openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tex

textcomplete

by Yuku Takahashi
0.18.2 (see all)

Moved to yuku/textcomplete

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

249

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ This repository was merged into yuku/textcomplete

textcomplete

Autocomplete for textarea elements.

NPM version Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage Stable Release Size Analytics

Requirements

Distributed scripts are self-contained.

To require as npm package, textcomplete requires the following to run:

Usage

Textcomplete is easiest to use when installed with npm:

npm install --save textcomplete

Then you can load the module into your code with require call:

var { Textcomplete, Textarea } = require('textcomplete');

The Textarea object is a kind of editor class. An editor encapsulates an HTML element where users input text. The Textarea editor is an editor for textarea element.

You can find some additional editors at List of editors wiki.

The Textcomplete is the core object of textcomplete.

var editor = new Textarea(textareaElement);
var textcomplete = new Textcomplete(editor);

Register series of autocomplete strategies:

textcomplete.register([{
  // Emoji strategy
  match: /(^|\s):(\w+)$/,
  search: function (term, callback) {
    callback(emojies.filter(emoji => { return emoji.startsWith(term); }));
  },
  replace: function (value) {
    return '$1:' + value + ': ';
  }
}, {
  // Another strategy
  ...
}]);

Now, the textcomplete listens keyboard event on the editor and render autocomplete dropdown when one of the strategy matches to the inputted value.

Browser Support

ChromeFirefoxInternet ExplorerOperaSafari
CurrentCurrent10+CurrentCurrent

Install

If your project is using npm, you can install textcomplete package by npm command:

npm install --save textcomplete

if not, you can download released packages from the release page which contain bundled scripts in dist directory.

Contributing

To contribute to textcomplte, clone this repo locally and commit your code on a separate branch. Please write unit tests for your code, and run the linter before opening a pull-request:

npm test # run linter and all tests

You can find more detail in our contributing guide.

License

The MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial