This is a jQuery plugin for vertically adjusting a textarea based on user input and controlling any presentation in CSS. No clone or ghost elements used. 😉
So why build this? Many solutions didn't feel smooth. In some the textarea would flicker on entering new lines with a noticeable delay in resizing. Most were outdated and all were a lot bulkier than they had to be. Many had to use a mirror textarea or ghost element with some needing presentation values set in script. I wanted just the behavior in the script and anything regarding presentation should be controlled through CSS.
npm install textarea-autosize
bower install textarea-autosize
Or add
textarea-autosize to your application's
bower.json.
"dependencies": {
"textarea-autosize": "latest"
}
curl -O https://raw.github.com/javierjulio/textarea-autosize/master/dist/jquery.textarea_autosize.js
Load the plugin and use jQuery to find the desired
textarea elements on which to call the plugin method.
<textarea class="js-auto-size" rows="1"></textarea>
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.0.min.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.textarea_autosize.min.js"></script>
<script>
$('textarea.js-auto-size').textareaAutoSize();
</script>
The only requirement is to set
box-sizing: border-box and a
min-height on the textarea. In the example below, the minimum height is one line of text which is determined from the base font size, line height, and vertical padding and border.
textarea {
box-sizing: border-box;
max-height: 94px; /* optional, but recommended */
min-height: 31px;
overflow-x: hidden; /* for Firefox (issue #5) */
}
Increase the
min-height to have more initial rows. Once text exceeds that minimum height the textarea will expand naturally. The overflow-x setting is for Firefox to prevent an initial additional line from appearing.
If you pre-fill the textarea before page load the textarea will adjust to fit automatically but if given a value after page load (e.g. single page app) then you will need to trigger an input event on the textarea after setting its value for it to size correctly.
textarea.val('A test comment.').trigger('input');
These are the browsers I've tested against. These are not requirements.
Project setup:
npm install
Run tests:
npm test
Replace {type} with any of the following: patch, minor or major
npm version {type} --no-git-tag-version
bower version {type} -m "Prep %s release"
git push origin --tags
npm publish
git push origin master
git push -f origin origin/master:gh-pages
0.4.2 (March 30, 2016)
0.4.1 (May 7, 2015)
0.4.0 (December 18, 2014)
0.3.0 (September 15, 2014)
0.2.0 (June 3, 2014)
0.1.0 (April 19, 2014)