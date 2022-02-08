The pluggable linting tool for text and markdown.
textlint is similar to ESLint, but it's for use with natural language.
Visit https://textlint.github.io/.
npm install textlint-rule-xxx.
For a quick tour of textlint, checkout our Getting Started guide :squirrel:
You can install the
textlint command using npm:
$ npm install textlint --global
Requirements:
If you're not sure what version of Node you're running, you can run
node -v in your console to find out.
⚠️ Warning:
textlint globally you must install each reference rule globally as well.
textlint locally you must install each rule locally as well.
We recommend installing
textlint locally.
If you've never used Node.js and npm, please see the following:
textlint has no default rules!!
You can run textlint with the
--rule or
--rulesdir flag to specify rules, or you can just use a
.textlintrc config file.
# Install textlint's rule
npm install --global textlint-rule-no-todo
Use with
textlint-rule-no-todo rule.
(Allow to short
textlint-rule-no-todo to
no-todo)
textlint --rule no-todo README.md
📝 We recommended using
.textlintrc to specify rules instead of
--rule or
--rulesdir flags.
Your
.textlintrc is a great way to maintain your rules.
Run
textlint -h for information on how to use the CLI.
$ textlint [options] file.md [file|dir|glob*]
Options:
-h, --help Show help.
-c, --config path::String Use configuration from this file or sharable config.
--ignore-path path::String Specify path to a file containing patterns that describes files to ignore. - default: .textlintignore
--init Create the config file if not existed. - default: false
--fix Automatically fix problems
--dry-run Enable dry-run mode for --fix. Only show result, don't change the file.
--debug Outputs debugging information
-v, --version Outputs the version number.
Using stdin:
--stdin Lint text provided on <STDIN>. - default: false
--stdin-filename String Specify filename to process STDIN as
Output:
-o, --output-file path::String Enable report to be written to a file.
-f, --format String Use a specific output format.
Available formatter : checkstyle, compact, jslint-xml, json, junit, pretty-error, stylish, table, tap, unix
Available formatter for --fix: compats, diff, json, stylish
--no-color Disable color in piped output.
--quiet Report errors only. - default: false
Specifying rules and plugins:
--no-textlintrc Disable .textlintrc
--plugin [String] Set plugin package name
--rule [String] Set rule package name
--preset [String] Set preset package name and load rules from preset package.
--rulesdir [path::String] Use additional rules from this directory
Caching:
--cache Only check changed files - default: false
--cache-location path::String Path to the cache file or directory
Experimental:
--experimental Enable experimental flag.Some feature use on experimental.
--rules-base-directory path::String Set module base directory. textlint load modules(rules/presets/plugins) from the base directory.
--parallel Lint files in parallel
--max-concurrency Number maxConcurrency for --parallel
When running texlint, you can target files to lint using the glob patterns. Make sure that you enclose any glob parameter you pass in quotes.
$ textlint "docs/**"
Example:
.textlintrc is config file that is loaded as JSON, YAML or JS via azu/rc-config-loader.
Running textlint with the following arguments
$ textlint --rule no-todo --rule very-nice-rule README.md
is equivalent to running
textlint README.md in a directory with a
.textlintrc containing the following json
{
"rules": {
"no-todo": true,
"very-nice-rule": true
}
}
You can also configure options for specific rules in your
.textlintrc file.
{
"rules": {
"no-todo": false, // disable
"very-nice-rule": {
"key": "value"
}
}
}
For example here we pass the options ("key": "value") to
very-nice-rule.
Options can be specified in your
.textlintrc file as follows:
{
// Allow to comment in JSON
"rules": {
"<rule-name>": true | false | object
}
}
ℹ️ for more details see
A textlint plugin is a set of rules and rulesConfig or customize parser.
To enable plugin, put the "plugin-name" into
.textlintrc.
// `.textlintrc`
{
"plugins": [
"plugin-name"
],
// overwrite-plugins rules config
// <plugin>/<rule>
"rules": {
"plugin-name/rule-name" : false
}
}
ℹ️ See docs/plugin.md
textlint supports Markdown and plain text by default.
Install Processor Plugin and add new file format support.
For example, if you want to lint HTML, use textlint-plugin-html as a plugin.
npm install textlint-plugin-html
Add
"html" to
.textlintrc
{
"plugins": [
"html"
]
}
Run textlint on
.html files:
textlint index.html
Optional supported file types:
See Processor Plugin List for details.
textlint has not built-in rules, but there are 100+ pluggable rules:
See A Collection of textlint rule · textlint/textlint Wiki for more details.
If you create a new rule, and add it to the wiki :)
Some rules are fixable using the
--fix command line flag.
$ textlint --fix README.md
# As a possible, textlint fix the content.
Also, support dry run mode.
$ textlint --fix --dry-run --format diff README.md
# show the difference between fixed content and original content.
You can copy and paste to your README.
[![textlint fixable rule](https://img.shields.io/badge/textlint-fixable-green.svg?style=social)](https://textlint.github.io/)
Use the following formatters:
e.g. use
pretty-error formatter:
$ textlint -f pretty-error file.md
More details in @textlint/linter-formatter.
You can use textlint as node module.
$ npm install textlint --save-dev
Minimal usage:
import { TextLintEngine } from "textlint";
const engine = new TextLintEngine({
rulePaths: ["path/to/rule-dir"]
});
engine.executeOnFiles(["README.md"]).then((results) => {
console.log(results[0].filePath); // => "README.md"
// messages are `TextLintMessage` array.
console.log(results[0].messages);
/*
[
{
id: "rule-name",
message:"lint message",
line: 1, // 1-based columns(TextLintMessage)
column:1 // 1-based columns(TextLintMessage)
}
]
*/
if (engine.isErrorResults(results)) {
const output = engine.formatResults(results);
console.log(output);
}
});
Low level usage:
import { textlint } from "textlint";
textlint.setupRules({
// rule-key : rule function(see docs/rule.md)
"rule-key"(context) {
const exports = {};
exports[context.Syntax.Str] = function (node) {
context.report(node, new context.RuleError("error message"));
};
return exports;
}
});
textlint.lintMarkdown("# title").then((results) => {
console.log(results[0].filePath); // => "README.md"
console.log(results[0].messages); // => [{message:"lint message"}]
});
More details on:
textlint has four extensible points:
Please see docs/
no-todo rule.
<!-- textlint-disable -->?
You can use filter rule like textlint-filter-rule-comments.
Please see docs/configuring.md for more details.
For more details, see integrations document.
This repository is a monorepo that we manage using Lerna. That means that we actually publish several packages to npm from the same codebase, including:
These modules are parts of textlint.
|Package
|Version
|Description
textlint
|textlint command line tool itself
@textlint/kernel
|textlint main logic module. It is universal JavaScript.
@textlint/linter-formatter
|textlint output formatter
@textlint/fixer-formatter
|textlint output formatter for fixer
@textlint/textlint-plugin-markdown
|markdown support for textlint
@textlint/textlint-plugin-text
|plain text support for textlint
@textlint/ast-tester
|Compliance tests for textlint's AST
@textlint/markdown-to-ast
|markdown parser
@textlint/ast-traverse
|TxtNode traverse library
@textlint/text-to-ast
|plain text parser
These modules are useful for textlint rule/plugin author.
|Package
|Version
|Description
@textlint/ast-node-types
|textlint AST(Abstract Syntax Tree) type definition
textlint-tester
|textlint rule testing tools
textlint-scripts
|textlint rule npm run-scripts
create-textlint-rule
|create textlint rule with no build configuration
These modules are useful integration with textlint.
|Package
|Version
|Description
gulp-textlint
|gulp plugin for textlint
These modules are internal usage in the monorepo.
|Package
|Version
|Description
@textlint/feature-flag
|feature flag manager
textlint project follow Semantic Versioning. However, textlint is not different with most semver project.
.d.ts)
For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Pull requests is always welcome.
For more details, see Contributing Guide.
