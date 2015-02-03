openbase logo
text-width

by Mirza Kapetanovic
1.2.0 (see all)

Measure the text width in browsers

Readme

text-width

A small utility for measuring the text width in browsers that support the canvas API.

Usage

Install through npm and require it with browserify. It uses the ctx.measureText method for acquiring the text width.

var width = require('text-width');

var w = width('hello world', {
    family: 'Arial',
    size: 10
});

It supports following font options, style, variant, weight, size and family. Each corresponding to a similarly named CSS property. The size option can either be a number (size in pixels) or a string, e.g. 10pt.

