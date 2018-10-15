Get the
top and
left coordinates of the caret in a
<textarea> or
<input type="text">, in pixels. Useful for textarea autocompletes like
GitHub or Twitter, or for single-line autocompletes like the name drop-down
in Twitter or Facebook's search or the company dropdown on Google Finance.
How it's done: a faux
<div> is created off-screen and styled exactly like the
textarea or
input. Then, the text of the element up to the caret is copied
into the
div and a
<span> is inserted right after it. Then, the text content
of the span is set to the remainder of the text in the
<textarea>, in order to
faithfully reproduce the wrapping in the faux
div (because wrapping can push
the currently typed word onto the next line). The same is done for the
input to simplify the code, though it makes no difference. Finally, the span's
offset within the
textarea or
input is returned.
Check out the JSFiddle or the test.html.
<textarea>s and
<input type="text"> elements
<textarea>
var getCaretCoordinates = require('textarea-caret');
document.querySelector('textarea').addEventListener('input', function () {
var caret = getCaretCoordinates(this, this.selectionEnd);
console.log('(top, left, height) = (%s, %s, %s)', caret.top, caret.left, caret.height);
})
element is the DOM element, either an
<input type="text"> or
textarea
position is an integer indicating the location of the caret. Most often you'll want to pass
this.selectionStart or
this.selectionEnd. This way, the library isn't opinionated about what the caret is.
The function returns a caret coordinates object of the form
{top: , left: , height: }, where:
top and
left are the offsets in pixels from the upper-left corner of the element and (or presumably the upper-right, but this hasn't been tested), and
height is the height of the caret - useful to calculate the bottom of the caret.
<textarea>s (#29). This may be a bug in how browsers render the caret.
<input> (#40). The caret position can be quite off in this case.
<textarea>s aren't supported in IE9 (#14)
None.
currentStyle
For the same textarea of 25 rows and 40 columns, Chrome 33, Firefox 27 and IE9 returned completely different values
for
computed.width,
textarea.offsetWidth, and
textarea.clientWidth. Here,
computed is
getComputedStyle(textarea):
Chrome 33
computed.width : "240px" = the text itself, no borders, no padding, no scrollbars
textarea.clientWidth: 280 = computed.width + padding-left + padding-right
textarea.offsetWidth: 327 = clientWidth + scrollbar (15px) + border-left + border-right
IE 9: scrollbar looks 16px, the text itself in the text area is 224px wide
computed.width: "241.37px" = text only + sub-pixel scrollbar? (1.37px)
textarea.clientWidth: 264
textarea.offsetWidth: 313
Firefox 27
computed.width: "265.667px"
textarea.clientWidth: 249 - the only browser where textarea.clientWidth < computed.width
textarea.offsetWidth: 338