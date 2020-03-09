An API wrapper for TestRail with error handling and unit testing.
The TestRail API is described here.
First, you will have to initialize the API wrapper :
var Testrail = require('testrail-api');
var testrail = new Testrail({
host: 'https://rundef.testrail.com',
user: 'username',
password: 'password or api key'
});
Working with callbacks gives you three parameters:
error,
response and
body in this order
function (err, response, body)
error is null when nothing unexpected happened.
response contains data like the status code.
body contains the response body the server sent back.
Working with Promises gives you
response and
body like this
.then(function (result) {
console.log(result.response);
console.log(result.body);
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error.response);
console.log(error.message);
});
List cases
testrail.getCases(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, /*FILTERS=*/{ suite_id: 3, section_id: 4 }, function (err, response, cases) {
console.log(cases);
});
You can also use Promises with all the functions:
testrail.getCases(1)
.then(function (result) {
console.log(result.body);
}).catch(function (error) {
console.log('error', error.message);
});
Get a case
testrail.getCase(/*CASE_ID=*/1, function (err, response, testcase) {
console.log(testcase);
});
Add a case
testrail.addCase(/*SECTION_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, testcase) {
console.log(testcase);
});
Update a case
testrail.updateCase(/*CASE_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, testcase) {
console.log(testcase);
});
Delete a case
testrail.deleteCase(/*CASE_ID=*/1, function (err, response, body) {
console.log(body);
});
List case fields
testrail.getCaseFields(function (err, response, caseFields) {
console.log(caseFields);
});
List case types
testrail.getCaseTypes(function (err, response, caseTypes) {
console.log(caseTypes);
});
List configurations
testrail.getConfigs(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, function (err, response, configs) {
console.log(configs);
});
Add a configuration group
testrail.addConfigGroup(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, config_group) {
console.log(config_group);
});
Add a configuration
testrail.addConfig(/*CONFIGURATION_GROUP_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, config) {
console.log(config);
});
Update a configuration group
testrail.updateConfigGroup(/*CONFIGURATION_GROUP_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, config_group) {
console.log(config_group);
});
Update a configuration
testrail.updateConfig(/*CONFIGURATION_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, config) {
console.log(config);
});
Delete a configuration group
testrail.deleteConfigurationGroup(/*CONFIGURATION_GROUP_ID=*/1, function (err, response, body) {
console.log(body);
});
Delete a configuration
testrail.deleteConfig(/*CONFIGURATION_ID=*/1, function (err, response, body) {
console.log(body);
});
List milestones
testrail.getMilestones(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, /*FILTERS=*/{}, function (err, response, milestones) {
console.log(milestones);
});
Get a milestone
testrail.getMilestone(/*MILESTONE_ID=*/1, function (err, response, milestone) {
console.log(milestone);
});
Add a milestone
testrail.addMilestone(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, milestone) {
console.log(milestone);
});
Update a milestone
testrail.updateMilestone(/*MILESTONE_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, milestone) {
console.log(milestone);
});
Delete a milestone
testrail.deleteMilestone(/*MILESTONE_ID=*/1, function (err, response, body) {
console.log(body);
});
List plans
testrail.getPlans(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, /*FILTERS=*/{}, function (err, response, plans) {
console.log(plans);
});
Get a plan
testrail.getPlan(/*PLAN_ID=*/1, function (err, response, plan) {
console.log(plan);
});
Add a plan
testrail.addPlan(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, plan) {
console.log(plan);
});
Add a plan entry
testrail.addPlanEntry(/*PLAN_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, plan_entry) {
console.log(plan_entry);
});
Update a plan
testrail.updatePlan(/*PLAN_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, plan) {
console.log(plan);
});
Update a plan entry
testrail.updatePlanEntry(/*PLAN_ID=*/1, /*PLAN_ENTRY_ID=*/2, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, plan_entry) {
console.log(plan_entry);
});
Close a plan
testrail.closePlan(/*PLAN_ID=*/1, function (err, response, plan) {
console.log(plan);
});
Delete a plan
testrail.deletePlan(/*PLAN_ID=*/1, function (err, response, body) {
console.log(body);
});
Delete a plan entry
testrail.deletePlanEntry(/*PLAN_ID=*/1, /*PLAN_ENTRY_ID=*/2, function (err, response, body) {
console.log(body);
});
testrail.getPriorities(function (err, response, priorities) {
console.log(priorities);
});
List projects
testrail.getProjects(/*FILTERS=*/{}, function (err, response, projects) {
console.log(projects);
});
Get a project
testrail.getProject(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, function (err, response, project) {
console.log(project);
});
Add a project
testrail.addProject(/*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, project) {
console.log(project);
});
Update a project
testrail.updateProject(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, project) {
console.log(project);
});
Delete a project
testrail.deleteProject(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, function (err, response, body) {
console.log(body);
});
Get results
testrail.getResults(/*TEST_ID=*/1, /*FILTERS=*/{}, function (err, response, results) {
console.log(results);
});
Get results for case
testrail.getResultsForCase(/*RUN_ID=*/1, /*CASE_ID=*/2, /*FILTERS=*/{}, function (err, response, results) {
console.log(results);
});
Get results for run
testrail.getResultsForRun(/*RUN_ID=*/1, /*FILTERS=*/{}, function (err, response, results) {
console.log(results);
});
Add a result
testrail.addResult(/*TEST_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, result) {
console.log(result);
});
Add a result for case
testrail.addResultForCase(/*RUN_ID=*/1, /*CASE_ID=*/2, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, result) {
console.log(result);
});
Add results
testrail.addResults(/*RUN_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, results) {
console.log(results);
});
Add results for cases
testrail.addResultsForCases(/*RUN_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, results) {
console.log(results);
});
testrail.getResultFields(function (err, response, resultFields) {
console.log(resultFields);
});
List runs
testrail.getRuns(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, /*FILTERS=*/{}, function (err, response, runs) {
console.log(runs);
});
Get a run
testrail.getRun(/*RUN_ID=*/1, function (err, response, run) {
console.log(run);
});
Add a run
testrail.addRun(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, run) {
console.log(run);
});
Update a run
testrail.updateRun(/*RUN_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, run) {
console.log(run);
});
Close a run
testrail.closeRun(/*RUN_ID=*/1, function (err, response, run) {
console.log(run);
});
Delete a run
testrail.deleteRun(/*RUN_ID=*/1, function (err, response, body) {
console.log(body);
});
List sections
testrail.getSections(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, /*FILTERS=*/{}, function (err, response, sections) {
console.log(sections);
});
Get a section
testrail.getSection(/*SECTION_ID=*/1, function (err, response, section) {
console.log(section);
});
Add a section
testrail.addSection(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, section) {
console.log(section);
});
Update a section
testrail.updateSection(/*SECTION_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, section) {
console.log(section);
});
Delete a section
testrail.deleteSection(/*SECTION_ID=*/1, function (err, response, body) {
console.log(body);
});
testrail.getStatuses(function (err, response, statuses) {
console.log(statuses);
});
List suites
testrail.getSuites(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, function (err, response, suites) {
console.log(suites);
});
Get a suite
testrail.getSuite(/*SUITE_ID=*/1, function (err, response, suite) {
console.log(suite);
});
Add a suite
testrail.addSuite(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, suite) {
console.log(suite);
});
Update a suite
testrail.updateSuite(/*SUITE_ID=*/1, /*CONTENT=*/{}, function (err, response, suite) {
console.log(suite);
});
Delete a suite
testrail.deleteSuite(/*SUITE_ID=*/1, function (err, response, body) {
console.log(body);
});
testrail.getTemplates(/*PROJECT_ID=*/1, function (err, response, template) {
console.log(template);
});
List tests
testrail.getTests(/*RUN_ID=*/1, /*FILTERS=*/{}, function (err, response, tests) {
console.log(tests);
});
Get a test
testrail.getTest(/*TEST_ID=*/1, function (err, response, test) {
console.log(test);
});
List users
testrail.getUsers(/*FILTERS=*/{}, function (err, response, users) {
console.log(users);
});
Get a user
testrail.getUser(/*USER_ID=*/1, function (err, response, user) {
console.log(user);
});
Get a user by email
testrail.getUserByEmail(/*EMAIL=*/'test@gmail.com', function (err, response, user) {
console.log(user);
});