textlint rule to find filler words, buzzwords and clichés — 1600+ words and phrases in English.
For example:
(You can disable some words or add your own.)
npm install textlint-rule-stop-words
textlint --fix --rule stop-words Readme.md
You can configure the rule in your
.textlintrc:
{
"rules": {
"stop-words": {
// Load default dictionary (see dict.txt in the repository)
"defaultWords": true,
// Syntax elements to skip. Overrides the default
"skip": ["Blockquote"],
// Extra words
"words": [
["etc."],
["you can"],
// With a replacement
["blacklist", "denylist"],
// Ensure correct capitalization
["asciidoc", "AsciiDoc"]
],
// Excluded words
"exclude": [
"utilize",
"period of time"
],
// OR load terms from a file
"words": "~/stop-words.txt"
}
}
}
Check the default dictionary. Read more about configuring textlint.
Use textlint-filter-rule-comments to disable stop-words check for particular paragraphs:
<!-- textlint-disable stop-words -->
Oh my javascript!
<!-- textlint-enable -->
The change log can be found on the Releases page.
Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.
This software has been developed with lots of coffee, buy me one more cup to keep it going.
Artem Sapegin and contributors.
MIT License, see the included License.md file.