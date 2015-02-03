A small utility for measuring the text width in browsers that support the canvas API.
Install through
npm and require it with
browserify. It uses the ctx.measureText method for acquiring the text width.
var width = require('text-width');
var w = width('hello world', {
family: 'Arial',
size: 10
});
It supports following font options,
style,
variant,
weight,
size and
family. Each corresponding to a similarly named CSS property. The size option can either be a number (size in pixels) or a string, e.g.
10pt.