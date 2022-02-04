Texeï's plugin for sfdx

Install Plugin

Install as plugin

Install plugin: sfdx plugins:install texei-sfdx-plugin

Install from source

Install the SDFX CLI.

Clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/texei/texei-sfdx-plugin.git

Install npm modules: npm install

Link the plugin: sfdx plugins:link .

sfdx texei:contractstatus:value:add -l <string> -a <string> [-s <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

[DEPRECATED - Use Metadata API instead] add a value to Contract Status picklist

USAGE $ sfdx texei:contractstatus: value : add -l <string> -a <string> [-s <string>] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -a, Status value to add -l, Status value to add -s, the Contract Status value to add -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx texei:contractstatus: value : add

See code: src/commands/texei/contractstatus/value/add.ts

sfdx texei:data:export -d <string> [-o <string>] [-p <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

export objects' data from org

USAGE $ sfdx texei:data:export -d <string> [-o <string>] [-p <string>] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -d, files -o, export -p, -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx texei:data:export sfdx texei:data:export

See code: src/commands/texei/data/export.ts

sfdx texei:data:import -d <string> [-a] [-o] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

import objects' data to org

USAGE $ sfdx texei:data: import -d <string> [-a] [-o] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -a, all changes for the call to be rolled back -d, import -o, only and import will continue -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx texei:data: import Data imported!

See code: src/commands/texei/data/import.ts

sfdx texei:data:plan:generate -d <string> -o <string> [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

generate a data plan used to export objects' data from org

USAGE $ sfdx texei:data:plan:generate -d <string> -o <string> [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, the data plan file -o, objects to add to the data plan this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx texei:data:plan:generate

See code: src/commands/texei/data/plan/generate.ts

sfdx texei:debug:lwc:enable [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Enable Debug Mode for Lightning Components

USAGE $ sfdx texei: debug :lwc: enable [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE sfdx texei: debug :lwc: enable

See code: src/commands/texei/debug/lwc/enable.ts

sfdx texei:org:contractfieldhistory:fix [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

fix Contract Field History Tracking that can't be deployed

USAGE $ sfdx texei:org:contractfieldhistory:fix [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx texei:org:contractfieldhistory:fix" History tracking fixed.

See code: src/commands/texei/org/contractfieldhistory/fix.ts

sfdx texei:org:shape:extract [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

[BETA] Extract Org Shape for an org

USAGE $ sfdx texei:org:shape:extract [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, directory to store the extracted definition file -s, settings to convert to the scratch definition file -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx texei:org:shape:extract -u bulma@capsulecorp.com

See code: src/commands/texei/org/shape/extract.ts

sfdx texei:package:dependencies:install [-k <string>] [-b <string>] [-p <string>] [-s <string>] [-n <string>] [-w <number>] [-r] [-a <string>] [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

install dependent Packages for a sfdx project

USAGE $ sfdx texei:package:dependencies:install [-k < string >] [-b < string >] [-p < string >] [-s < string >] [-n < string >] [-w < number >] [-r] [-a < string >] [-v < string >] [-u < string >] [--apiversion < string >] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -a, --apexcompile=apexcompile compile all Apex in the org and package, or only Apex in the package (see force:package:install for default value) -b, --branch=branch the package version’s branch -k, --installationkeys=installationkeys installation key for key- protected packages (format is 1 :MyPackage1Key 2 : 3 :MyPackage3Key... to allow some packages without installation key) -n, --namespaces=namespaces filter package installation by namespace -p, --packages=packages comma-separated list of the packages to install related dependencies -r, --noprompt allow Remote Site Settings and Content Security Policy websites to send or receive data without confirmation -s, --securitytype=securitytype security access type for the installed package (see force:package:install for default value) -u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org -v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org -w, --wait=wait number of minutes to wait for installation status (also used for publishwait). Default is 10 --apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE $ texei:package:dependencies:install -u MyScratchOrg -v MyDevHub -k "1:MyPackage1Key 2: 3:MyPackage3Key" -b "DEV"

See code: src/commands/texei/package/dependencies/install.ts

sfdx texei:profile:clean [-k <string>] [-p <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

clean Profile by removing permissions stored on Permission Set

USAGE $ sfdx texei:profile:clean [-k <string>] [-p <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -k, --keep=keep comma-separated list of profile node permissions that need to be kept. Default: layoutAssignments,loginHour s,loginIpRanges,custom,userLicense -p, --path=path comma-separated list of profiles, or path to profiles folder. Default: default package directory --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn ] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLES $ texei:profile:clean -k layoutAssignments,recordTypeVisibilities $ texei:profile:clean -p custom-sfdx-source-folder/main/profiles $ texei:profile:clean -p custom-sfdx-source-folder/main/profiles,source-folder- 2 /main/profiles/myAdmin.profile-meta.xml

See code: src/commands/texei/profile/clean.ts

sfdx texei:sharedactivities:enable [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

[DEPRECATED - Use the SharedActivities feature instead] Enable Shared Activities

USAGE $ sfdx texei:sharedactivities: enable [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx texei:sharedactivities: enable

See code: src/commands/texei/sharedactivities/enable.ts

sfdx texei:sharingcalc:recalculate [-s <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

recalculate sharing rules

USAGE $ sfdx texei:sharingcalc:recalculate [-s <string>] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -s, recalculations -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx texei:sharingcalc:recalculate" Recalculated Sharing Rules

See code: src/commands/texei/sharingcalc/recalculate.ts

sfdx texei:sharingcalc:resume [-s <string>] [-t <number>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

resumed sharing calculation

USAGE $ sfdx texei:sharingcalc:resume [-s <string>] [-t <number>] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -s, resumed calculations -t, sfdx command, in milliseconds -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx texei:sharingcalc:resume" Sharing calculations resumed

See code: src/commands/texei/sharingcalc/resume.ts

sfdx texei:sharingcalc:suspend [-s <string>] [-t <number>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

suspend sharing calculation

USAGE $ sfdx texei:sharingcalc:suspend [-s <string>] [-t <number>] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -s, suspended calculations -t, sfdx command, in milliseconds -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx texei:sharingcalc:suspend" Sharing calculations suspended

See code: src/commands/texei/sharingcalc/suspend.ts

sfdx texei:skinnyprofile:retrieve [-t <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

export a skinny profile with just package-specific metadata

USAGE $ sfdx texei:skinnyprofile:retrieve [-t <string>] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -t, ( Default : 60000 ms) -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLE $ texei:skinnyprofile:retrieve -u MyScratchOrg

See code: src/commands/texei/skinnyprofile/retrieve.ts

sfdx texei:source:customlabel:replace -l <string> -v <string> [-p <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

replace custom label value

USAGE $ sfdx texei:source:customlabel:replace -l <string> -v <string> [-p <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -l, -p, -v, this command invocation EXAMPLE $ texei:source:customlabel:replace

See code: src/commands/texei/source/customlabel/replace.ts

sfdx texei:source:layouts:cleanorg [-p <string>] [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

delete unused standard layouts from scratch org

USAGE $ sfdx texei:source:layouts:cleanorg [-p <string>] [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -p, -u, org; overrides default target org -v, org; overrides default dev hub org api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES $ texei:source:layouts:cleanorg $ texei:source:layouts:cleanorg

See code: src/commands/texei/source/layouts/cleanorg.ts

updates the current user of a scratch org

USAGE $ sfdx texei: user : update [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, org; overrides default target org -v, updating api requests made by this command this command invocation EXAMPLES sfdx texei: user : update Successfully updated record : 005 D2A90N8A11SVPE2. sfdx texei: user : update sfdx texei: user : update

See code: src/commands/texei/user/update.ts