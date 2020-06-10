Nodejs module for interacting with TestSwarm

Getting Started

Install the module with:

npm install --save-dev testswarm

var testswarm = require ( "./lib/testswarm" ), testUrl = "http://localhost/jquery-core/test/" , runs = {}; [ "attributes" , "callbacks" ].forEach( function ( suite ) { runs[suite] = testUrl + "?module=" + suite; }); testswarm.createClient({ url : "http://localhost/testswarm/" }) .addReporter( testswarm.reporters.cli ) .auth({ id : "example" , token : "yourauthtoken" }) .addjob( { name : "node-testswarm test job" , runs : runs, browserSets : [ "example" ], }, function ( err, passed ) { if ( err ) { throw err; } process.exit( passed ? 0 : 1 ); } );

For local testing, copy sample-test.js to test.js and modify to match your local TestSwarm setup.

API

createClient({ url })

Object config

String url - Url to root of TestSwarm install.

Client#addReporter( reporter )

Object reporter - usually testswarm.reporters.cli , unless you want to use a custom reporter

Client#auth({ id, token })

Object auth

String id - Username of TestSwarm account.

- Username of TestSwarm account. String token - Authentication token of account.

Client#addjob( options, callback )

Object options

String name - name of this job

- name of this job Number runMax - [optional] how often failed tests should rerun

- [optional] how often failed tests should rerun Object runs - Run urls by run name.

- Run urls by run name. Array|String browserSets - which sets to test against

- which sets to test against Number pollInterval - [optional] In milliseconds, default 5 seconds.

- [optional] In milliseconds, default 5 seconds. Number timeout - [optional] In milliseconds, default 15 minutes.

Function( Object err, Boolean passed, Object results ) callback

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jörn Zaefferer Licensed under the MIT license.