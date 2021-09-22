Textlint rule to check and fix terms, brands and technologies spelling in your tech writing in English.

For example:

Javascript → JavaScript

NPM → npm

front-end → frontend

website → site

Internet → internet

(You can customize the rules as you wish.)

Installation

npm install textlint-rule-terminology

Usage

textlint --fix --rule terminology Readme.md

Configuration

You can configure the rule in your .textlintrc :

{ "rules" : { "terminology" : { "defaultTerms" : true , "skip" : [ "Blockquote" ], "terms" : [ "JavaScript" , "ESLint" , "Sass" , "Less" , "npm" , [ "front[- ]end(\\w*)" , "frontend$1" ], [ "back[- ]end(\\w*)" , "backend$1" ], [ "web[- ]?site(s?)" , "site$1" ], [ "hot[- ]key" , "hotkey" ], [ "repo\\b" , "repository" ], [ "CLI tool(s?)" , "command line tool$1" ], [ "build system(s?)" , "build tool$1" ], [ "id['’]?s" , "IDs" ], [ "(\\w+[^.?!]\\)? )webpack" , "$1webpack" ], [ "(\\w+[^.?!]\\)? )internet" , "$internet" ] ], "terms" : "~/terms.json" , "terms" : "@johnsmith/terms" , "exclude" : [ "CSS" ] } } }

Check the default terminology. Read more about configuring textlint.

Tips & tricks

Use textlint-filter-rule-comments to disable terminology check for particular paragraphs:

Oh my javascript!

Other textlint rules

textlint-rule-apostrophe — correct apostrophe usage

textlint-rule-diacritics — words with diacritics

textlint-rule-stop-words — filler words, buzzwords and clichés

Change log

The change log can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.

This software has been developed with lots of coffee, buy me one more cup to keep it going.

Authors and license

Artem Sapegin and contributors.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.