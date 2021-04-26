openbase logo
textile-js

by Borgar
2.1.1 (see all)

A fully featured Textile parser in JavaScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

h1. textile.js

Attempt at an implementation of fully featured Textile parser in JavaScript that runs reasonably fast and mostly avoids outputting broken HTML.

Give it a go in "a live textile web editor":http://borgar.github.com/textile-js/.

h2. Install

bc. $ npm install textile-js

h2. Options

The basic interface mimics "marked":https://github.com/chjj/marked, the popular markdown parser. So if you use that in your project then you can support Textile as well with minimal effort.

Currently, the only supported option is @breaks@ which can be used to enable/disable the default behavior of line-breaking single newlines within blocks.

h2. Usage

bc. console.log( textile( "I am using textile." ) );

You can also get to the syntax tree, which uses "JsonML":http://www.jsonml.org/.

bc. var jsonml = textile.parse( text ); console.log( jsonml );

h2. CLI

bc. $ textile -o hello.html hello world ^D $ cat hello.html

hello world

h2. License

Copyright (c) 2012, Borgar Þorsteinsson (MIT License).

See LICENSE.

