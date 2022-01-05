An lightweight & efficient text measurement set for the browser using canvas to prevent layout reflows.
If you're using node, you can run
npm install text-metrics.
text-metrics is also available via Bower (
bower install text-metrics)
Alternatively if you just want to grab the file yourself, you can download either the current stable production version or the development version directly.
text-metrics supports AMD (e.g. RequireJS), CommonJS (e.g. Node.js) and direct usage (e.g. loading globally with a <script> tag) loading methods. You should be able to do nearly anything, and then skip to the next section anyway and have it work. Just in case though, here's some specific examples that definitely do the right thing:
text-metrics needs some browser environment to run.
const textMetrics = require('text-metrics');
const el = document.querySelector('h1');
const metrics = textMetrics.init(el);
metrics.width('unicorns');
// -> 210
metrics.height('Some long text with automatic word wraparound');
// -> 180
metrics.lines('Some long text with automatic word wraparound');
// -> ['Some long text', 'with automatic', 'word', 'wraparound']
metrics.maxFontSize('Fitting Headline');
// -> 33px
const textMetrics = require('text-metrics');
textMetrics.init(document.querySelector('.textblock')).lines();
define(['text-metrics'], function (textMetrics) {
textMetrics.init(document.querySelector('h1')).width('unicorns');
});
<script src="text-metrics.min.js"></script>
<script>
textMetrics.init(document.querySelector('h1')).width('unicorns');
</script>
Construct textmetrics object:
textMetrics.init([el, overwrites])
You can call textMetrics with either an HTMLElement or with an object with style overwrites or with both. e.g.
// takes styles from h1
textMetrics.init(document.querySelector('h1'));
// takes styles from h1 and overwrites font-size
textMetrics.init(document.querySelector('h1'), {fontSize: '20px'});
// only use given styles
textMetrics.init({
fontSize: '14px',
lineHeight: '20px',
fontFamily: 'Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif',
fontWeight: 400,
width: 100,
});
width([text, [options, [overwrites]]])
height([text, [options, [overwrites]]])
lines([text, [options, [overwrites]]])
maxFontSize([text, [options, [overwrites]]])
Type:
string
Defaults to
el.innerText if an element is available
Type:
object
|key
|default
|description
|multiline
false
|The width of widest line instead of the width of the complete text
Type:
object
Use to overwrite styles
I've compared this module with a very naive jQuery implementation as well as
the . See https://jsperf.com/bezoerb-text-metrics
Even if
Range.getBoundingClientRect should be considered as a performance bottleneck according to
what-forces-layout by Paul Irish,
i couldn't detect any sort of recalculate style and it massively outperforms
textMetrics.height().
The normal build (3,2kb gzipped) should work well on modern browsers.
These builds are tested using
