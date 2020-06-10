Nodejs module for interacting with TestSwarm
Install the module with:
npm install --save-dev testswarm
var testswarm = require( "./lib/testswarm" ),
testUrl = "http://localhost/jquery-core/test/",
runs = {};
["attributes", "callbacks"].forEach(function (suite) {
runs[suite] = testUrl + "?module=" + suite;
});
testswarm.createClient({
url: "http://localhost/testswarm/"
})
.addReporter( testswarm.reporters.cli )
.auth({
id: "example",
token: "yourauthtoken"
})
.addjob(
{
name: "node-testswarm test job",
runs: runs,
browserSets: [ "example" ],
}, function( err, passed ) {
if ( err ) {
throw err;
}
process.exit( passed ? 0 : 1 );
}
);
For local testing, copy
sample-test.js to
test.js and modify to match your local TestSwarm setup.
Object config
String url - Url to root of TestSwarm install.
Object reporter - usually
testswarm.reporters.cli, unless you want to use a custom reporter
Object auth
String id - Username of TestSwarm account.
String token - Authentication token of account.
Object options
String name - name of this job
Number runMax - [optional] how often failed tests should rerun
Object runs - Run urls by run name.
Array|String browserSets - which sets to test against
Number pollInterval - [optional] In milliseconds, default 5 seconds.
Number timeout - [optional] In milliseconds, default 15 minutes.
Function( Object err, Boolean passed, Object results ) callback
Copyright (c) 2014 Jörn Zaefferer Licensed under the MIT license.