Convert text to SVG path without native dependence.

const TextToSVG = require ( 'text-to-svg' ); const textToSVG = TextToSVG.loadSync(); const attributes = { fill : 'red' , stroke : 'black' }; const options = { x : 0 , y : 0 , fontSize : 72 , anchor : 'top' , attributes : attributes}; const svg = textToSVG.getSVG( 'hello' , options); console .log(svg);

< svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink = "http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" width = "180" height = "72" > < path fill = "red" stroke = "black" d = "M5.27 9.28L10.62 9.28L10.62 29.36Q15.86 24.12 21.02 24.12Q26.89 24.12 29.60 29.29Q31.11 32.20 31.11 36.35L31.11 59.70L25.77 59.70L25.77 37.93Q25.77 29.21 20.18 29.21Q16.42 29.21 13.57 31.96Q10.62 34.91 10.62 38.71L10.62 59.70L5.27 59.70L5.27 9.28ZM67.68 49.08Q64.55 61.10 54.07 61.10Q47.57 61.10 43.77 55.69Q40.32 50.73 40.32 42.61Q40.32 34.84 43.56 29.88Q47.36 24.12 54 24.12Q66.97 24.12 67.82 43.70L45.74 43.70Q46.16 56.29 54.14 56.29Q60.47 56.29 62.05 49.08L67.68 49.08M62.05 39.09Q60.89 28.93 54 28.93Q47.36 28.93 45.95 39.09L62.05 39.09ZM92.81 51.82Q92.81 54.91 95.77 54.91Q98.19 54.91 101.07 54.35L101.07 59.73Q96.82 60.33 94.82 60.33Q87.19 60.33 87.19 52.84L87.19 9.28L92.81 9.28L92.81 51.82ZM128.81 51.82Q128.81 54.91 131.77 54.91Q134.19 54.91 137.07 54.35L137.07 59.73Q132.82 60.33 130.82 60.33Q123.19 60.33 123.19 52.84L123.19 9.28L128.81 9.28L128.81 51.82ZM162.07 24.12Q168.68 24.12 172.44 29.95Q175.68 34.80 175.68 42.61Q175.68 48.48 173.74 52.91Q170.16 61.14 161.93 61.14Q155.57 61.14 151.77 55.72Q148.32 50.77 148.32 42.61Q148.32 33.82 152.30 28.79Q156.09 24.12 162.07 24.12M161.93 29.14Q158.06 29.14 155.88 33.19Q153.95 36.74 153.95 42.61Q153.95 48.02 155.53 51.43Q157.71 56.11 162 56.11Q165.94 56.11 168.12 52.07Q170.05 48.52 170.05 42.68Q170.05 36.60 168.05 33.12Q165.90 29.14 161.93 29.14Z" /> </ svg >

Installation

$ npm install --save text- to -svg

Constructor

An example for loading default font synchronously. The default font is IPA font. This method only works on Node.js.

const textToSVG = TextToSVG.loadSync(); const svg = textToSVG.getSVG( 'hello' ); console .log(svg);

An example for loading font synchronously. This method only works on Node.js.

const textToSVG = TextToSVG.loadSync( '/fonts/Noto-Sans.otf' ); const svg = textToSVG.getSVG( 'hello' ); console .log(svg);

An example for loading font asynchronously.

TextToSVG.load( '/fonts/Noto-Sans.otf' , function ( err, textToSVG ) { const svg = textToSVG.getSVG( 'hello' ); console .log(svg); });

API

TextToSVG.getD(text, options = {})

Get the path data for d attribute of path .

text : Text to convert to SVG path.

Options is an optional object containing:

x : Horizontal position of the beginning of the text. (default: 0 )

: Horizontal position of the beginning of the text. (default: ) y : Vertical position of the baseline of the text. (default: 0 )

: Vertical position of the baseline of the text. (default: ) fontSize : Size of the text (default: 72 ).

: Size of the text (default: ). kerning : if true takes kerning information into account (default: true )

: if takes kerning information into account (default: ) letterSpacing : letter-spacing value in em .

: letter-spacing value in . tracking : tracking value. (em / 1000)

: tracking value. (em / 1000) anchor : Anchor of object in coordinate. (default: 'left baseline' ) ( left , center , right ) + ( baseline , top , middle , bottom )

: Anchor of object in coordinate. (default: )

Return value example

M5 .27-54 .07L10 .62-54 .07L10 .62-34 .00Q15 .86-39 .23 21 .02-39 .23Q26 .89-39 .23 29 .60-34 .07Q31 .11-31 .15 31 .11-27L31 .11-3 .66L25 .77-3 .66L25 .77-25 .42Q25 .77-34 .14 20 .18-34 .14Q16 .42-34 .14 13 .57-31 .39Q10 .62-28 .44 10 .62-24 .64L10 .62-3 .66L5 .27-3 .66L5 .27-54 .07ZM67 .68-14 .27Q64 .55-2 .25 54 .07-2 .25Q47 .57-2 .25 43 .77-7 .66Q40 .32-12 .62 40 .32-20 .74Q40 .32-28 .51 43 .56-33 .47Q47 .36-39 .23 54 -39 .23Q66 .97-39 .23 67 .82-19 .65L45 .74-19 .65Q46 .16-7 .07 54 .14-7 .07Q60 .47-7 .07 62 .05-14 .27L67 .68-14 .27M62 .05-24 .26Q60 .89-34 .42 54 -34 .42Q47 .36-34 .42 45 .95-24 .26L62 .05-24 .26ZM92 .81-11 .53Q92 .81-8 .44 95 .77-8 .44Q98 .19-8 .44 101 .07-9L101 .07-3 .62Q96 .82-3 .02 94 .82-3 .02Q87 .19-3 .02 87 .19-10 .51L87 .19-54 .07L92 .81-54 .07L92 .81-11 .53ZM128 .81-11 .53Q128 .81-8 .44 131 .77-8 .44Q134 .19-8 .44 137 .07-9L137 .07-3 .62Q132 .82-3 .02 130 .82-3 .02Q123 .19-3 .02 123 .19-10 .51L123 .19-54 .07L128 .81-54 .07L128 .81-11 .53ZM162 .07-39 .23Q168 .68-39 .23 172 .44-33 .40Q175 .68-28 .55 175 .68-20 .74Q175 .68-14 .87 173 .74-10 .44Q170 .16-2 .21 161 .93-2 .21Q155 .57-2 .21 151 .77-7 .63Q148 .32-12 .59 148 .32-20 .74Q148 .32-29 .53 152 .30-34 .56Q156 .09-39 .23 162 .07-39 .23M161 .93-34 .21Q158 .06-34 .21 155 .88-30 .16Q153 .95-26 .61 153 .95-20 .74Q153 .95-15 .33 155 .53-11 .92Q157 .71-7 .24 162 -7 .24Q165 .94-7 .24 168 .12-11 .29Q170 .05-14 .84 170 .05-20 .67Q170 .05-26 .75 168 .05-30 .23Q165 .90-34 .21 161 .93-34 .21Z

TextToSVG.getPath(text, options = {})

Get the path element of SVG.

text : Text to convert to SVG path.

Options is an optional object containing:

x : Horizontal position of the beginning of the text. (default: 0 )

: Horizontal position of the beginning of the text. (default: ) y : Vertical position of the baseline of the text. (default: 0 )

: Vertical position of the baseline of the text. (default: ) fontSize : Size of the text (default: 72 ).

: Size of the text (default: ). kerning : if true takes kerning information into account (default: true )

: if takes kerning information into account (default: ) letterSpacing : letter-spacing value in em .

: letter-spacing value in . tracking : tracking value. (em / 1000)

: tracking value. (em / 1000) anchor : Anchor of object in coordinate. (default: 'left baseline' ) ( left , center , right ) + ( baseline , top , middle , bottom )

: Anchor of object in coordinate. (default: ) attributes : Key-Value pairs of attributes of path element.

Return value example

< path fill = "red" stroke = "black" d = "M5.27-54.07L10.62-54.07L10.62-34.00Q15.86-39.23 21.02-39.23Q26.89-39.23 29.60-34.07Q31.11-31.15 31.11-27L31.11-3.66L25.77-3.66L25.77-25.42Q25.77-34.14 20.18-34.14Q16.42-34.14 13.57-31.39Q10.62-28.44 10.62-24.64L10.62-3.66L5.27-3.66L5.27-54.07ZM67.68-14.27Q64.55-2.25 54.07-2.25Q47.57-2.25 43.77-7.66Q40.32-12.62 40.32-20.74Q40.32-28.51 43.56-33.47Q47.36-39.23 54-39.23Q66.97-39.23 67.82-19.65L45.74-19.65Q46.16-7.07 54.14-7.07Q60.47-7.07 62.05-14.27L67.68-14.27M62.05-24.26Q60.89-34.42 54-34.42Q47.36-34.42 45.95-24.26L62.05-24.26ZM92.81-11.53Q92.81-8.44 95.77-8.44Q98.19-8.44 101.07-9L101.07-3.62Q96.82-3.02 94.82-3.02Q87.19-3.02 87.19-10.51L87.19-54.07L92.81-54.07L92.81-11.53ZM128.81-11.53Q128.81-8.44 131.77-8.44Q134.19-8.44 137.07-9L137.07-3.62Q132.82-3.02 130.82-3.02Q123.19-3.02 123.19-10.51L123.19-54.07L128.81-54.07L128.81-11.53ZM162.07-39.23Q168.68-39.23 172.44-33.40Q175.68-28.55 175.68-20.74Q175.68-14.87 173.74-10.44Q170.16-2.21 161.93-2.21Q155.57-2.21 151.77-7.63Q148.32-12.59 148.32-20.74Q148.32-29.53 152.30-34.56Q156.09-39.23 162.07-39.23M161.93-34.21Q158.06-34.21 155.88-30.16Q153.95-26.61 153.95-20.74Q153.95-15.33 155.53-11.92Q157.71-7.24 162-7.24Q165.94-7.24 168.12-11.29Q170.05-14.84 170.05-20.67Q170.05-26.75 168.05-30.23Q165.90-34.21 161.93-34.21Z" />

TextToSVG.getSVG(text, options = {})

Get the SVG.

text : Text to convert to SVG path.

Options is an optional object containing:

x : Horizontal position of the beginning of the text. (default: 0 )

: Horizontal position of the beginning of the text. (default: ) y : Vertical position of the baseline of the text. (default: 0 )

: Vertical position of the baseline of the text. (default: ) fontSize : Size of the text (default: 72 ).

: Size of the text (default: ). kerning : if true takes kerning information into account (default: true )

: if takes kerning information into account (default: ) letterSpacing : letter-spacing value in em .

: letter-spacing value in . tracking : tracking value. (em / 1000)

: tracking value. (em / 1000) anchor : Anchor of object in coordinate. (default: 'left baseline' ) ( left , center , right ) + ( baseline , top , middle , bottom )

: Anchor of object in coordinate. (default: ) attributes : Key-Value pairs of attributes of path element.

Return value example

< svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink = "http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" > < path fill = "red" stroke = "black" d = "M5.27-54.07L10.62-54.07L10.62-34.00Q15.86-39.23 21.02-39.23Q26.89-39.23 29.60-34.07Q31.11-31.15 31.11-27L31.11-3.66L25.77-3.66L25.77-25.42Q25.77-34.14 20.18-34.14Q16.42-34.14 13.57-31.39Q10.62-28.44 10.62-24.64L10.62-3.66L5.27-3.66L5.27-54.07ZM67.68-14.27Q64.55-2.25 54.07-2.25Q47.57-2.25 43.77-7.66Q40.32-12.62 40.32-20.74Q40.32-28.51 43.56-33.47Q47.36-39.23 54-39.23Q66.97-39.23 67.82-19.65L45.74-19.65Q46.16-7.07 54.14-7.07Q60.47-7.07 62.05-14.27L67.68-14.27M62.05-24.26Q60.89-34.42 54-34.42Q47.36-34.42 45.95-24.26L62.05-24.26ZM92.81-11.53Q92.81-8.44 95.77-8.44Q98.19-8.44 101.07-9L101.07-3.62Q96.82-3.02 94.82-3.02Q87.19-3.02 87.19-10.51L87.19-54.07L92.81-54.07L92.81-11.53ZM128.81-11.53Q128.81-8.44 131.77-8.44Q134.19-8.44 137.07-9L137.07-3.62Q132.82-3.02 130.82-3.02Q123.19-3.02 123.19-10.51L123.19-54.07L128.81-54.07L128.81-11.53ZM162.07-39.23Q168.68-39.23 172.44-33.40Q175.68-28.55 175.68-20.74Q175.68-14.87 173.74-10.44Q170.16-2.21 161.93-2.21Q155.57-2.21 151.77-7.63Q148.32-12.59 148.32-20.74Q148.32-29.53 152.30-34.56Q156.09-39.23 162.07-39.23M161.93-34.21Q158.06-34.21 155.88-30.16Q153.95-26.61 153.95-20.74Q153.95-15.33 155.53-11.92Q157.71-7.24 162-7.24Q165.94-7.24 168.12-11.29Q170.05-14.84 170.05-20.67Q170.05-26.75 168.05-30.23Q165.90-34.21 161.93-34.21Z" /> </ svg >

TextToSVG.getMetrics(text, option = {})

Measure text size.

text : Text to measure size.

Options is an optional object containing:

x : Horizontal position of the beginning of the text. (default: 0 )

: Horizontal position of the beginning of the text. (default: ) y : Vertical position of the baseline of the text. (default: 0 )

: Vertical position of the baseline of the text. (default: ) fontSize : Size of the text (default: 72 ).

: Size of the text (default: ). kerning : if true takes kerning information into account (default: true )

: if takes kerning information into account (default: ) letterSpacing : letter-spacing value in em .

: letter-spacing value in . tracking : tracking value. (em / 1000)

: tracking value. (em / 1000) anchor : Anchor of object in coordinate. (default: 'left baseline' )

An example of return value.

{ "x" : 0 , "y" : -63.3515625 , "baseline" : 0 , "width" : 180 , "height" : 72 , "ascender" : 63.3515625 , "descender" : -8.6484375 }

License

MIT

Credits

text-to-svg depends on the following softwares. I thank great authors a lot.

opentype.js: Copyright (c) 2015 Frederik De Bleser

commander: Copyright (c) 2011 TJ Holowaychuk tj@vision-media.ca

These are released under the MIT license