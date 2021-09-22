openbase logo
Readme

textlint-rule-stop-words

textlint fixable rule Build Status npm

textlint rule to find filler words, buzzwords and clichés — 1600+ words and phrases in English.

For example:

  • and etc.
  • the month of
  • thick as a brick
  • utilize

(You can disable some words or add your own.)

Installation

npm install textlint-rule-stop-words

Usage

textlint --fix --rule stop-words Readme.md

Configuration

You can configure the rule in your .textlintrc:

{
  "rules": {
    "stop-words": {
      // Load default dictionary (see dict.txt in the repository)
      "defaultWords": true,
      // Syntax elements to skip. Overrides the default
      "skip": ["Blockquote"],
      // Extra words
      "words": [
        ["etc."],
        ["you can"],
        // With a replacement
        ["blacklist", "denylist"],
        // Ensure correct capitalization
        ["asciidoc", "AsciiDoc"]
      ],
      // Excluded words
      "exclude": [
        "utilize",
        "period of time"
      ],
      // OR load terms from a file
      "words": "~/stop-words.txt"
    }
  }
}

Check the default dictionary. Read more about configuring textlint.

Tips & tricks

Use textlint-filter-rule-comments to disable stop-words check for particular paragraphs:

<!-- textlint-disable stop-words -->

Oh my javascript!

<!-- textlint-enable -->

Sources

Other textlint rules

Change log

The change log can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.

Sponsoring

This software has been developed with lots of coffee, buy me one more cup to keep it going.

Buy Me A Coffee

Authors and license

Artem Sapegin and contributors.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.

