Add HTML support for textlint.
What is textlint plugin? Please see https://github.com/textlint/textlint/blob/master/docs/plugin.md
npm install textlint-plugin-html
.html
.htm
Manually add text plugin to do following:
{
"plugins": [
"html"
]
}
Lint HTML file with textlint
$ textlint index.html
extensions:
string[]
For example, if you want to treat
.custom-ext as html, put following config to
.textlintrc
{
"plugins": {
"html": {
"extensions": [".custom-ext"]
}
}
}
npm test
