openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tex

text2png

by tkrkts
2.3.0 (see all)

text-to-png generator for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

165

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM npm version Build Status

text2png: text-to-png generator for Node.js

text2png('Create png image\nfrom multi-line text!');

text2png

Quick start

text2png depends on node-canvas. See node-canvas wiki on installing node-canvas.

$ npm install text2png

var fs = require('fs');
var text2png = require('text2png');
fs.writeFileSync('out.png', text2png('Hello!', {color: 'blue'}));

Option

text2png(text, option)

paramdefault
text(required)
option.font'30px sans-serif'
option.textAlign'left'
option.color (or option.textColor)'black'
option.backgroundColor (or option.bgColor)'transparent'
option.lineSpacing0
option.strokeWidth0
option.strokeColor'white'
option.padding0
option.padding(Left|Top|Right|Bottom)0
option.borderWidth0
option.border(Left|Top|Right|Bottom)Width0
option.borderColor'black'
option.localFontPath
option.localFontName
option.output'buffer'

option.color = '#000' | 'rgb(0, 0, 0)' | 'black' | ...

option.output = 'buffer' | 'stream' | 'dataURL' | 'canvas'

option.strokeWidth = 1 | 2 | ... A padding may have to be set to avoid cutoff of stroke

'canvas' returns node-canvas object.

If you want to use any custom fonts without installing, use localFontPath and localFontName property.

text2png('with custom fonts', {
  font: '50px Lobster',
  localFontPath: 'fonts/Lobstar-Regular.ttf',
  localFontName: 'Lobster'
});

Command line interface

$ npm install -g text2png
$ text2png --help
$ text2png -t "Hello!" -o "output.png"

Example

text2png('Example\nText', {
  font: '80px Futura',
  color: 'teal',
  backgroundColor: 'linen',
  lineSpacing: 10,
  padding: 20
});

ExampleText

Enjoy!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial