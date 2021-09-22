openbase logo
trt

textlint-rule-terminology

by Artem Sapegin
2.1.5 (see all)

Textlint rule to check correct terms spelling

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

textlint-rule-terminology

textlint fixable rule Build Status npm

Textlint rule to check and fix terms, brands and technologies spelling in your tech writing in English.

For example:

  • Javascript → JavaScript
  • NPM → npm
  • front-end → frontend
  • website → site
  • Internet → internet

(You can customize the rules as you wish.)

Installation

npm install textlint-rule-terminology

Usage

textlint --fix --rule terminology Readme.md

Configuration

You can configure the rule in your .textlintrc:

{
  "rules": {
    "terminology": {
      // Load default terms (see terms.json in the repository)
      "defaultTerms": true,
      // Syntax elements to skip. Overrides the default
      "skip": ["Blockquote"],
      // List of terms
      "terms": [
        // Exact spelling including the case
        "JavaScript",
        "ESLint",
        "Sass",
        "Less",
        "npm",
        // RegExp (case-insensitive) → replacement
        ["front[- ]end(\\w*)", "frontend$1"],
        ["back[- ]end(\\w*)", "backend$1"],
        ["web[- ]?site(s?)", "site$1"],
        ["hot[- ]key", "hotkey"],
        ["repo\\b", "repository"],
        ["CLI tool(s?)", "command line tool$1"],
        ["build system(s?)", "build tool$1"],
        ["id['’]?s", "IDs"],
        ["(\\w+[^.?!]\\)? )webpack", "$1webpack"],
        ["(\\w+[^.?!]\\)? )internet", "$internet"]
      ],
      // OR load terms from a file
      "terms": "~/terms.json",
      // OR load terms from npm
      "terms": "@johnsmith/terms",
      // Excludes terms
      "exclude": [
        "CSS"
      ]
    }
  }
}

Check the default terminology. Read more about configuring textlint.

Tips & tricks

Use textlint-filter-rule-comments to disable terminology check for particular paragraphs:

<!-- textlint-disable terminology -->

Oh my javascript!

<!-- textlint-enable -->

Other textlint rules

Change log

The change log can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.

Sponsoring

This software has been developed with lots of coffee, buy me one more cup to keep it going.

Buy Me A Coffee

Authors and license

Artem Sapegin and contributors.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.

