tts

text-to-speech-js

by Ionică Bizău (Johnny B.)
1.1.10 (see all)

✌️ A small JavaScript library that provides a text to speech conversion using tts-api.com service.

Overview

Downloads/wk

234

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Text-to-Speech

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

text-to-speech-js

A small JavaScript library that provides a text to speech conversion using tts-api.com service.

How to use

text-to-speech-js

☁️ Installation

# Using npm
npm install --save text-to-speech-js

# Using yarn
yarn add text-to-speech-js

📋 Example

TextToSpeech.talk("Hello Beautiful World!");

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

  1. Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question.
  2. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛
  3. For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

talk(options, notNow)

Convert the provided text into speech.

Params

  • Object options: An object containing:
    • text: a string that must be converted in speech
    • notNow (default: false): don't play it now
  • Boolean notNow: Autoplay or not.

Return

  • Audio The Audio instance.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • Buy me a book—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

  • PayPal—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

  • Support me on Patreon—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

  • Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

  • test-modmail

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău

