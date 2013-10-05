generate borderless text table strings suitable for printing to stdout
var table = require('text-table');
var t = table([
[ 'master', '0123456789abcdef' ],
[ 'staging', 'fedcba9876543210' ]
]);
console.log(t);
master 0123456789abcdef
staging fedcba9876543210
var table = require('text-table');
var t = table([
[ 'beep', '1024' ],
[ 'boop', '33450' ],
[ 'foo', '1006' ],
[ 'bar', '45' ]
], { align: [ 'l', 'r' ] });
console.log(t);
beep 1024
boop 33450
foo 1006
bar 45
var table = require('text-table');
var t = table([
[ 'beep', '1024' ],
[ 'boop', '334.212' ],
[ 'foo', '1006' ],
[ 'bar', '45.6' ],
[ 'baz', '123.' ]
], { align: [ 'l', '.' ] });
console.log(t);
beep 1024
boop 334.212
foo 1006
bar 45.6
baz 123.
var table = require('text-table');
var t = table([
[ 'beep', '1024', 'xyz' ],
[ 'boop', '3388450', 'tuv' ],
[ 'foo', '10106', 'qrstuv' ],
[ 'bar', '45', 'lmno' ]
], { align: [ 'l', 'c', 'l' ] });
console.log(t);
beep 1024 xyz
boop 3388450 tuv
foo 10106 qrstuv
bar 45 lmno
var table = require('text-table')
Return a formatted table string
s from an array of
rows and some options
opts.
rows should be an array of arrays containing strings, numbers, or other
printable values.
options can be:
opts.hsep - separator to use between columns, default
' '
opts.align - array of alignment types for each column, default
['l','l',...]
alignment types are:
'l' - left
'r' - right
'c' - center
'.' - decimal
With npm do:
npm install text-table
MIT
This library works almost the same as table library but in a more usable way. You add data to the provided function (as an array of arrays of data, then you add some configuration so you can manage things such as alignment and separators, and you receive a formated string with the data as table. Its practical and easy to use when developing an application but I do not recommend for solutions in production.