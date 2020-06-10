openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tes

testswarm

by Jörn Zaefferer
1.1.2 (see all)

Nodejs module for interacting with TestSwarm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status NPM version

node-testswarm

Nodejs module for interacting with TestSwarm

Getting Started

Install the module with:

npm install --save-dev testswarm

var testswarm = require( "./lib/testswarm" ),
    testUrl = "http://localhost/jquery-core/test/",
    runs = {};

["attributes", "callbacks"].forEach(function (suite) {
    runs[suite] = testUrl + "?module=" + suite;
});

testswarm.createClient({
    url: "http://localhost/testswarm/"
})
.addReporter( testswarm.reporters.cli )
.auth({
    id: "example",
    token: "yourauthtoken"
})
.addjob(
    {
        name: "node-testswarm test job",
        runs: runs,
        browserSets: [ "example" ],
    }, function( err, passed ) {
        if ( err ) {
            throw err;
        }
        process.exit( passed ? 0 : 1 );
    }
);

For local testing, copy sample-test.js to test.js and modify to match your local TestSwarm setup.

API

createClient({ url })

  • Object config
  • String url - Url to root of TestSwarm install.

Client#addReporter( reporter )

  • Object reporter - usually testswarm.reporters.cli, unless you want to use a custom reporter

Client#auth({ id, token })

  • Object auth
  • String id - Username of TestSwarm account.
  • String token - Authentication token of account.

Client#addjob( options, callback )

  • Object options
  • String name - name of this job
  • Number runMax - [optional] how often failed tests should rerun
  • Object runs - Run urls by run name.
  • Array|String browserSets - which sets to test against
  • Number pollInterval - [optional] In milliseconds, default 5 seconds.
  • Number timeout - [optional] In milliseconds, default 15 minutes.
  • Function( Object err, Boolean passed, Object results ) callback

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jörn Zaefferer Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial