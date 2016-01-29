Drop

Drop.js is a powerful Javascript and CSS library for creating dropdowns and other floating displays.

Install

Dependencies

npm

$ npm install tether-drop

bower

$ bower install tether-drop

Usage

let dropInstance = new Drop({ target : document .querySelector( '.drop-target' ), content : 'Welcome to the future' , classes : 'drop-theme-arrows' , position : 'bottom left' , openOn : 'click' })

API documentation

Demo

Contributing

License

