TextEncoderLite

Extracted from Feross' Buffer as a lightweight Polyfill for TextEncoder.

Install

There are a few ways you can get the text-encoder-lite library.

Node

text-encoder-lite is on npm . Simply run:

npm install text-encoder-lite

Or add it to your package.json dependencies.

You can use it as follows:

var TextDecoder = require ( 'text-encoder-lite' ).TextDecoderLite; var TextEncoder = require ( 'text-encoder-lite' ).TextEncoderLite;

Bower

text-encoder-lite is on bower as well. Install with bower like so:

bower install text-encoder-lite

Or add it to your bower.json dependencies.

HTML Page Usage

< script src = "bower_components/text-encoder-lite/text-encoder-lite.js" > </ script >

And in your scripts:

var TextDecoder = window .TextDecoderLite; var TextEncoder = window .TextEncoderLite;

API Overview

Basic Usage

var uint8array = new TextEncoderLite( 'utf-8' ).encode(string); var string = new TextDecoderLite( 'utf-8' ).decode(uint8array);

Encodings

Only UTF-8 encoding is supported. See text-encoding for full support, including multi-lingual non-standard encodings that aren't supported by TextEncoder proper.

If it seems beneficial I could bring in support for utf-16be, utf-16le, and x-user-defined.