A small JavaScript library that provides a text to speech conversion using tts-api.com service.

How to use

☁️ Installation

npm install --save text-to-speech-js yarn add text-to-speech-js

📋 Example

TextToSpeech.talk( "Hello Beautiful World!" );

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

Convert the provided text into speech.

Params

Object options : An object containing: text: a string that must be converted in speech notNow (default: false): don't play it now

: An object containing: Boolean notNow : Autoplay or not.

Return

Audio The Audio instance.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

test-modmail

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău