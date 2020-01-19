testling

Run testling-ci tests locally.

example

write a test:

var test = require ( 'tape' ); test( 'beep boop' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 2 ); t.equal( 1 + 1 , 2 ); t.ok( true ); });

run your test in a local headless browser:

$ browserify example/test.js | testling TAP version 13 ok 1 should be equal ok 2 (unnamed assert) 1 ..2

with an exit code of 0 for successes and non-zero for failures like a good unix citizen

Once you have a package.json with a configured "testling" field, you can just type:

testling

to run all your tests locally just like they will be run on testling-ci. This includes mocha harnesses, scripts, and files parameters.

usage

usage : testling {DIRECTORY|-} {OPTIONS} If there (is no DIRECTORY and stdin is a tty) or the DIRECTORY is "-" , javascript will be read from stdin and executed. Otherwise, DIRECTORY ( or the $CWD) will be checked for a package.json with a testling field. OPTIONS are: -u Instead of launching a browser, print the url to visit so you can open the browser yourself. -x Launch a browser with an explicit command . By default , chrome or firefox is launched by searching your $PATH.

testling field

Read more about how the package.json "testling" field works.

code coverage

To compute code coverage, just use the coverify transform with -t coverify when you run browserify.

coverify writes coverage data with console.log(), so you can pipe the output of testling through to the coverify command to parse the results and give human-readable output:

$ browserify -t coverify test.js | testling | coverify TAP version 13 ok 1 should be equal 1 ..1 if (err) deadCode(); ^^^^^^^^^^^ if (i++ === 10 || (false && neverFires())) { ^^^^^^^^^^^^

The exit code of coverify is non-zero when there are unreachable expressions.

dependencies

Make sure you have PhantomJS installed; this is the headless browser that testling will run your tests in if you are not using the -u option.

install

First, install browserify globally so that the testling command can find it when there is no browserify in ./node_modules/.bin :

npm install -g browserify

then do:

npm install -g testling

license

MIT