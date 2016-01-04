openbase logo
by HubSpot
1.2.0

CSS Tooltips built on Tether. #hubspot-open-source

2.8K

GitHub Stars

717

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

11

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

Tooltip

Tooltip.js is a Javascript and CSS library for creating styleable tooltips.

Install

Dependencies

Installing via npm and bower will bring in the above dependencies as well.

npm

$ npm install tether-tooltip

bower

$ bower install tether-tooltip

Usage

let tooltipInstance = new Tooltip({
  target: document.querySelector('.tooltip-target'),
  content: "My awesome <b>content</b>.",
  classes: 'tooltip-tether-arrows',
  position: 'top left'
})

API Documentation

Demo

Contributing

We encourage contributions of all kinds. If you would like to contribute in some way, please review our guidelines for contributing.

License

Copyright © 2015 HubSpot - MIT License

