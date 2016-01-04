Tooltip.js is a Javascript and CSS library for creating styleable tooltips.
Dependencies
Installing via
npm and
bower will bring in the above dependencies as well.
npm
$ npm install tether-tooltip
bower
$ bower install tether-tooltip
let tooltipInstance = new Tooltip({
target: document.querySelector('.tooltip-target'),
content: "My awesome <b>content</b>.",
classes: 'tooltip-tether-arrows',
position: 'top left'
})
We encourage contributions of all kinds. If you would like to contribute in some way, please review our guidelines for contributing.
Copyright © 2015 HubSpot - MIT License