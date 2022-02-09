textlint rule for prh/prh: proofreading helper.

This rule check the spell by used with prh.yml .

Installation

npm install textlint-rule-prh

Usage

It require Rule Options!

{ "rules" : { "prh" : { "rulePaths" :[ "path/to/prh.yml" ] } } }

Options

rulePaths (required) : array of path to YAML file from .textlintrc file

{ "rules" : { "prh" : { "rulePaths" :[ "./prh-rules/rule1.yml" , "./prh-rules/rule2.yml" ] } } }

You can use ~ as Home directory abbreviation.

{ "rules" : { "prh" : { "rulePaths" :[ "~/global-rule/rule1.yml" ] } } }

checkLink (optional) : Check Link node type (default: false )

(optional) : Check node type (default: ) checkBlockQuote (optional) : Check BlockQuote node type (default: false )

(optional) : Check node type (default: ) checkEmphasis (optional) : Check Emphasis node type (default: false )

(optional) : Check node type (default: ) checkHeader (optional) : Check Header node type (default: true )

(optional) : Check node type (default: ) checkCodeComment (optional) : Check CodeBlock node's comment for lang (default: [] ) Set lang array like ["<codeblock-lang>"] for checking CodeBlock Example: If you want to check JavaScript CodeBlock, set { "checkCodeComment": ["js", "javascript"] } Options Note: Currently only support JavaScript CodeBlock It use @babel/parser

(optional) : Check node's comment for (default: )

Examples:

{ "rules" : { "prh" : { "checkEmphasis" : true , "checkHeader" : false , "rulePaths" :[ "./prh.yml" ] } } }

Check CodeBlock's comment in JavaScript Code.

{ "rules" : { "prh" : { "checkCodeComment" : [ "js" , "javascript" ], "rulePaths" :[ "./prh.yml" ] } } }

Fixable

textlint-rule-prh support --fix feature of textlint.

textlint --fix README.md

What is prh.yml?

Please See prh/prh: proofreading helper.

prh format

prh.yml can define RegExp as a dictionary.

version: 1 rules: - expected: Cookie - expected: jQuery specs: - from: jquery to: jQuery - from: ＪＱＵＥＲＹ to: jQuery - expected: default pattern: deflaut - expected: hardware patterns: - hadware - harrdware - harddware - expected: ECMAScript $1 patterns: - /ECMAScript([0-9]+)/ - /ECMA Script([0-9]+)/ specs: - from: ECMAScript2015 to: ECMAScript 2015 - expected: ベンダー pattern: /ベンダ(?!ー)/ specs: - from: ベンダ to: ベンダー - from: ベンダー to: ベンダー - expected: js options: wordBoundary: true specs: - from: foo JS bar to: foo js bar - from: foo altJS bar to: foo altJS bar

imports

prh.yml can import other yaml file

version: 1 imports: - imports-a.yml - imports-b.yml

Example

See example-prh.yml.

Tests

npm test

Contributing

License

MIT