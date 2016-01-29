openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tether-drop

by HubSpot
1.4.2 (see all)

A library for creating dropdowns and other floating elements. #hubspot-open-source

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Drop

GitHub version

Drop.js is a powerful Javascript and CSS library for creating dropdowns and other floating displays.

Drop Docs

Install

Dependencies

npm

$ npm install tether-drop

bower

$ bower install tether-drop

Usage

let dropInstance = new Drop({
  target: document.querySelector('.drop-target'),
  content: 'Welcome to the future',
  classes: 'drop-theme-arrows',
  position: 'bottom left',
  openOn: 'click'
})

API documentation

Demo

Contributing

We encourage contributions of all kinds. If you would like to contribute in some way, please review our guidelines for contributing.

License

Copyright © 2015 HubSpot - MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial