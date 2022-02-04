Texeï's plugin for sfdx
Install plugin: sfdx plugins:install texei-sfdx-plugin
Install the SDFX CLI.
Clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/texei/texei-sfdx-plugin.git
Install npm modules: npm install
Link the plugin: sfdx plugins:link .
sfdx texei:contractstatus:value:add -l <string> -a <string> [-s <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
[DEPRECATED - Use Metadata API instead] add a value to Contract Status picklist
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:contractstatus:value:add -l <string> -a <string> [-s <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>]
[--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-a, --apiname=apiname (required) API Name of the Contract
Status value to add
-l, --label=label (required) label of the Contract
Status value to add
-s, --statuscategory=Draft|Activated|InApprovalProcess [default: Draft] Status Category of
the Contract Status value to add
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLE
sfdx texei:contractstatus:value:add --label 'My New Contract Status Label' --apiname 'My New Contract Status API Name'
--targetusername texei
See code: src/commands/texei/contractstatus/value/add.ts
sfdx texei:data:export -d <string> [-o <string>] [-p <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
export objects' data from org
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:data:export -d <string> [-o <string>] [-p <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json]
[--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-d, --outputdir=outputdir (required) directory where to store
files
-o, --objects=objects comma-separated list of objects to
export
-p, --dataplan=dataplan path to data plan file
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLES
sfdx texei:data:export --objects Account,Contact,MyCustomObject__c --outputdir ./data --targetusername texei
sfdx texei:data:export --dataplan ./data/data-plan.json --outputdir ./data --targetusername texei
See code: src/commands/texei/data/export.ts
sfdx texei:data:import -d <string> [-a] [-o] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
import objects' data to org
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:data:import -d <string> [-a] [-o] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--verbose] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-a, --allornone any failed records in a call cause
all changes for the call to be
rolled back
-d, --inputdir=inputdir (required) directory with files to
import
-o, --ignoreerrors errors are displayed as warnings
only and import will continue
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
--verbose verbose output of import result
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx texei:data:import --inputdir ./data --targetusername texei-scratch
Data imported!
See code: src/commands/texei/data/import.ts
sfdx texei:data:plan:generate -d <string> -o <string> [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
generate a data plan used to export objects' data from org
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:data:plan:generate -d <string> -o <string> [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-d, --outputdir=outputdir (required) directory where to store
the data plan file
-o, --objects=objects (required) comma-separated list of
objects to add to the data plan
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx texei:data:plan:generate --objects Account,Contact,MyCustomObject__c --outputdir ./data
See code: src/commands/texei/data/plan/generate.ts
sfdx texei:debug:lwc:enable [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
Enable Debug Mode for Lightning Components
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:debug:lwc:enable [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLE
sfdx texei:debug:lwc:enable --targetusername myOrg@example.com
See code: src/commands/texei/debug/lwc/enable.ts
sfdx texei:org:contractfieldhistory:fix [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
fix Contract Field History Tracking that can't be deployed
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:org:contractfieldhistory:fix [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx texei:org:contractfieldhistory:fix"
History tracking fixed.
See code: src/commands/texei/org/contractfieldhistory/fix.ts
sfdx texei:org:shape:extract [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
[BETA] Extract Org Shape for an org
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:org:shape:extract [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-d, --outputdir=outputdir [default: config] the output
directory to store the extracted
definition file
-s, --scope=basic|full|shaperepresentation [default: basic] the scope of
settings to convert to the scratch
definition file
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx texei:org:shape:extract -u bulma@capsulecorp.com
See code: src/commands/texei/org/shape/extract.ts
sfdx texei:package:dependencies:install [-k <string>] [-b <string>] [-p <string>] [-s <string>] [-n <string>] [-w <number>] [-r] [-a <string>] [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
install dependent Packages for a sfdx project
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:package:dependencies:install [-k <string>] [-b <string>] [-p <string>] [-s <string>] [-n <string>] [-w
<number>] [-r] [-a <string>] [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-a, --apexcompile=apexcompile compile all Apex in the org and
package, or only Apex in the package
(see force:package:install for
default value)
-b, --branch=branch the package version’s branch
-k, --installationkeys=installationkeys installation key for key-protected
packages (format is 1:MyPackage1Key
2: 3:MyPackage3Key... to allow some
packages without installation key)
-n, --namespaces=namespaces filter package installation by
namespace
-p, --packages=packages comma-separated list of the packages
to install related dependencies
-r, --noprompt allow Remote Site Settings and
Content Security Policy websites to
send or receive data without
confirmation
-s, --securitytype=securitytype security access type for the
installed package (see
force:package:install for default
value)
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername username or alias for the dev hub
org; overrides default dev hub org
-w, --wait=wait number of minutes to wait for
installation status (also used for
publishwait). Default is 10
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ texei:package:dependencies:install -u MyScratchOrg -v MyDevHub -k "1:MyPackage1Key 2: 3:MyPackage3Key" -b "DEV"
See code: src/commands/texei/package/dependencies/install.ts
sfdx texei:profile:clean [-k <string>] [-p <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
clean Profile by removing permissions stored on Permission Set
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:profile:clean [-k <string>] [-p <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-k, --keep=keep comma-separated list of profile node
permissions that need to be kept.
Default: layoutAssignments,loginHour
s,loginIpRanges,custom,userLicense
-p, --path=path comma-separated list of profiles, or
path to profiles folder. Default:
default package directory
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ texei:profile:clean -k layoutAssignments,recordTypeVisibilities
$ texei:profile:clean -p custom-sfdx-source-folder/main/profiles
$ texei:profile:clean -p
custom-sfdx-source-folder/main/profiles,source-folder-2/main/profiles/myAdmin.profile-meta.xml
See code: src/commands/texei/profile/clean.ts
sfdx texei:sharedactivities:enable [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
[DEPRECATED - Use the SharedActivities feature instead] Enable Shared Activities
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:sharedactivities:enable [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx texei:sharedactivities:enable
See code: src/commands/texei/sharedactivities/enable.ts
sfdx texei:sharingcalc:recalculate [-s <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
recalculate sharing rules
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:sharingcalc:recalculate [-s <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-s, --scope=sharingRule [default: sharingRule] scope of
recalculations
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx texei:sharingcalc:recalculate"
Recalculated Sharing Rules
See code: src/commands/texei/sharingcalc/recalculate.ts
sfdx texei:sharingcalc:resume [-s <string>] [-t <number>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
resumed sharing calculation
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:sharingcalc:resume [-s <string>] [-t <number>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-s, --scope=sharingRule|groupMembership [default: sharingRule] scope of
resumed calculations
-t, --timeout=timeout [default: 120000] Timeout for the
sfdx command, in milliseconds
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx texei:sharingcalc:resume"
Sharing calculations resumed
See code: src/commands/texei/sharingcalc/resume.ts
sfdx texei:sharingcalc:suspend [-s <string>] [-t <number>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
suspend sharing calculation
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:sharingcalc:suspend [-s <string>] [-t <number>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json]
[--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-s, --scope=sharingRule|groupMembership [default: sharingRule] scope of
suspended calculations
-t, --timeout=timeout [default: 120000] Timeout for the
sfdx command, in milliseconds
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx texei:sharingcalc:suspend"
Sharing calculations suspended
See code: src/commands/texei/sharingcalc/suspend.ts
sfdx texei:skinnyprofile:retrieve [-t <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
export a skinny profile with just package-specific metadata
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:skinnyprofile:retrieve [-t <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-t, --timeout=timeout timeout(ms) for profile retrieve
(Default: 60000ms)
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ texei:skinnyprofile:retrieve -u MyScratchOrg
See code: src/commands/texei/skinnyprofile/retrieve.ts
sfdx texei:source:customlabel:replace -l <string> -v <string> [-p <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
replace custom label value
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:source:customlabel:replace -l <string> -v <string> [-p <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-l, --label=label (required) custom label to replace
-p, --path=path path to custom label
-v, --value=value (required) new custom label
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ texei:source:customlabel:replace --label GreatSalesforceBlog --value https://blog.texei.com
See code: src/commands/texei/source/customlabel/replace.ts
sfdx texei:source:layouts:cleanorg [-p <string>] [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
delete unused standard layouts from scratch org
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:source:layouts:cleanorg [-p <string>] [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json]
[--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-p, --path=path path to layouts
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername username or alias for the dev hub
org; overrides default dev hub org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ texei:source:layouts:cleanorg
$ texei:source:layouts:cleanorg --targetusername myScratchOrg --targetdevhubusername myDevHub
See code: src/commands/texei/source/layouts/cleanorg.ts
sfdx texei:user:update [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
updates the current user of a scratch org
USAGE
$ sfdx texei:user:update [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
-v, --values=values the <fieldName>=<value> pairs you’re
updating
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
EXAMPLES
sfdx texei:user:update --targetusername myOrg@example.com --values "LanguageLocaleKey='fr'"
Successfully updated record: 005D2A90N8A11SVPE2.
sfdx texei:user:update --values "UserPermissionsKnowledgeUser=true" --json
sfdx texei:user:update --values "LanguageLocaleKey=en_US UserPermissionsMarketingUser=true" --json
See code: src/commands/texei/user/update.ts