DEPRECATED: jquery-overlay is deprecated in favor of textoverlay project.

Simple Decorator for Textarea

Demo

How to Use

$( 'textarea' ).overlay(strategies);

strategies MUST an Array of Object.

strategies = [strategy];

Each strategy MUST have match and css properties.

strategy = { match : matchObject, css : cssObject };

matchObject MUST be a RegExp, a String or an Array of String. When it is a RegExp, it SHOULD include 'g' flag.

matchObject = 'abc' ; matchobject = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]; matchObject = /\B@\w+/g ;

cssObject MUST be a Object. It controls the style of boxes which are put under the matching strings in the textarea.

cssObject = { 'background-color' : 'glay' , 'border' : 'solid 1 #555' };

Todo

Auto resizing textarea

License

Licensed under the MIT License