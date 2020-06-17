⚠️ This repository was merged into yuku/textcomplete
Autocomplete for textarea elements.
Distributed scripts are self-contained.
To require as npm package, textcomplete requires the following to run:
Textcomplete is easiest to use when installed with npm:
npm install --save textcomplete
Then you can load the module into your code with
require call:
var { Textcomplete, Textarea } = require('textcomplete');
The
Textarea object is a kind of editor class. An editor encapsulates an HTML element where users input text. The
Textarea editor is an editor for textarea element.
You can find some additional editors at List of editors wiki.
The
Textcomplete is the core object of textcomplete.
var editor = new Textarea(textareaElement);
var textcomplete = new Textcomplete(editor);
Register series of autocomplete strategies:
textcomplete.register([{
// Emoji strategy
match: /(^|\s):(\w+)$/,
search: function (term, callback) {
callback(emojies.filter(emoji => { return emoji.startsWith(term); }));
},
replace: function (value) {
return '$1:' + value + ': ';
}
}, {
// Another strategy
...
}]);
Now, the
textcomplete listens keyboard event on the
editor and render autocomplete dropdown when one of the strategy matches to the inputted value.
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Internet Explorer
|Opera
|Safari
|Current
|Current
|10+
|Current
|Current
If your project is using npm, you can install textcomplete package by
npm command:
npm install --save textcomplete
if not, you can download released packages from the release page which contain bundled scripts in
dist directory.
To contribute to textcomplte, clone this repo locally and commit your code on a separate branch. Please write unit tests for your code, and run the linter before opening a pull-request:
npm test # run linter and all tests
You can find more detail in our contributing guide.
The MIT License