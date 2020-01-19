Run testling-ci tests locally.
write a test:
var test = require('tape');
test('beep boop', function (t) {
t.plan(2);
t.equal(1+1, 2);
t.ok(true);
});
run your test in a local headless browser:
$ browserify example/test.js | testling
TAP version 13
# beep boop
ok 1 should be equal
ok 2 (unnamed assert)
1..2
# tests 2
# pass 2
# ok
with an exit code of 0 for successes and non-zero for failures like a good unix citizen
Once you have a
package.json with a configured
"testling" field, you can just
type:
$ testling
to run all your tests locally just like they will be run on testling-ci. This includes mocha harnesses, scripts, and files parameters.
usage: testling {DIRECTORY|-} {OPTIONS}
If there (is no DIRECTORY and stdin is a tty) or the DIRECTORY is "-",
javascript will be read from stdin and executed.
Otherwise, DIRECTORY (or the $CWD) will be checked for a package.json with a
testling field.
OPTIONS are:
--html Instead of launching a server, show the generated html.
--no-show Don't render the console.log() output to the document body.
-u Instead of launching a browser, print the url to visit so you can
open the browser yourself.
-x Launch a browser with an explicit command. By default, chrome or
firefox is launched by searching your $PATH.
--host Set up the testling url on a specific hostname. Default: localhost
--port Set up the testling url on a specific port
Read more about how the package.json "testling" field works.
To compute code coverage, just use the
coverify
transform with
-t coverify when you run browserify.
coverify writes coverage data with
console.log(), so you can pipe the output of testling through to the
coverify
command to parse the results and give human-readable output:
$ browserify -t coverify test.js | testling | coverify
TAP version 13
# beep boop
ok 1 should be equal
1..1
# tests 1
# pass 1
# ok
# /home/substack/projects/coverify/example/test.js: line 7, column 16-28
if (err) deadCode();
^^^^^^^^^^^
# /home/substack/projects/coverify/example/foo.js: line 3, column 35-48
if (i++ === 10 || (false && neverFires())) {
^^^^^^^^^^^^
The exit code of coverify is non-zero when there are unreachable expressions.
Make sure you have PhantomJS installed; this is the headless browser that testling will run your tests in if you are not using the
-u option.
First, install
browserify globally so that the
testling command can find it
when there is no
browserify in
./node_modules/.bin:
npm install -g browserify
then do:
npm install -g testling
MIT