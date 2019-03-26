Text Image

About

📺 Live Demo

Convert text to image. Work with unicode and web font like FontAwesome, you can use emoji too. 🚀

Usage

NPM:

npm install text-image

CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/text-image/dist/text-image.js" > </ script >

Code example:

// create new TextImage object var textImage1 = TextImage(); // create new TextImage object with customize style var style = { font: 'serif' , align: 'center' , color: 'red' , size: 18 , background: 'white' , stroke: 1 , strokeColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)' , lineHeight: '1.6em' , bold: true , italic: true }; var textImage2 = TextImage(style); // convert text message to image element var img = textImage.toImage( 'MESSAGE' ); // convert text message to base64 dataURL var data = textImage.toDataURL(message); // change style textImage.setStyle(style);

Style object

The default style object

{ font : 'Sans-serif' , align : 'left' , color : '#000000' , size : 16 , background : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)' , stroke : 0 , strokeColor : '#FFFFFF' , lineHeight : '1.2em' }

font

The font property like css font-family and you can use web fonts like FontAwesome.

align

The align property specifies the horizontal alignment of text, use 'left', 'center' or 'right'.

color & background & strokeColor

The color, background and strokeColor property like css color.

color : 'red' color : 'orange' color : 'tan' color : 'rebeccapurple' color : '#090' color : '#009900' color : '#090a' color : '#009900aa' color : 'rgb(34, 12, 64, 0.6)' color : 'rgba(34, 12, 64, 0.6)' color : 'rgb(34 12 64 / 0.6)' color : 'rgba(34 12 64 / 0.3)' color : 'hsl(30, 100%, 50%, 0.6)' color : 'hsla(30, 100%, 50%, 0.6)' color : 'hsl(30 100% 50% / 0.6)' color : 'hsla(30 100% 50% / 0.6)'

size & stroke

The size and stroke property is the text size and outline width, only use numbers.

lineHeight

The lineHeight property like css line-height.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details