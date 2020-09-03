openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

testium

by groupon
3.3.1 (see all)

⛔️ [DEPRECATED] see https://github.com/testiumjs/testium-mocha

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69

GitHub Stars

307

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

8

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Please use the testium-* modules directly

Readme

⛔️ [DEPRECATED] This repository is no longer under development. See testiumjs/testium-mocha

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial