よくある誤用をチェックするtextlintルール
など。詳細は辞書の定義を参照
Install with npm:
npm install textlint-rule-ja-no-abusage
Via
.textlintrc(Recommended)
{
"rules": {
"ja-no-abusage": true
}
}
Via CLI
textlint --rule ja-no-abusage README.md
2種類の辞書ベースを持っています。
の2種類を使い分けています。
