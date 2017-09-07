tex2svg

Convert a TeX or LaTeX string to an SVG.

Installation

$ npm install tex-equation-to-svg

Usage

var tex2svg = require ( 'tex-equation-to-svg' );

tex2svg( str[, options], clbk )

var eqn = 'y = mx + b' ; tex2svg( eqn, clbk ); function clbk ( error, svg ) { if ( error ) { throw error; } console .log( svg ); }

The function accepts the following options :

width : container width in ex (used for linebreaking and tags). Default: 100 .

: container width in (used for linebreaking and tags). Default: . ex : ex size in pixels. Default: 6 .

: size in pixels. Default: . inline : boolean indicating whether to format an input string as an inline equation. Default: false .

: indicating whether to format an input as an inline equation. Default: . linebreaks: boolean indicating whether to perform linebreaking. Default: true .

By default, the function formats an input string as a displayed equation. To format the string as a text (inline) equation, set the inline option to true .

var eqn = 'y = mx + b' ; var opts = { 'inline' : true }; tex2svg( eqn, opts, clbk );

tex2svg.factory( options, clbk )

Creates a reusable function .

var opts = { 'inline' : true }; var convert = tex2svg.factory( opts, clbk ); convert( 'y = mx + b' ); convert( 'z = \\frac{1}{2}' ); convert( 'w = \\sum_{i=0}^{n} x_i' );

The factory method accepts the same options as tex2svg() .

Notes

All TeX and LaTeX commands should be escaped. var eqn = 'x = \frac{1}{2}' ; eqn = 'x = \\frac{1}{2}' ;

Examples

var tex2svg = require ( 'tex-equation-to-svg' ); var eqn = '\\operatorname{erf}(x) = \\frac{2}{\\sqrt\\pi}\\int_0^x e^{-t^2}\\,\\mathrm dt.' ; tex2svg( eqn, done ); function done ( error, svg ) { if ( error ) { throw error; } console .log( svg ); }

To run the example code from the top-level application directory,

$ node ./examples/index.js

CLI

Installation

To use the module as a general utility, install the module globally

$ npm install -g tex-equation-to-svg

Usage

Usage: tex2svg [options] equation Options: -h, -- help Print this message. -V, --version Print the package version. --width width Container width in ex. Default: 100. --ex ex ex size in pixels. Default: 6. --inline Format input equation as inline TeX. --no-linebreaks Disable linebreaking.

Examples

$ tex2svg '\operatorname{erf}(x) = \frac{2}{\sqrt\pi}\int_0^x e^{-t^2}\,\mathrm dt.'

For local installations, modify the command to point to the local installation directory; e.g.,

$ ./node_modules/.bin/tex2svg '\operatorname{erf}(x) = \frac{2}{\sqrt\pi}\int_0^x e^{-t^2}\,\mathrm dt.'

Or, if you have cloned this repository and run npm install , modify the command to point to the executable; e.g.,

$ node ./bin/cli '\operatorname{erf}(x) = \frac{2}{\sqrt\pi}\int_0^x e^{-t^2}\,\mathrm dt.'

Tests

Unit

This repository uses tape for unit tests. To run the tests, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test

All new feature development should have corresponding unit tests to validate correct functionality.

Test Coverage

This repository uses Istanbul as its code coverage tool. To generate a test coverage report, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test -cov

Istanbul creates a ./reports/coverage directory. To access an HTML version of the report,

$ make view-cov

License

MIT license.

Copyright

Copyright © 2016. Athan Reines.