text-statistics

by Christopher Giffard
0.1.1 (see all)

Generate information about text including syllable counts and Flesch-Kincaid, Gunning-Fog, Coleman-Liau, SMOG and Automated Readability scores.

Downloads/wk

126

GitHub Stars

184

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

