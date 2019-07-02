openbase logo
text-encoder-lite

by AJ ONeal
2.0.0 (see all)

Polyfill for the Encoding Living Standard's API

Overview

Categories

Readme

TextEncoderLite

Extracted from Feross' Buffer as a lightweight Polyfill for TextEncoder.

See also

Install

There are a few ways you can get the text-encoder-lite library.

Node

text-encoder-lite is on npm. Simply run:

npm install text-encoder-lite

Or add it to your package.json dependencies.

You can use it as follows:

var TextDecoder = require('text-encoder-lite').TextDecoderLite;
var TextEncoder = require('text-encoder-lite').TextEncoderLite;

Bower

text-encoder-lite is on bower as well. Install with bower like so:

bower install text-encoder-lite

Or add it to your bower.json dependencies.

HTML Page Usage

  <!-- Required for non-UTF encodings -->
  <script src="bower_components/text-encoder-lite/text-encoder-lite.js"></script>

And in your scripts:

var TextDecoder = window.TextDecoderLite;
var TextEncoder = window.TextEncoderLite;

API Overview

Basic Usage

  var uint8array = new TextEncoderLite('utf-8').encode(string);
  var string = new TextDecoderLite('utf-8').decode(uint8array);

Encodings

Only UTF-8 encoding is supported. See text-encoding for full support, including multi-lingual non-standard encodings that aren't supported by TextEncoder proper.

If it seems beneficial I could bring in support for utf-16be, utf-16le, and x-user-defined.

