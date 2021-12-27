This is helper library for creating textlint rule.
npm install textlint-rule-helper
Helper for traversing TxtAST.
Get parents of node.
The parent nodes are returned in order from the closest parent to the outer ones.
node is not contained in the results.
Params
TxtNode - the node is start point.
Return true if
node is wrapped any one of node
types.
Params
TxtNode - is target node
Array.<string> - are wrapped target node
isPlainStrNode() return true if the node is Str node and fill following conditions:
Params
TxtNode - is target node
This function is useful for the common use case.
If you want to lint Str node, but you do not want to lint styled node, this function is useful.
The styled node is
Link,
Strong,
BlockQuote,
Header, and it may be written by other people.
For example, you have added a link to your document, the link's title is written by other people.
Opposite of it, The plain Str node is just under the Paragraph node, and it was written by you.
Examples
Return true
str str str
- list text
Return false
# Header
![alt text](https://example.com)
[link title](https://example.com)
> BlockQuote text
**Strong text**
[linkReference][]
[^footnote text]
use case
You can manager ignoring range in texts.
Add the range of
node to ignoring range list.
Params
TxtNode - target node
Add the
range to ignoring range list
Params
[number, number]
if the children node has the type that is included in
ignoredNodeTypes,
Add range of children node of
node to ignoring range list,
Params
TxtNode - target node
Array.<string> - are node types for ignoring
If the
index is included in ignoring range list, return true.
index should be absolute position.
Params
number - index value start with 0
If the
range is included in ignoring range list, return true.
range should includes absolute positions.
Params
[number, number]
If the
range of
node is included in ignoring range list, return true.
Params
TxtNode - target node
A rule for textlint.
import { RuleHelper } from "textlint-rule-helper";
import { IgnoreNodeManager } from "textlint-rule-helper";
export default function(context) {
var helper = new RuleHelper(context);
var ignoreNodeManager = new IgnoreNodeManager();
var exports = {};
var reportingErrors = [];
exports[context.Syntax.Paragraph] = function(node) {
// Add `Code` node to ignoring list
ignoreNodeManager.ignoreChildrenByTypes(node, [context.Syntax.Code]);
// do something
reportingErrors.push(node, ruleError);
};
exports[context.Syntax.Str] = function(node) {
// parent nodes is any one Link or Image.
if (helper.isChildNode(node, [context.Syntax.Link, context.Syntax.Image])) {
return;
}
// get Parents
var parents = helper.getParents(node);
};
exports[Syntax.Document + ":exit"] = function(node) {
reportingErrors.forEach(function(node, ruleError) {
// if the error is ignored, don't report
if (ignoreNodeManager.isIgnored(node)) {
return;
}
// report actual
});
};
return exports;
};
wrapReportHandler(context, options, handler): TextlintRuleReportHandler
Params
TextlintRuleContent - rule context object
{{ignoreNodeTypes: TxtNodeType[]}} - options
(report: (node: AnyTxtNode, ruleError: TextlintRuleError) => void) => any - handler should return a object
wrapReportHandler is high level API that use
RuleHelper and
IgnoreNodeManager.
It aim to easy to ignore some Node type for preventing unnecessary error report.
Example: ignore
BlockQuote and
Code node.
import { wrapReportHandler } from "textlint-rule-helper";
const reporter = function (context) {
const { Syntax, getSource } = context;
return wrapReportHandler(context, {
ignoreNodeTypes: [Syntax.BlockQuote, Syntax.Code]
},report => { // <= wrap version of context.report
// handler should return a rule handler object
return {
[Syntax.Paragraph](node) {
const text = getSource(node);
const index = text.search("code");
/*
* Following text is matched, but it will not reported.
* ----
* This is `code`.
* > code
* ----
*/
if(index === -1){
return;
}
report(node, new context.RuleError(item.name, {
index
}));
}
}
});
};
export default reporter;
wrapReportHandler create custom
report function that ignore matched node
You can see real use-case of this helper library.
