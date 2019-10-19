text2png('Create png image\nfrom multi-line text!');
text2png depends on node-canvas. See node-canvas wiki on installing node-canvas.
$ npm install text2png
var fs = require('fs');
var text2png = require('text2png');
fs.writeFileSync('out.png', text2png('Hello!', {color: 'blue'}));
text2png(text, option)
|param
|default
|text
|(required)
|option.font
|'30px sans-serif'
|option.textAlign
|'left'
|option.color (or option.textColor)
|'black'
|option.backgroundColor (or option.bgColor)
|'transparent'
|option.lineSpacing
|0
|option.strokeWidth
|0
|option.strokeColor
|'white'
|option.padding
|0
|option.padding(Left|Top|Right|Bottom)
|0
|option.borderWidth
|0
|option.border(Left|Top|Right|Bottom)Width
|0
|option.borderColor
|'black'
|option.localFontPath
|option.localFontName
|option.output
|'buffer'
option.color = '#000' | 'rgb(0, 0, 0)' | 'black' | ...
option.output = 'buffer' | 'stream' | 'dataURL' | 'canvas'
option.strokeWidth = 1 | 2 | ... A padding may have to be set to avoid cutoff of stroke
'canvas' returns node-canvas object.
If you want to use any custom fonts without installing, use
localFontPath and
localFontName property.
text2png('with custom fonts', {
font: '50px Lobster',
localFontPath: 'fonts/Lobstar-Regular.ttf',
localFontName: 'Lobster'
});
$ npm install -g text2png
$ text2png --help
$ text2png -t "Hello!" -o "output.png"
text2png('Example\nText', {
font: '80px Futura',
color: 'teal',
backgroundColor: 'linen',
lineSpacing: 10,
padding: 20
});
Enjoy!