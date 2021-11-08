textlint rule to make sure every link in a document is available.
The primary target of this rule is Markdown documents, but it also works on plain text documents (See tests).
$ npm install textlint-rule-no-dead-link
$ npm install textlint textlint-rule-no-dead-link
$ textlint --rule textlint-rule-no-dead-link text-to-check.txt
Shows an error if a link is dead (i.e. its server returns one of the "non-ok" responses).
Shows an error if a link is obsolete or moved to another location (i.e. its server returns one of the "redirect" responses).
This error is fixable and textlint will automatically replace the obsolete links with their new ones if you run it with
--fix option.
Sometimes your files contain relative URIs, which don't have domain information in an URI string. In this case, we have to somehow resolve the relative URIs and convert them into absolute URIs.
The resolution strategy is as follows:
baseURI is specified, use that path to resolve relative URIs (See the below section for details).
Unable to resolve the relative URI.
Please write your configurations in
.textlintrc.
The default options are:
{
"rules": {
"no-dead-link": {
"checkRelative": true,
"baseURI": null,
"ignore": [],
"preferGET": [],
"ignoreRedirects": false,
"retry": 3,
"userAgent": "textlint-rule-no-dead-link/1.0",
"maxRetryTime": 10
}
}
}
This rule checks the availability of relative URIs by default.
You can turn off the checks by passing
false to this option.
The base URI to be used for resolving relative URIs.
Though its name, you can pass either an URI starting with
http or
https, or an file path starting with
/.
Examples:
"no-dead-link": {
"baseURI": "http://example.com/"
}
"no-dead-link": {
"baseURI": "/Users/textlint/path/to/parent/folder/"
}
An array of URIs or globs to be ignored. These list will be skipped from the availability checks.
Example:
"no-dead-link": {
"ignore": [
"http://example.com/not-exist/index.html",
"http://example.com/*" // glob format
]
}
An array of origins to lets the rule connect to the origin's URL by
GET instead of default
HEAD request.
Although the rule will fall back to
GET method when
HEAD request is failed (status code is not between 200 and 300), in order to shorten time to run your test, you can use this option when you are sure that target origin always returns 5xx for
HEAD request.
Example:
"no-dead-link": {
"preferGET": [
"http://example.com"
]
}
This rule checks for redirects (3xx status codes) and consider's them an error by default.
To ignore redirects during checks, set this value to
false.
This rule checks the url with retry.
The default max retry count is
3.
Customize
User-Agent http header.
The max of allow waiting time second for retry, if response header has
Retry-After.
Default:
10
npm test
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT License (http://nodaguti.mit-license.org/)