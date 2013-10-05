openbase logo
text-table

by James Halliday
0.2.0 (see all)

generate borderless text table strings suitable for printing to stdout

Overview

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Textfield

Readme

text-table

generate borderless text table strings suitable for printing to stdout

build status

example

default align

var table = require('text-table');
var t = table([
    [ 'master', '0123456789abcdef' ],
    [ 'staging', 'fedcba9876543210' ]
]);
console.log(t);

master   0123456789abcdef
staging  fedcba9876543210

left-right align

var table = require('text-table');
var t = table([
    [ 'beep', '1024' ],
    [ 'boop', '33450' ],
    [ 'foo', '1006' ],
    [ 'bar', '45' ]
], { align: [ 'l', 'r' ] });
console.log(t);

beep   1024
boop  33450
foo    1006
bar      45

dotted align

var table = require('text-table');
var t = table([
    [ 'beep', '1024' ],
    [ 'boop', '334.212' ],
    [ 'foo', '1006' ],
    [ 'bar', '45.6' ],
    [ 'baz', '123.' ]
], { align: [ 'l', '.' ] });
console.log(t);

beep  1024
boop   334.212
foo   1006
bar     45.6
baz    123.

centered

var table = require('text-table');
var t = table([
    [ 'beep', '1024', 'xyz' ],
    [ 'boop', '3388450', 'tuv' ],
    [ 'foo', '10106', 'qrstuv' ],
    [ 'bar', '45', 'lmno' ]
], { align: [ 'l', 'c', 'l' ] });
console.log(t);

beep    1024   xyz
boop  3388450  tuv
foo    10106   qrstuv
bar      45    lmno

methods

var table = require('text-table')

var s = table(rows, opts={})

Return a formatted table string s from an array of rows and some options opts.

rows should be an array of arrays containing strings, numbers, or other printable values.

options can be:

  • opts.hsep - separator to use between columns, default ' '
  • opts.align - array of alignment types for each column, default ['l','l',...]

alignment types are:

  • 'l' - left
  • 'r' - right
  • 'c' - center
  • '.' - decimal

install

With npm do:

npm install text-table

license

MIT

100
Mariano Gonzalez SalazarMadrid, Spain80 Ratings95 Reviews
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

This library works almost the same as table library but in a more usable way. You add data to the provided function (as an array of arrays of data, then you add some configuration so you can manage things such as alignment and separators, and you receive a formated string with the data as table. Its practical and easy to use when developing an application but I do not recommend for solutions in production.

