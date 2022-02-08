textlint

The pluggable linting tool for text and markdown.

textlint is similar to ESLint, but it's for use with natural language.

Features

No bundled rules.

To use a rule, install a textlint rule via npm. npm install textlint-rule-xxx . See collection of textlint rules

Markdown and plain text are supported by default. Support is available for HTML and other file formats via plugins.

Supports the use of custom formatters and formatter bundles formatter(reporter)

Quick Tour

For a quick tour of textlint, checkout our Getting Started guide :squirrel:

Installation

You can install the textlint command using npm:

$ npm install textlint

Requirements:

Node.js 6.0.0+

npm 2.0.0+

If you're not sure what version of Node you're running, you can run node -v in your console to find out.

⚠️ Warning:

If you have installed textlint globally you must install each reference rule globally as well.

globally you must install each reference rule globally as well. If you have installed textlint locally you must install each rule locally as well.

We recommend installing textlint locally.

For Node.js beginners

If you've never used Node.js and npm, please see the following:

Usage

textlint has no default rules!!

You can run textlint with the --rule or --rulesdir flag to specify rules, or you can just use a .textlintrc config file.

npm install --global textlint-rule-no-todo

Use with textlint-rule-no-todo rule. (Allow to short textlint-rule-no-todo to no-todo )

textlint --rule no-todo README.md

📝 We recommended using .textlintrc to specify rules instead of --rule or --rulesdir flags. Your .textlintrc is a great way to maintain your rules.

CLI

Run textlint -h for information on how to use the CLI.

$ textlint [options] file.md [file|dir|glob*] Options: - h, --help Show help. - c, --config path::String Use configuration from this file or sharable config. - -ignore-path path::String Specify path to a file containing patterns that describes files to ignore. - default: .textlintignore - -init Create the config file if not existed. - default: false - -fix Automatically fix problems - -dry-run Enable dry-run mode for --fix. Only show result, don 't change the file. - -debug Outputs debugging information - v, --version Outputs the version number. Using stdin: - -stdin Lint text provided on <STDIN>. - default: false - -stdin-filename String Specify filename to process STDIN as Output: - o, --output-file path::String Enable report to be written to a file. - f, --format String Use a specific output format. Available formatter : checkstyle, compact, jslint-xml, json, junit, pretty-error, stylish, table, tap, unix Available formatter for --fix: compats, diff, json, stylish - -no-color Disable color in piped output. - -quiet Report errors only. - default: false Specifying rules and plugins: - -no-textlintrc Disable .textlintrc - -plugin [String] Set plugin package name - -rule [String] Set rule package name - -preset [String] Set preset package name and load rules from preset package. - -rulesdir [path::String] Use additional rules from this directory Caching: - -cache Only check changed files - default: false - -cache-location path::String Path to the cache file or directory Experimental: - -experimental Enable experimental flag.Some feature use on experimental. - -rules-base-directory path::String Set module base directory. textlint load modules(rules/presets/plugins) from the base directory. - -parallel Lint files in parallel - -max-concurrency Number maxConcurrency for --parallel

When running texlint, you can target files to lint using the glob patterns. Make sure that you enclose any glob parameter you pass in quotes.

$ textlint "docs/**"

Example:

.textlintrc is config file that is loaded as JSON, YAML or JS via azu/rc-config-loader.

Running textlint with the following arguments

$ textlint --rule no -todo --rule very-nice-rule README.md

is equivalent to running textlint README.md in a directory with a .textlintrc containing the following json

{ "rules" : { "no-todo" : true , "very-nice-rule" : true } }

You can also configure options for specific rules in your .textlintrc file.

{ "rules" : { "no-todo" : false , "very-nice-rule" : { "key" : "value" } } }

For example here we pass the options ("key": "value") to very-nice-rule .

Options can be specified in your .textlintrc file as follows:

{ "rules" : { "<rule-name>" : true | false | object } }

ℹ️ for more details see

Plugin

A textlint plugin is a set of rules and rulesConfig or customize parser.

To enable plugin, put the "plugin-name" into .textlintrc .

{ "plugins" : [ "plugin-name" ], "rules" : { "plugin-name/rule-name" : false } }

ℹ️ See docs/plugin.md

Supported file formats

textlint supports Markdown and plain text by default.

Install Processor Plugin and add new file format support.

For example, if you want to lint HTML, use textlint-plugin-html as a plugin.

npm install textlint-plugin-html

Add "html" to .textlintrc

{ "plugins" : [ "html" ] }

Run textlint on .html files:

textlint index.html

Optional supported file types:

See Processor Plugin List for details.

Rules list 💚

textlint has not built-in rules, but there are 100+ pluggable rules:

See A Collection of textlint rule · textlint/textlint Wiki for more details.

If you create a new rule, and add it to the wiki :)

Fixable

Some rules are fixable using the --fix command line flag.

$ textlint --fix README.md

Also, support dry run mode.

$ textlint # show the difference between fixed content and original content.

You can copy and paste to your README.

Built-in formatters

Use the following formatters:

stylish (defaults)

compact

checkstyle

jslint-xml

junit

tap

table

pretty-error

json

unix

e.g. use pretty-error formatter:

textlint -f pretty-error file.md

More details in @textlint/linter-formatter.

Use as node module

You can use textlint as node module.

$ npm install textlint

Minimal usage:

import { TextLintEngine } from "textlint" ; const engine = new TextLintEngine({ rulePaths : [ "path/to/rule-dir" ] }); engine.executeOnFiles([ "README.md" ]).then( ( results ) => { console .log(results[ 0 ].filePath); console .log(results[ 0 ].messages); if (engine.isErrorResults(results)) { const output = engine.formatResults(results); console .log(output); } });

Low level usage:

import { textlint } from "textlint" ; textlint.setupRules({ "rule-key" (context) { const exports = {}; exports[context.Syntax.Str] = function ( node ) { context.report(node, new context.RuleError( "error message" )); }; return exports; } }); textlint.lintMarkdown( "# title" ).then( ( results ) => { console .log(results[ 0 ].filePath); console .log(results[ 0 ].messages); });

More details on:

Conclusion

textlint has four extensible points:

rule rule is a rule for linting.

filter rule filter rule is a rule for filtering result of errors.

rule-preset rule-preset contains rules.

plugin plugin contains a processor.



FAQ: How to create rules?

Please see docs/

docs/txtnode.md What is TxtNode?

docs/rule.md How to create rules? Tutorial: creating no-todo rule.

docs/rule-advanced.md Advanced tutorial for creating rule.



You can use filter rule like textlint-filter-rule-comments.

Please see docs/configuring.md for more details.

Integrations

For more details, see integrations document.

App

textlint-app Standalone cross platform app. No need Node.js environment.



Build Systems

gulp plugin gulp-textlint

Grunt plugin grunt-textlint



Editors

Browser

Other

Who's using textlint?

Packages

This repository is a monorepo that we manage using Lerna. That means that we actually publish several packages to npm from the same codebase, including:

Core

These modules are parts of textlint.

Package Version Description textlint textlint command line tool itself @textlint/kernel textlint main logic module. It is universal JavaScript. @textlint/linter-formatter textlint output formatter @textlint/fixer-formatter textlint output formatter for fixer @textlint/textlint-plugin-markdown markdown support for textlint @textlint/textlint-plugin-text plain text support for textlint @textlint/ast-tester Compliance tests for textlint's AST @textlint/markdown-to-ast markdown parser @textlint/ast-traverse TxtNode traverse library @textlint/text-to-ast plain text parser

Rule/Plugin helper

These modules are useful for textlint rule/plugin author.

Integrations

These modules are useful integration with textlint.

Package Version Description gulp-textlint gulp plugin for textlint

Internal

These modules are internal usage in the monorepo.

Package Version Description @textlint/feature-flag feature flag manager

Semantic Versioning Policy

textlint project follow Semantic Versioning. However, textlint is not different with most semver project.

Patch release (intended to not break your lint build) A bug fix to the CLI or core (including formatters). Improvements to documentation. Non-user-facing changes such as refactoring. Re-releasing after a failed release (i.e., publishing a release that doesn't work for anyone).

Minor release (might break your lint build) A new option. An existing rule is deprecated. A new CLI capability is created. New public API are added (new classes, new methods, new arguments to existing methods, etc.). It might break type interface( .d.ts ) A new formatter is created.

Major release (break your lint build) A new option to an existing rule that results in textlint reporting more errors by default. An existing formatter is removed. Part of the public API is removed or changed in an incompatible way.



Contributing

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Pull requests is always welcome.

For more details, see Contributing Guide.

License

MIT © azu

Copy some code from ESLint.

ESLint Copyright (c) 2013 Nicholas C. Zakas. All rights reserved.

Logos & Icons

Download from textlint/media.

Related Work

Acknowledgements

Thanks to ESLint.

textlint website is powered by Netlify.