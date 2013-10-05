Mariano Gonzalez Salazar ● Madrid, Spain ● 80 Rating s ● 95 Review s ●

December 15, 2020

Great Documentation Easy to Use

This library works almost the same as table library but in a more usable way. You add data to the provided function (as an array of arrays of data, then you add some configuration so you can manage things such as alignment and separators, and you receive a formated string with the data as table. Its practical and easy to use when developing an application but I do not recommend for solutions in production.