Fast and correct clip functions for HTML and plain text.
text-clipper offers the following advantages over similar libraries that allow clipping HTML:
First install the
text-clipper package:
$ yarn add text-clipper # or: npm install --save text-clipper
If compatibility with Internet Explorer is required, make sure you have a polyfill for
Array.prototype.includes().
Once installed, you can use it as follows:
import clip from "text-clipper"; // or: const clip = require("text-clipper").default;
const clippedString = clip(string, 80); // returns a string of at most 80 characters
const clippedHtml = clip(htmlString, 140, { html: true, maxLines: 5 });
When using Deno, you can import right away:
import clip from "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/arendjr/text-clipper/master/mod.ts";
And use it like this:
const clippedString = clip(string, 80); // returns a string of at most 80 characters
const clippedHtml = clip(htmlString, 140, { html: true, maxLines: 5 });
By default, text-clipper tries to break only at word boundaries so words don't get clipped halfway.
Set this option to
true if you want words to be broken up.
By default, text-clipper treats the input string as plain text. This is undesirable if the input
string is HTML, because it might result in broken HTML tags. Set this option to
true to make
text-clipper treat the input as HTML, in which case it will try to always return valid HTML,
provided the input is valid as well.
The amount of characters to assume for images. This is used whenever an image is encountered, but also for embedded SVG and MathML content. The default is 2.
The string to insert to indicate the string was clipped. Default:
'…'.
Note the indicator is only inserted when the clipping doesn't occur at a line-break.
Maximum amount of lines allowed. If given, the string will be clipped either at the moment the maximum amount of characters is exceeded or the moment maxLines newlines are discovered, whichever comes first.
Note when in HTML mode, block-level elements trigger newlines and text-clipper assumes the text
will be displayed with a CSS white-space setting that treats
\n as a line break. Of course the
HTML tag
<br> is also counted.
Optional list of tags to be stripped from the input HTML. May be set to
true to strip all tags.
Only supported in combination with
html: true.
Example:
// Strips all images from the input string:
clip(input, 140, { html: true, stripTags: ["img", "svg"] });
Tag names must be specified in lowercase.