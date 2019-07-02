Extracted from Feross' Buffer as a lightweight Polyfill for TextEncoder.
See also
There are a few ways you can get the
text-encoder-lite library.
text-encoder-lite is on
npm. Simply run:
npm install text-encoder-lite
Or add it to your
package.json dependencies.
You can use it as follows:
var TextDecoder = require('text-encoder-lite').TextDecoderLite;
var TextEncoder = require('text-encoder-lite').TextEncoderLite;
text-encoder-lite is on
bower as well. Install with bower like so:
bower install text-encoder-lite
Or add it to your
bower.json dependencies.
<!-- Required for non-UTF encodings -->
<script src="bower_components/text-encoder-lite/text-encoder-lite.js"></script>
And in your scripts:
var TextDecoder = window.TextDecoderLite;
var TextEncoder = window.TextEncoderLite;
Basic Usage
var uint8array = new TextEncoderLite('utf-8').encode(string);
var string = new TextDecoderLite('utf-8').decode(uint8array);
Only UTF-8 encoding is supported. See text-encoding for full support, including multi-lingual non-standard encodings that aren't supported by TextEncoder proper.
If it seems beneficial I could bring in support for utf-16be, utf-16le, and x-user-defined.