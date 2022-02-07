SmartHRらしい文書を書くための、textlintルールプリセットを提供します。
Install with npm:
npm install textlint-rule-preset-smarthr
Via
.textlintrc(Recommended)
textlint --rule preset-smarthr README.md
ソースコードをビルドして、
libフォルダに公開します。
TypeScriptのソースコードは
src/フォルダに書くことができます。
npm run build
testフォルダ内のテストコードを実行します。
testの詳細はtextlint-testerを参照してください。
npm test
すべてのルールを有効化して使う場合は、次のように設定してください。
{
"rules": {
"preset-smarthr": true
}
}
デフォルトでは、次のような設定になっています。個別にルールを有効・無効化することも可能です。
{
"rules": {
"preset-smarthr": {
"prh-rules": true,
"ja-no-mixed-period": true,
"no-hankaku-kana": true,
"@textlint-rule/no-unmatched-pair": true,
"sentence-length": {
"max": 120
},
"no-doubled-conjunctive-particle-ga": true,
"no-double-negative-ja": true,
"ja-no-abusage": true,
"ja-no-redundant-expression": true,
"no-mixed-zenkaku-and-hankaku-alphabet": true,
"ja-keishikimeishi": {
"detection_hou_kata" : false
},
"ja-hiragana-fukushi": true,
"ja-hiragana-hojodoushi": true,
"ja-hiragana-daimeishi": true,
"ja-no-space-around-parentheses": true,
"ja-no-space-between-full-width": true,
"ja-space-between-half-and-full-width": {
"space": "never"
},
"ja-space-after-exclamation": true,
"ja-space-after-question": true,
"ja-space-around-code": false
}
}
}
補足1:
textlint-rule-preset-ja-spacingのルールプリセットを分解して設定しています。
表記ゆれ修正用の辞書の設定には
textlint-rule-prhを使っています。
対応用語は
dict/フォルダに入っている
.ymlを確認してください。
MIT