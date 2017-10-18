TestRail wrapper using promises

Promise implementation of the TestRail API that returns JSON

http://docs.gurock.com/testrail-api2/start

Setup

var TestRail = require ( "testrail-promise" ); var tr = new TestRail( "<url>" , "<user email>" , "<password/apikey>" );

Simple Use Cases

tr.getProjects() .then( function (projects) { ... }) . catch ( function (err) { ... }); tr.getProject({ "project_id" : 6 }) .then( function (project) { ... }) . catch ( function (err) { ... }); tr.getCases({ "project_id" : "6" , "suite_id" : "6" , "section_id" : "173" }) .then( function (case) { ... }) . catch ( function (err) { ... });

Automation Use Case

If automated test (Protractor/Karma/...) results are wanted in TestRail use this function.

var obj = { "project_name" : "<project name>" , "plan_name" : "<test plan>" , "section_name" : "<section/test case folder>" , "title" : "<title of test case>" , "status_name" : "<passed/failed/retest/blocked>" }; tr.ifNeededCreateThenAddResultForCase(obj) .then( function (result) { ... }) . catch ( function (err) { ... });

This will create a test case under the specific section if one does not exist, then update the result to the most recent run of a test plan. It will query using the API to get IDs hence names can be used as long as they are unique. The only required information is: project ( project_id / project_name ), plan( plan_id / plan_name ),section( section_id / section_name ), title (can use case_id if case already exists) and status( status_id / status_name ).

Jasmine considers showing results within a tests a leak, so we have to use a custom reporter to get results. Usually, we would send the results in a specDone function, but it is not asynchronous therefore I suggest adding an object onto the jasmine var. Here is an example of how to report tests in Protractor:

resultLeaker = { suiteStarted: function (result) { jasmine.results = {suite:result}; }, specStarted: function (result) { jasmine.results.spec = result; } }; jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(resultLeaker); describe( 'TestRail Reporter' , function () { it( 'Passing' , function () { expect( true ).toBeTruthy(); }); it( 'Failing' , function () { expect( false ).toBeTruthy(); }); var TestRail = require ( "testrail-promise" ); var tr = new TestRail( "<url>" , "<user email>" , "<password/apikey>" ); afterEach( function (done) { var obj = { "project_name" : "<project name>" , "plan_name" : "<test plan>" , "section_name" : "<section/test case folder>" , "title" :jasmine.results.spec.fullName, "status_name" :(jasmine.results.spec.failedExpectations.length === 0 ? "passed" : "failed" ) }; tr.ifNeededCreateThenAddResultForCase(obj). finally ( function () { done(); }); }); });

Additional Information

All functions that need input take just one object. It uses what is needed for the API URI then sends the object to the API. This means you should be able to use any field available in the API documentation.

var object = { "section_id" : 173 , "title" : "testrail-promise" , "type_id" : 3 , "project_id" : 6 , "estimate" : 1 , "milestone_id" : 3 , "refs" : "" }; tr.addCase( object );

If for some reason the cert on TestRail is not trusted, this function can be called to ignore that error.

tr .allowUntrustedCertificate ();

If you want to get errors on non-200 responses change to simple requests.

tr .simpleRequests ();

The functions that allow filters ( get_cases , get_milestones , get_plans , get_projects , get_results , get_results_for_case , get_results_for_run , get_runs , get_tests ) can have as part of their parameter object a filters object.