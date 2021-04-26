h1. textile.js

Attempt at an implementation of fully featured Textile parser in JavaScript that runs reasonably fast and mostly avoids outputting broken HTML.

Give it a go in "a live textile web editor":http://borgar.github.com/textile-js/.

h2. Install

bc. $ npm install textile-js

h2. Options

The basic interface mimics "marked":https://github.com/chjj/marked, the popular markdown parser. So if you use that in your project then you can support Textile as well with minimal effort.

Currently, the only supported option is @breaks@ which can be used to enable/disable the default behavior of line-breaking single newlines within blocks.

h2. Usage

bc. console.log( textile( "I am using textile." ) );

You can also get to the syntax tree, which uses "JsonML":http://www.jsonml.org/.

bc. var jsonml = textile.parse( text ); console.log( jsonml );

h2. CLI

bc. $ textile -o hello.html hello world ^D $ cat hello.html

hello world

h2. License

Copyright (c) 2012, Borgar Þorsteinsson (MIT License).

See LICENSE.