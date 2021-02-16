textversionjs

Generate the text version of your HTML email in a second.

This tool is an open source project. Feel free to use it any time in your projects!

htmlToPlainText

The function that generates plain text from email htmls.

Params

Param Type Required Default value Description htmlText string Yes The html version of the email styleConfig json/javascript object No Options for converting

styleConfig

Param Type Required Default value Description linkProcess function No Callback function to customize links appearance imgProcess function No Callback function to customize image appearance headingStyle string No "underline" Define heading appearance, options: "underline", "linebreak", "hashify" listStyle string No "indention" Define list appearance, options: "indention", "linebreak" uIndentionChar string No "-" If listStyle is indention, uIndentionChar is the character that fills the indention for unordered lists oIndentionChar string No "-" If listStyle is indention, oIndentionChar is the character that fills the indention for ordered lists after the heading number listIndentionTabs int No 3 If listStyle is indention, listIndentionTabs is the width of the indention keepNbsps boolean No false Define the behaviour of the non-braking spaces. If set to true, nbsps are not collapsed to single space.

linkProcess

Param Type Required Default value Description href string Yes The destination (href property) of the link linkText string Yes The text of the link

imgProcess

Param Type Required Default value Description src string Yes The source (src property) of the image alt string Yes The alternative text (alt property) of the image

Examples

Simple conversion with default style

var textVersion = require ( "textversionjs" ); var htmlText = "<html>" + "<body>" + "Lorem ipsum <a href=\"http://foo.foo\">dolor</a> sic <strong>amet</strong><br />" + "Lorem ipsum <img src=\"http://foo.jpg\" alt=\"foo\" /> sic <pre>amet</pre>" + "<p>Lorem ipsum dolor <br /> sic amet</p>" + "<script>" + "alert(\"nothing\");" + "</script>" + "</body>" + "</html>" ; var plainText = textVersion(htmlText);

Customize link appearance

var textVersion = require ( "textversionjs" ); var htmlText = "<p>Lorem <a href=\"http://foo.foo\">ipsum</a> dolor sic amet</p>" ; var styleConfig = { linkProcess : function ( href, linkText ) { return linkText + " " + "(" + href + ")" ; } }; var plainText = textVersion(htmlText, styleConfig);

Customize headings

var textVersion = require ( "textversionjs" ); var htmlText = "<h1>Lorem ipsum</h1>" + "<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sic amet</p>" ; var styleConfig = { headingStyle : "hashify" }; var plainText = textVersion(htmlText, styleConfig);

Customize lists

var textVersion = require ( "textversionjs" ); var htmlText = "<ul>" + "<li>Lorem</li>" + "<li>ipsum</li>" + "</ul>" + "<ol>" + "<li start=\"3\">Lorem</li>" + "<li>ipsum</li>" + "</ol>" ; var styleConfig = { headingStyle : "indention" , uIndentionChar : "." ; listIndentionTabs: 2 ; }; var plainText = textVersion(htmlText, styleConfig);

