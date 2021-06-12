Simple markdown editor for textareas, without a UI. Inspired by Github's comment editor.
import TextareaEditor from 'textarea-editor';
const textarea = document.querySelector('textarea');
const editor = new TextareaEditor(textarea);
editor.insert('Hello world!');
editor.range([0, 5]);
editor.format('bold');
assert(textarea.value == '**Hello** world!');
editor.unformat('bold');
editor.format('italic');
assert(textarea.value == '_Hello_ world!');
For an example with a UI, see the
example folder or run
yarn start.
All default formats are exposed, and can easily be modified or extended.
A format should be an object with the following properties:
block - (Optional) A boolean indicating whether or not this is a block, and should be newline separated from the rest of the text (e.g. code block).
multiline - (Optional) A boolean indicating whether or not this is a multiline format (e.g. ordered list).
prefix
value - A string or a function that generates a value (useful for prefixes that change based on line number, such as ordered lists). The function gets called for each line in the current selection (unless
.multiline is
false, in which case the entire selected text is passed), and is given the line, the line number, and any additional arguments passed to
.format().
pattern - A string containing a pattern that identifies the prefix when used in a regular expression (double escape special chars).
antipattern - (Optional) A string containing a pattern that identifies prefixes that would be found by
.pattern, but should be ignored because they are part of other prefixes (e.g
## would match parts of
###). This is a very ugly hack, should find a better way to solve this in the future.
suffix
.prefix, but gets inserted after the current selection.
textarea.value = 'Hello\nWorld';
const orderedList = {
block: true,
multiline: true,
prefix: {
value: (line, no) => `${no}. `,
pattern: '[0-9]+\\. '
}
};
editor.range([0, textarea.value.length])
editor.format(orderedList);
assert(textarea.value == '1. Hello\n2. World');
Simple formats can be defined by giving
.prefix and
.suffix a string value.
textarea.value = 'Hello World';
editor.range([0, textarea.value.length]);
editor.format({ prefix: '#{', suffix: '}' });
assert(textarea.value == '#{Hello World}');
TextareaEditor class.
Parameters
el HTMLElement the textarea element to wrap around
Set or get selection range.
Parameters
range Array?
Returns (Array | TextareaEditor)
Insert given text at the current cursor position.
Parameters
text String text to insert
Returns TextareaEditor
Set foucs on the TextareaEditor's element.
Returns TextareaEditor
Toggle given
format on current selection.
Any additional arguments are passed on to
.format().
Parameters
Returns TextareaEditor
Format current selcetion with given
format.
Parameters
Returns TextareaEditor
Remove given
format from current selection.
Parameters
Returns TextareaEditor
Check if current seletion has given format.
Parameters
Returns Boolean
Default formats.
Bold text.
Examples
editor.format('bold');
assert(textarea.value == '**Hello World**')
Italic text.
Examples
editor.format('italic');
assert(textarea.value == '_Hello World_')
Strikethrough text.
Examples
editor.format('strikethrough');
assert(textarea.value == '~~Hello World~~')
Insert link.
Examples
editor.format('link', '/example');
assert(textarea.value == '[Hello World](/example)')
Insert image.
Examples
editor.format('image', '/example.png');
assert(textarea.value == '![Hello World](/example.png)')
Header 1.
Examples
editor.format('header1');
assert(textarea.value == '# Hello World')
Header 2.
Examples
editor.format('header2');
assert(textarea.value == '## Hello World')
Header 3.
Examples
editor.format('header3');
assert(textarea.value == '### Hello World')
Header 4.
Examples
editor.format('header4');
assert(textarea.value == '#### Hello World')
Header 5.
Examples
editor.format('header5');
assert(textarea.value == '##### Hello World')
Header 6.
Examples
editor.format('header6');
assert(textarea.value == '###### Hello World')
Insert code block.
Examples
editor.format('code');
assert(textarea.value == '```\nHello World\n```')
Ordered list.
Examples
editor.format('orderedList');
assert(textarea.value == '1. Hello World')
Unordered list.
Examples
editor.format('unorderedList');
assert(textarea.value == '- Hello World')
Task list.
Examples
editor.format('taskList');
assert(textarea.value == '- [ ] Hello World')
Blockquote.
Examples
editor.format('blockquote');
assert(textarea.value == '> Hello World')
MIT