item parameter should be an item ID, and the
style parameter is the index of the desired style.
Sets the
position of an
item in the backpack. The first slot on page 1 is position 1.
item should be an item ID.
Deletes an
item. The
item parameter should be the ID of the item to delete. This is a destructive operation.
Wraps the item with ID
itemID using the gift wrap with ID
wrapID.
Sends a
gift to a recipient with a
steamID. The recipient doesn't need to be playing TF2.
gift should be the ID of the wrapped gift item.
Unwraps a
gift. The
gift parameter should be the ID of a received wrapped gift item.
Generically use an item. The
item parameter should be an item ID.
Sorts your backpack.
sortType is the ID of the type of sort you want. I don't know which sort type is which code, so you'll have to figure that out for yourself.
If you're premium and you haven't sent them yet, this will thank a "helpful user" and grant them Professor Speks. If they already have Speks, this will increment their "New Users Helped" counter.
The
steamID parameter should be the recipient's 64-bit steamID. The recipient does not need to be on your friends list or in-game.
Creates a new GC gameserver identity account ID and token. Equivalent to running cl_gameserver_create_identity in the TF2 console. Listen for the
createIdentity event for a response.
Requests a list of your GC gameserver identities. Equivalent to running cl_gameserver_list in the TF2 console. Listen for the
registeredServers event for the response.
Resets the token of the server identified by a given
id. This will make the GC generate a new token, invaliding the old one. Listen for the
resetIdentity event for the response.
Opens a crate with
crateID using a key with
keyID. If successful, you'll get two
itemRemoved events, one for the key and one for the crate, followed by an
itemAcquired event for what you received.
Requests global stats for a particular War.
version - The current version reported by the GC
Emitted when a GC connection is established. You shouldn't use any methods before you receive this. Note that this may be received (after it's first emitted) without any disconnectedFromGC event being emitted. In this case, the GC simply restarted.
reason - The reason why we disconnected from the GC. This value is one of the values in the
GCGoodbyeReason enum. If the value is unknown, you'll get a string representation instead.
Emitted when we disconnect from the GC. You shouldn't use any methods until
connectedToGC is emitted.
version - The current version of the schema as a hexadecimal string
itemsGameUrl - The URL to the current items_game.txt
Emitted when we get an updated item schema from the GC. node-tf2 will automatically download and parse the updated items_game.txt and will emit
itemSchemaLoaded when complete.
Emitted when the up-to-date items_game.txt has been downloaded and parsed. It's available as
tf2.itemSchema.
err - The error that occurred
Emitted if there was an error when downloading items_game.txt.
message - The message that was broadcast
Emitted when a system message is sent by Valve. In the official client, this is displayed as a regular pop-up notification box and in chat, and is accompanied by a beeping sound.
System messages are broadcast rarely and usually concern item server (GC) downtime.
title - Notification title (currently unused)
body - Notification body text
Emitted when a GC-to-client notification is sent. In the official client, this is displayed as a regular pop-up notification box. Currently, this is only used for broadcasting Something Special For Someone Special acceptance messages.
Notifications have a valid and non-empty
title, but the official client doesn't display it.
This won't be emitted unless you call
setLang with a valid localization file.
message - The message text that is rendered by clients. This will be
null if you haven't called
setLang with a valid localization file or if the schema isn't loaded.
username - The name of the user that received/deleted an item
wasDestruction -
true if the user deleted their item,
false if they received it
defindex - The definition index of the item that was received/deleted
Emitted when an item broadcast notification is sent. In the official client, the
message is displayed as a regular pop-up notification box. Currently, this is only used for broadcasting Golden Frying Pan drops/deletions.
steamID - A
SteamID object of the user who sent a trade request
tradeID - A unique numeric identifier that's used to respond to the request (via
respondToTrade)
Emitted when someone sends us a trade request. Use
respondToTrade to accept or decline it.
response - The response code. This is a value in the
TradeResponse enum.
tradeID - If
response is
TradeResponse.Cancel, this is the tradeID of the trade request that was canceled.
Emitted when a response is received to a
trade call, or someone cancels an incoming trade request.
Emitted when the GC has sent us the contents of our backpack. From this point forward, backpack contents are available as a
tf2.backpack property, which is an array of item objects. The array is in no particular order, use the
position property of each item to determine its backpack slot.
Emitted when the GC has sent us metadata about our account. Right before this is emitted, node-tf2 will define the
premium,
backpackSlots, and
canSendProfessorSpeks properties. This event indicates that those properties are now available.
oldData - An object representing the previous value of whatever properties changed
Emitted when the GC notifies us that something about our account has changed. One or more of the
premium,
backpackSlots, or
canSendProfessorSpeks properties will have changed right before this event is emitted. The previous value of whatever properties changed is available via
oldData.
For example, if our account has just upgraded to premium, this would be
oldData:
{
"premium": false,
"backpackSlots": 50
}
The
premium property of node-tf2 would now be true and the
backpackSlots property would now be 300.
item - The item that was acquired
Emitted when we receive a new item.
item is the item that we just received, and
tf2.backpack is updated before the event is emitted.
oldItem - The old item data
newItem - The new item data
Emitted when an item in our backpack changes (e.g. style update, position changed, etc.).
item - The item that was removed
Emitted when an item is removed from our backpack. The
tf2.backpack property is updated before this is emitted.
recipe - The ID of the recipe that was used to perform this craft, or -1 on failure
itemsGained - An array of IDs of items that were gained as a result of this craft
Emitted when a craft initiated by the
craft method finishes.
steamID - A
SteamID object of the user who sent us Professor Speks
Emitted when someone else thanks us and sends us Professor Speks (increments our "New Users Helped" counter if we already have them).
Emitted when we successfully send Professor Speks to someone else.
status - The status of this request, from the values in the enum below.
created -
true if the identity was successfully created
id - The ID of the newly-created identity
token - The authentication token of the newly-created identity
Emitted when the GC sends us back the response of a
createServerIdentity() call. The
status value will be from the following enum:
enum EStatus {
kStatus_GenericFailure = 0;
kStatus_TooMany = -1;
kStatus_NoPrivs = -2;
kStatus_Created = 1;
}
servers - An array of objects representing our owned server identities
Emitted when the GC sends us back the response of a
getRegisteredServers() call. Each item in the
servers array will be an object that looks like this:
{
"game_server_account_id": 291516,
"game_server_identity_token": "T0aK9zQ6W<)FTzt",
"game_server_standing": 0,
"game_server_standing_trend": 2
}
reset -
true if the token was successfully reset
id - The ID of the identity for which we reset the token
token - The new token associated with the given ID
Emitted when the GC sends us back the response of a
resetServerIdentity(id) call.
scores - An object where the keys are side indexes and values are scores.
Emitted when the GC sends us back the response of a
requestWarStats() call.