Demo is available at: http://www.textangular.com (Or editable Plunkr Demo)
To upgrade from version 1.2.2 or earlier you need to follow these steps:
dist/textAngular.css file, you will need to include this or a copy of it with your own modifications.
rangy-core and
rangy-selectionsaverestore modules, alternatively you can include the compressed version (
textAngular-rangy.min.js) in the dist folder
AngularJS ≥
1.3.x
Rangy ≥
1.3.x, Both rangy-core and rangy-selectionsaverestore are required. (There is a minified combination of these two included in the dist folder)
Font-Awesome ≥
4.x for the default icons on the toolbar
Bootstrap ≥
3.x for the default styles (Can use
bootstrap-css-only, you must add this to your bower or include this manually)
NOTE: Our
textAngular-sanitize.js and angular.js's
angular-sanitize.js are the SAME file, you must include one or the other but not both. We highly recommend using
textAngular-sanitize.js as it loosens some parts of the sanitizer that are far too strict for our uses and adds some more features we need.
Via Bower:
Run
bower install textAngular from the command line.
Include script tags similar to the following:
<link rel='stylesheet' href='/bower_components/textAngular/dist/textAngular.css'>
<script src='/bower_components/textAngular/dist/textAngular-rangy.min.js'></script>
<script src='/bower_components/textAngular/dist/textAngular-sanitize.min.js'></script>
<script src='/bower_components/textAngular/dist/textAngular.min.js'></script>
Via NPM:
Run
npm install textangular from the command line.
Include script tags similar to the following:
<link rel='stylesheet' href='/node_modules/textangular/dist/textAngular.css'>
<script src='/node_modules/textangular/dist/textAngular-rangy.min.js'></script>
<script src='/node_modules/textangular/dist/textAngular-sanitize.min.js'></script>
<script src='/node_modules/textangular/dist/textAngular.min.js'></script>
Install using commonjs (eg componentjs, Webpack, Browserify):
angular.module('myModule', [require('angular-sanitize'), require('textAngular')]);
Optionally, install textAngular-sanitize.min.js by requiring it BEFORE requring textAngular:
require('textangular/dist/textAngular-sanitize.min');
angular.module('myModule', [require('textAngular')]);
For CSS support with Webpack, install the style-loader, css-loader (and postcss-loader) and configure the loader in your webpack.config.js similar to the following:
loaders: [
{test: /\.css$/, loader: 'style!css!postcss'}
]
Via CDNJS:
Include script tags similar to the following:
<script src='http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/textAngular/1.5.0/textAngular-rangy.min.js'></script>
<script src='http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/textAngular/1.5.0/textAngular-sanitize.min.js'></script>
<script src='http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/textAngular/1.5.0/textAngular.min.js'></script>
Via jsDelivr:
Include script tag similar to the following: (For details on how this works see: https://github.com/jsdelivr/jsdelivr#load-multiple-files-with-single-http-request)
<script src='http://cdn.jsdelivr.net/g/angular.textangular@1.5.0(textAngular-rangy.min.js+textAngular-sanitize.min.js+textAngular.min.js)'></script>
Via Github
Download the code from https://github.com/fraywing/textAngular/releases/latest, unzip the files then add script tags similar to the following:
<link rel='stylesheet' href='/path/to/unzipped/files/dist/textAngular.min.css'>
<script src='/path/to/unzipped/files/dist/textAngular-rangy.min.js'></script>
<script src='/path/to/unzipped/files/dist/textAngular-sanitize.min.js'></script>
<script src='/path/to/unzipped/files/dist/textAngular.min.js'></script>
rangy-core.js and
rangy-selectionsaverestore.js) or
textAngular-rangy.min.js in your project using script tags
textAngular-sanitize.js or
textAngular-sanitize.min.js in your project using script tags
textAngularSetup.js and
textAngular.js) or
textAngular.min.js (textAngularSetup.js is included inside textAngular.min.js)
textAngular in your app module, for example:
angular.module('myModule', ['textAngular']).
ng-model="htmlVariable" attribute where
htmlVariable is the scope variable that will hold the HTML entered into the editor:
<div text-angular ng-model="htmlVariable"></div>
OR
<text-angular ng-model="htmlVariable"></text-angular>
This acts similar to a regular AngularJS / form input if you give it a name attribute, allowing for form submission and AngularJS form validation.
Have fun!
Important Note: Though textAngular supports the use of all attributes in it's input, please note that angulars ng-bind-html WILL strip out all of your style attributes if you are using
angular-sanitize.js.
For Additional options see the github Wiki.
textAngular uses
execCommand for the rich-text functionality.
That being said, its still a fairly experimental browser feature-set, and may not behave the same in all browsers - see http://tifftiff.de/contenteditable/compliance_test.html for a full compliance list.
It has been tested to work on Chrome, Safari, Opera, Firefox and Internet Explorer 8+.
If you find something, please let me know - throw me a message, or submit an issue request!
<img> tag and aren't showing the video.
<div ta-bind ng-model="data.htmlcontent"></div>. This invokes our custom renderers to convert the
<img> tags back into the youtube video you expect.
<a href...> tags
document.execCommand("AutoUrlDetect", false, false). See #475 for details.
"textAngular Error: An editor with the name already exists" occurs
When checking out, you need a node.js installation, running
npm install and then
bower install will get you setup with everything to run the unit tests and minification.
All changes should be done in the src folder, running
grunt compile to compile the app or use
grunt watch to compile the files as you save them.
When you are ready to create A PR check that
grunt passes without errors and you have created tests for your feature if necessary.
It is possible to override the toolbar by using a decorator in the module's .config block. Simply set the taOptions.toolbar to an array of arrays comprised of button names. Each array of button names represents a button group. The default toolbar can be represented like so:
taOptions.toolbar = [
['h1', 'h2', 'h3', 'h4', 'h5', 'h6', 'p', 'pre', 'quote'],
['bold', 'italics', 'underline', 'strikeThrough', 'ul', 'ol', 'redo', 'undo', 'clear'],
['justifyLeft', 'justifyCenter', 'justifyRight', 'indent', 'outdent'],
['html', 'insertImage','insertLink', 'insertVideo', 'wordcount', 'charcount']
];
New buttons can be created using taRegisterTool. Examples can be found inside demo/static-demo.html
This project is licensed under the MIT license.
Special thanks to all the contributions thus far!
For a full list see: https://github.com/fraywing/textAngular/graphs/contributors