Tooltip

Tooltip.js is a Javascript and CSS library for creating styleable tooltips.

Install

Dependencies

Installing via npm and bower will bring in the above dependencies as well.

npm

$ npm install tether-tooltip

bower

$ bower install tether-tooltip

Usage

let tooltipInstance = new Tooltip({ target : document .querySelector( '.tooltip-target' ), content : "My awesome <b>content</b>." , classes : 'tooltip-tether-arrows' , position : 'top left' })

API Documentation

Demo

Contributing

We encourage contributions of all kinds. If you would like to contribute in some way, please review our guidelines for contributing.

License

Copyright © 2015 HubSpot - MIT License