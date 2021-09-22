textlint rule to find filler words, buzzwords and clichés — 1600+ words and phrases in English.

For example:

and etc.

the month of

thick as a brick

utilize

(You can disable some words or add your own.)

Installation

npm install textlint-rule-stop-words

Usage

textlint --fix --rule stop-words Readme.md

Configuration

You can configure the rule in your .textlintrc :

{ "rules" : { "stop-words" : { "defaultWords" : true , "skip" : [ "Blockquote" ], "words" : [ [ "etc." ], [ "you can" ], [ "blacklist" , "denylist" ], [ "asciidoc" , "AsciiDoc" ] ], "exclude" : [ "utilize" , "period of time" ], "words" : "~/stop-words.txt" } } }

Check the default dictionary. Read more about configuring textlint.

Tips & tricks

Use textlint-filter-rule-comments to disable stop-words check for particular paragraphs:

Oh my javascript!

Sources

Change log

The change log can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.

Authors and license

Artem Sapegin and contributors.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.