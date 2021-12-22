openbase logo
textlint-plugin-html

by textlint
0.2.0 (see all)

HTML support for textlint

Readme

textlint-plugin-html Actions Status: test

Add HTML support for textlint.

What is textlint plugin? Please see https://github.com/textlint/textlint/blob/master/docs/plugin.md

Installation

npm install textlint-plugin-html

Default supported extensions

  • .html
  • .htm

Usage

Manually add text plugin to do following:

{
    "plugins": [
        "html"
    ]
}

Lint HTML file with textlint

$ textlint index.html

Options

  • extensions: string[]
    • Additional file extensions for html

For example, if you want to treat .custom-ext as html, put following config to .textlintrc

{
   "plugins": {
       "html": {
           "extensions": [".custom-ext"]
       }
   }
}

Tests

npm test

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT

