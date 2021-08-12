よくある誤用をチェックするtextlintルール

など。詳細は辞書の定義を参照

Install

Install with npm:

npm install textlint-rule-ja- no -abusage

Usage

Via .textlintrc (Recommended)

{ "rules" : { "ja-no-abusage" : true } }

Via CLI

textlint --rule ja- no -abusage README.md

仕組み

2種類の辞書ベースを持っています。

形態素解析結果をベースにしたmorpheme-match 誤爆しそうなものなど品詞レベルで限定したいものはこちら

正規表現をベースにしたtextlint-rule-prh 単純なマッチで問題ないものはこちら



の2種類を使い分けています。

