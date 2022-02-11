openbase logo
textio-draft-js-plugins-editor

by draft-js-plugins
2.0.0-beta6.6 (see all)

React Plugin Architecture for Draft.js including Slack-Like Emojis, FB-Like Mentions and Stickers

Readme

DraftJS Plugins

Draft JS Plugins Logo

High quality plugins with great UX on top of DraftJS.

Build Status

Available Plugins (incl. Docs)

Built by the community

Live Example & Documentation

Checkout the website!

Usage

First, install the editor with npm:

$ npm install @draft-js-plugins/editor --save

Then import the editor somewhere in your code and you're ready to go!

import Editor from '@draft-js-plugins/editor';

Documentation

@draft-js-plugins/editor

Editor

An editor component accepting plugins. see source

PropsDescriptionRequired
editorStatesee here*
onChangesee here*
pluginsan array of plugins
decoratorsan array of custom decorators
defaultKeyBindingsbool
defaultBlockRenderMapbool
all other props accepted by the DraftJS Editor except decoratorsee here

Usage:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Editor from '@draft-js-plugins/editor';
import createHashtagPlugin from '@draft-js-plugins/hashtag';
import createLinkifyPlugin from '@draft-js-plugins/linkify';
import { EditorState } from 'draft-js';

const hashtagPlugin = createHashtagPlugin();
const linkifyPlugin = createLinkifyPlugin();

const plugins = [linkifyPlugin, hashtagPlugin];

export default class UnicornEditor extends Component {
  state = {
    editorState: EditorState.createEmpty(),
  };

  onChange = editorState => {
    this.setState({
      editorState,
    });
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <Editor
        editorState={this.state.editorState}
        onChange={this.onChange}
        plugins={plugins}
      />
    );
  }
}

How to write a Plugin

Feel free to copy any of the existing plugins as a starting point.In this repository you can also find a Guide on how to create a plugin, including a description of the supported features. In addition you can contact @nikgraf directly in case you need help or simply open a Github Issue!

Discussion and Support

Join the channel #draft-js-plugins after signing into the DraftJS Slack organization or check out our collection of frequently asked questions here: FAQ.

Development

Check out our Contribution Guide.

Learn about why Draft.js and how to use DraftJS Plugins

In this talk Nik Graf explained the ContentState structure of a Draft.js Editor as well as explained how to use plugins.

License

MIT

