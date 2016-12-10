Textr is simple framework to compose text transformation functions
Textr is good instrument to create modular tools to make your typography better. It can compose any functions that get text, transform it and return result of processing. For example, check out few: typographic-quotes, typographic-math-symbols, typographic-em-dashes and typographic-ellipses.
Plugins are available on npm, labelled with textr keyword. Also you can easily create new one. Don’t be scared.
Typography for everybody! At the same time it’s impossible to create one ideal typographic engine. It doesn’t work this way. What we can do with it? We can easily create and maintain small, simple, full-tested and single responsible modules. After this we can compose bunch of these well done modules for every specific situation we need, and everybody will be happy with it’s own ideal text transformer.
npm install --save textr
var textr = require('textr');
var ellipses = require('typographic-ellipses');
var spaces = require('typographic-single-spaces');
var quotes = require('typographic-quotes');
// Create new text transformer by compose yours
tf = textr({ locale: 'ru'})
.use(ellipses)
.use(spaces)
.use(quotes)
.use(String.prototype.trim)
;
// then just send some text to the transformer
tf('Hello "world"...\n'); // Hello «world»…
Create new textr transform function (
tf). You can pass default options when
create new transform stack.
Register transform function as
tf middleware.
Process given text by the middlewares.
Identical to
tf.exec(text). This alias makes
tf just regular transform
function, that you can register as middleware for
textr as well.
var typorgapher = textr().use(typography, tools, here)
var autocorrector = textr().use(autocorrection, things)
var smiles = textr().use(text, to, smiles, goodies)
var tf = textr()
.use(typographer)
.use(autocorrector)
.use(smiles)
;
tf(text); // oh, that's awesome!11
Each plugin will be called with 2 arguments:
text and
options
setted on
textr().
function plugin(text, options) {
console.log(options); // { locale: 'ru' }
return text;
}
To support
String.prototype methods as transformation functions,
this value
is equal to the
text.
MIT © Shuvalov Anton, Vladimir Starkov