DEPRECATED: jquery-overlay is deprecated in favor of textoverlay project.
$('textarea').overlay(strategies);
strategies MUST an Array of Object.
strategies = [strategy];
Each
strategy MUST have
match and
css properties.
strategy = {
match: matchObject,
css: cssObject
};
matchObject MUST be a RegExp, a String or an Array of String. When it is a RegExp, it SHOULD include 'g' flag.
matchObject = 'abc'; // every 'abc' match
matchobject = ['a', 'b', 'c']; // every 'a' 'b' and 'c' match
matchObject = /\B@\w+/g; // every words start with @ match
cssObject MUST be a Object. It controls the style of boxes which are put under the matching strings in the textarea.
cssObject = {
'background-color': 'glay',
'border': 'solid 1 #555'
};
