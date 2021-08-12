openbase logo
textlint-rule-ja-no-abusage

by textlint-ja
3.0.0 (see all)

よくある日本語の誤用をチェックするtextlintルール

Categories

Readme

textlint-rule-ja-no-abusage Actions Status: test

よくある誤用をチェックするtextlintルール

など。詳細は辞書の定義を参照

Install

Install with npm:

npm install textlint-rule-ja-no-abusage

Usage

Via .textlintrc(Recommended)

{
    "rules": {
        "ja-no-abusage": true
    }
}

Via CLI

textlint --rule ja-no-abusage README.md

仕組み

2種類の辞書ベースを持っています。

  • 形態素解析結果をベースにしたmorpheme-match
    • 誤爆しそうなものなど品詞レベルで限定したいものはこちら
  • 正規表現をベースにしたtextlint-rule-prh
    • 単純なマッチで問題ないものはこちら

の2種類を使い分けています。

Changelog

See Releases page.

Running tests

Install devDependencies and Run npm test:

npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

License

MIT © azu

