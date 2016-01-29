Drop.js is a powerful Javascript and CSS library for creating dropdowns and other floating displays.
Dependencies
npm
$ npm install tether-drop
bower
$ bower install tether-drop
let dropInstance = new Drop({
target: document.querySelector('.drop-target'),
content: 'Welcome to the future',
classes: 'drop-theme-arrows',
position: 'bottom left',
openOn: 'click'
})
We encourage contributions of all kinds. If you would like to contribute in some way, please review our guidelines for contributing.
Copyright © 2015 HubSpot - MIT License