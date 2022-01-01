##This repository stores many open source API tools written by [Me](https://github.com/phaticusthiccy)

All API tools are gathered under a single repository and made available to use as a single npm package.

Here you can find different API tools, develop them or use them on your own server.

All APIs avaliable on JavaScript Modules.

API | Description | Response | Folder |---|---|---|---| TextMaker|Server fetch tool for textpro, glowtext and photooxy.| 300-2700ms |[/TextMaker](https://github.com/phaticusthiccy/Open-APIs/tree/main/TextMaker)| GTAV Mod Finder| A Data fetch tool from gta5mods.| 150-400ms |[/GTAVMod-Finder](https://github.com/phaticusthiccy/Open-APIs/tree/main/GTAVMod-Finder)| Tiktok Downloader| Tiktok video downloader.| 4900-15000ms |[/TT-Downloader](https://github.com/phaticusthiccy/Open-APIs/tree/main/TT-Downloader)| Instagram Scraper | Instagram video, photo, reels, igtv, stories and profile scraper.| 7000-20000ms |[/InstaDownloader](https://github.com/phaticusthiccy/Open-APIs/tree/main/InstaDownloader)| NPM Scraper | Data fetch tool for npm users and packages.| 120-300ms | [/NpmSearch](https://github.com/phaticusthiccy/Open-APIs/tree/main/NpmSearch)| Github Scraper | Exclusive and advanced github profile analyzier. (With Achievements) | 500-3000ms | [/GithubScraper](https://github.com/phaticusthiccy/Open-APIs/tree/main/GithubScraper)| Game System Requirements | Get GPU specs or game requirements. | 500-1900ms | [/Benchmark](https://github.com/phaticusthiccy/Open-APIs/tree/main/Benchmark)| Sentence Similarity | Finds the similarity of two sentences. | 20-90ms | [/Similarity](https://github.com/phaticusthiccy/Open-APIs/tree/main/Similarity)|Announcement to the developers!

Before making any pr requests, make sure the tool is fully operational. Dont forget to give credit.

The functions you will code, must work in harmony with the existing ones. Click here to see all functions used in this repo!

Check Internal Tests

npm i @phaticusthiccy/open-apis

Windows Test: npm test

Mac Test: npm run test_mac

Linux Test: npm run test_linux

Dev Test: npm run dev

Before completing the page, I want to thank everyone who uses these APIs. Waiting for your comments and codes.

Stay well.