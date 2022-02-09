textlint rule for prh/prh: proofreading helper.
This rule check the spell by used with
prh.yml.
npm install textlint-rule-prh
{
"rules": {
"prh": {
"rulePaths" :["path/to/prh.yml"]
}
}
}
rulePaths(required) : array of path to YAML file from
.textlintrc file
{
"rules": {
"prh": {
"rulePaths" :["./prh-rules/rule1.yml", "./prh-rules/rule2.yml"]
}
}
}
You can use
~ as Home directory abbreviation.
{
"rules": {
"prh": {
"rulePaths" :["~/global-rule/rule1.yml"]
}
}
}
checkLink(optional) : Check
Link node type (default:
false)
checkBlockQuote(optional) : Check
BlockQuote node type (default:
false)
checkEmphasis(optional) : Check
Emphasis node type (default:
false)
checkHeader(optional) : Check
Header node type (default:
true)
checkCodeComment(optional) : Check
CodeBlock node's comment for
lang (default:
[])
lang array like
["<codeblock-lang>"] for checking CodeBlock
{ "checkCodeComment": ["js", "javascript"] } Options
Examples:
{
"rules": {
"prh": {
"checkEmphasis": true,
"checkHeader": false,
"rulePaths" :["./prh.yml"]
}
}
}
Check CodeBlock's comment in JavaScript Code.
{
"rules": {
"prh": {
"checkCodeComment": ["js", "javascript"],
"rulePaths" :["./prh.yml"]
}
}
}
textlint-rule-prh support
--fix feature of textlint.
textlint --fix README.md
Please See prh/prh: proofreading helper.
prh.yml can define RegExp as a dictionary.
# prh version
version: 1
rules:
# format case-sensitive
- expected: Cookie
# the above is equal to following
# - expected: Cookie
# pattern: "/[CcＣｃ][OoＯｏ][OoＯｏ][KkＫｋ][IiＩｉ][EeＥｅ]/g"
# options:
# wordBoundary: false
# specs: []
# Write test to `expect`
- expected: jQuery
specs:
- from: jquery
to: jQuery
- from: ＪＱＵＥＲＹ
to: jQuery
# If the `specs` is failed、fail to load prh.yml
# - expected: JavaScript
# specs:
# - from: JAVASCRIPT
# to: JavaScprit
# Error: JavaScript spec failed. "JAVASCRIPT", expected "JavaScprit", but got "JavaScript", /[JjＪｊ][AaＡａ][VvＶｖ][AaＡａ][SsＳｓ][CcＣｃ][RrＲｒ][IiＩｉ][PpＰｐ][TtＴｔ]/g
# pattern => expected
- expected: default
pattern: deflaut
# Allow to write multiple `pattern`
- expected: hardware
patterns:
- hadware
- harrdware
- harddware
# Allow to write `pattern` as RegExp
# Can use $1...$9
# Should wrap `/` and `/`
# ECMAScript
- expected: ECMAScript $1
patterns:
- /ECMAScript([0-9]+)/
- /ECMA Script([0-9]+)/
specs:
- from: ECMAScript2015
to: ECMAScript 2015
# expected contain pattern
# https://github.com/textlint-rule/textlint-rule-prh/pull/8
- expected: ベンダー
pattern: /ベンダ(?!ー)/
specs:
- from: ベンダ
to: ベンダー
- from: ベンダー
to: ベンダー
# wordBoundary option
- expected: js
# === pattern: "/\b[JjＪｊ][SsＳｓ]\b/g"
options:
wordBoundary: true
specs:
- from: foo JS bar
to: foo js bar
- from: foo altJS bar
to: foo altJS bar
prh.yml can import other yaml file
version: 1
imports:
- imports-a.yml
- imports-b.yml
See example-prh.yml.
npm test
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT