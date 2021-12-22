Add HTML support for textlint.

What is textlint plugin? Please see https://github.com/textlint/textlint/blob/master/docs/plugin.md

Installation

npm install textlint-plugin-html

Default supported extensions

.html

.htm

Usage

Manually add text plugin to do following:

{ "plugins" : [ "html" ] }

Lint HTML file with textlint

$ textlint index .html

Options

extensions : string[] Additional file extensions for html

:

For example, if you want to treat .custom-ext as html, put following config to .textlintrc

{ "plugins" : { "html" : { "extensions" : [ ".custom-ext" ] } } }

Tests

npm test

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT