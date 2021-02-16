Generate the text version of your HTML email in a second.
This tool is an open source project. Feel free to use it any time in your projects!
The function that generates plain text from email htmls.
|Param
|Type
|Required
|Default value
|Description
|htmlText
|string
|Yes
|The html version of the email
|styleConfig
|json/javascript object
|No
|Options for converting
|Param
|Type
|Required
|Default value
|Description
|linkProcess
|function
|No
|Callback function to customize links appearance
|imgProcess
|function
|No
|Callback function to customize image appearance
|headingStyle
|string
|No
|"underline"
|Define heading appearance, options: "underline", "linebreak", "hashify"
|listStyle
|string
|No
|"indention"
|Define list appearance, options: "indention", "linebreak"
|uIndentionChar
|string
|No
|"-"
|If listStyle is indention, uIndentionChar is the character that fills the indention for unordered lists
|oIndentionChar
|string
|No
|"-"
|If listStyle is indention, oIndentionChar is the character that fills the indention for ordered lists after the heading number
|listIndentionTabs
|int
|No
|3
|If listStyle is indention, listIndentionTabs is the width of the indention
|keepNbsps
|boolean
|No
|false
|Define the behaviour of the non-braking spaces. If set to true, nbsps are not collapsed to single space.
|Param
|Type
|Required
|Default value
|Description
|href
|string
|Yes
|The destination (href property) of the link
|linkText
|string
|Yes
|The text of the link
|Param
|Type
|Required
|Default value
|Description
|src
|string
|Yes
|The source (src property) of the image
|alt
|string
|Yes
|The alternative text (alt property) of the image
var textVersion = require("textversionjs");
var htmlText = "<html>" +
"<body>" +
"Lorem ipsum <a href=\"http://foo.foo\">dolor</a> sic <strong>amet</strong><br />" +
"Lorem ipsum <img src=\"http://foo.jpg\" alt=\"foo\" /> sic <pre>amet</pre>" +
"<p>Lorem ipsum dolor <br /> sic amet</p>" +
"<script>" +
"alert(\"nothing\");" +
"</script>" +
"</body>" +
"</html>";
var plainText = textVersion(htmlText);
// returns
// "Lorem ipsum [dolor] (http://foo.foo) sic amet
// Lorem ipsum ![foo] (http://foo.jpg) sic amet
// Lorem ipsum dolor
// sic amet"
var textVersion = require("textversionjs");
var htmlText = "<p>Lorem <a href=\"http://foo.foo\">ipsum</a> dolor sic amet</p>";
var styleConfig = {
linkProcess: function(href, linkText){
return linkText + " " + "(" + href + ")";
}
};
var plainText = textVersion(htmlText, styleConfig);
// returns "Lorem ipsum (http://foo.foo) dolor sic amet"
var textVersion = require("textversionjs");
var htmlText = "<h1>Lorem ipsum</h1>" +
"<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sic amet</p>";
var styleConfig = {
headingStyle: "hashify"
};
var plainText = textVersion(htmlText, styleConfig);
// returns
// "# Lorem ipsum
//
// Lorem ipsum dolor sic amet"
var textVersion = require("textversionjs");
var htmlText = "<ul>" +
"<li>Lorem</li>" +
"<li>ipsum</li>" +
"</ul>" +
"<ol>" +
"<li start=\"3\">Lorem</li>" +
"<li>ipsum</li>" +
"</ol>";
var styleConfig = {
headingStyle: "indention",
uIndentionChar: ".";
listIndentionTabs: 2;
};
var plainText = textVersion(htmlText, styleConfig);
// returns "
// ..Lorem
// ..ipsum
// 3.Lorem
// 4.ipsum"
Try it online in our Demo page!
Don't forget to check out our other open source projects at EDMdesigner.