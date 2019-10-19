text2png: text-to-png generator for Node.js

text2png( 'Create png image

from multi-line text!' );

Quick start

text2png depends on node-canvas. See node-canvas wiki on installing node-canvas.

npm install text2png

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var text2png = require ( 'text2png' ); fs.writeFileSync( 'out.png' , text2png( 'Hello!' , { color : 'blue' }));

Option

text2png(text, option)

param default text (required) option.font '30px sans-serif' option.textAlign 'left' option.color (or option.textColor) 'black' option.backgroundColor (or option.bgColor) 'transparent' option.lineSpacing 0 option.strokeWidth 0 option.strokeColor 'white' option.padding 0 option.padding(Left|Top|Right|Bottom) 0 option.borderWidth 0 option.border(Left|Top|Right|Bottom)Width 0 option.borderColor 'black' option.localFontPath option.localFontName option.output 'buffer'

option.color = '#000' | 'rgb(0, 0, 0)' | 'black' | ...

option.output = 'buffer' | 'stream' | 'dataURL' | 'canvas'

option.strokeWidth = 1 | 2 | ... A padding may have to be set to avoid cutoff of stroke

'canvas' returns node-canvas object.

If you want to use any custom fonts without installing, use localFontPath and localFontName property.

text2png( 'with custom fonts' , { font : '50px Lobster' , localFontPath : 'fonts/Lobstar-Regular.ttf' , localFontName : 'Lobster' });

Command line interface

npm install -g text2png text2png -- help text2png -t "Hello!" -o "output.png"

Example

text2png( 'Example

Text' , { font : '80px Futura' , color : 'teal' , backgroundColor : 'linen' , lineSpacing : 10 , padding : 20 });

Enjoy!